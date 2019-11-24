Eagles Seahawks Pre Game Notes

If you told the Eagles prior to last weeks, game that they would score on a 95 yard drive, and hold Tom Brady and company to just 17 points, they would take it. The sad part however, is that they lost because the offense failed to get anything going after the 95 yard drive. A
After a disappointing 17-10 loss to the New England Patriots, the Eagles play host to the Seattle Seahawks. The Eagles have seemed to dodge a bullet as Jadeveon Clowney, who has missed practice all week due to a core muscle injury, is inactive. That is good news for the Eagles as they are going to be without Right Tackle Lane Johnson who is out with a concussion. Andre Dillard slides over to fill in for Lane, but its going to be impossible to replace one of the best tackles in the NFL.
With weather conditions not conducive to throwing the ball down the field, expect both teams to rely heavily on their athletic Quarterbacks and their running games going forward. Chris Carson and Miles Sanders are going to be the names you hear from the most as both running backs are expected to take on lead roles. The Seahawks still have excellent weapons on the outside and the Eagles secondary needs to stay disciplined. Tyler Lockett is one of the best route runners in the NFL and has developed great chemistry with Russell Wilson. Their rookie DK Metcalf has exploded onto the seen as a solid WR for their offense. A couple of weeks ago the Seahawks claimed WR Josh Gordon off waivers, giving them three excellent options to move the ball down field. If the Seahawks want to test Mills, Darby, and Maddox, they certainly have the weapons to do so.
Defensively for Seattle, they are without pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, but still have two of the best linebackers in the NFL in KJ Wright and Bobby Wagner. The Eagles recently have been running their offense through Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, and Miles Sanders and today will have to be the same formula. Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, and Jordan Howard are all inactive today due to injury. If the Eagles expect to have any chance at winning, with their injuries as well as the weather conditions, they need to commit to the running game to have any chance at winning.
Russell Wilson is having an MVP season and is dominating NFL defenses week in and week out. The key to beating Seattle is keeping him contained in the pocket and limiting his ability to make big plays with his legs. That’s easier said than done. However time and time again Wilson has made even the elite pass rushers look silly trying to bring him down.
Prediction: The Eagles injuries normally would be too much to overcome. Down both starting WR’s, starting RB, and RT, the Eagles are going to heavily rely on Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz. The Eagles have been excellent all season in stopping the run and are going to need to do the same again this week. With no Clowney, the Eagles should be able to leave Dillard alone with no help when they decide to throw allowing Goedert and Ertz to get free releases down field.
Eagles 21 Seahawks 17
5 thoughts on “Eagles Seahawks Pre Game Notes”
Depth and the roster, matters. I’m certain we all would assume the “ship “ is taking on water, and all the life jackets are gone. Backs against the wall, will they respond well or is the Dallas matchup for the nfc East already decided before the calendar flips to December? I’ll feed the rock in two tight end sets and hope that our right tackle plays with a meaningful anger as would Lane. Defensively the wilson factor is such, that using a guy to shadow him is assured.. it’s going to be a punch in the mouth game. Lets Ball!
Seahawks 26 – Eagles 23 on a Late Russell Wilson led Drive to Win the Game in the final moments
Russell Wilson > Carson Wentz which is the Difference in this Game and basically ends the Eagles Playoff Chances
Play the Young Players from here on out to see what you have for the Future
Dillard, JJAW, Greg Ward, DE’s Sweat, LB Edwards, DB S Jones, Maddox at Safety to replace McLeod for 2020 Etc, Etc
Tough to warm up to this b squad , as ward ends up balling more than Matthews. Wentz has regressed to a place where you would imagine the buzzards circling in . He sucked, simply. Is it all on him ? No, however the other side of the ball was stan trying to protect their home. Wentz like any Qb needs weapons and time to read through progressions. It’s daunting when blanket coverage all over is due to the lack of talent. This season was very skewed by injuries, poor stewarding by howie and the coach needed score more points without weapons .. not going anywhere, take the picks and get the weapons.
Eagles may not even Beat the Dolphins next Week who at least Score some points..
Watch Ryan Fitzpatrick light em up ..
Dolphins 31-20 as the Eagles continue their slide into mediocrity!!
Banged up players have Quit on this Team,
Not sure if it’s because of Wentz or The offensive Coaching Staff/Pedersen..
Good Grief after all the Promise and Excitement from the Off-Season has this Team
Simply gone thru the motions.. Sad to See
Big Changes are needed everywhere!!
Did you hear about Seahawk’s Josh Gordon? He got suspended again? Apparently he got in trouble for drugs. He has been suspended 6 times. can you believe that?? I’d be pretty frustrated if I was Pete Carroll.