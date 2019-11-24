Thoughts From Eagles-Seahawks

Posted on by Denny Basens

Wentz Meltdown At Forefront Of Another Loss

Carson Wentz was outright brutal this afternoon in a loss that saw the Eagles generate just three points of offense before garbage time. It was a truly hideous performance by the quarterback.

Wentz left four points on the field early in the game, sailing a pass way over the head of a wide open Miles Sanders in the flat.

On the second drive, Wentz killed momentum with a fumble.

Later in the second quarter, Wentz underthrew Dallas Goedert, resulting in an interception, which also likely cost the team at least a field goal attempt.

Wentz would lose another fumble and throw another interception in the second half, bringing his turnover count to four for the day.

Throughout the game, Wentz’s body language looked poor. He was jittery in the pocket, and looked uncomfortable all day.

In a game that was a one-score, 10-3 affair most of the day, a showing like this is just unacceptable.

If Carson wasn’t a popular figure in the locker room before, this is the kind of effort that likely lost him some support in the locker room.

For the second straight week, the defense played their hearts out to keep the team in the game. And their reward for their efforts was to see their quarterback go out and miss throws, turn the ball over, and fail to take advantage of what was a very winnable game at home.

Quick Thoughts

Offense

  • I don’t think Doug Pederson did his struggling quarterback any favors. Much like last week, I felt there were too many times where the Eagles got away from the run. Miles Sanders and Jay Ajayi were running the ball effectively throughout the game, yet just as they were beginning to establish momentum, Pederson would put the run away, and put the ball into Wentz’s hands.
  • J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has shown some flashes over the last two games, making it even more perplexing that the Eagles haven’t been able to get him more involved. Then again, this is an offense under Mike Groh’s direction, who infamously last year stated something to the effect that it was too challenging to get Golden Tate worked into the offense.
  • Greg Ward flashed as well, catching six passes, turning three of which into third-down conversions. Why did it take this long to get him active, especially with how bad Nelson Agholor has been all season? Seeing Arcega-Whiteside and Ward play well when given the opportunity is not a good look for this coaching staff, especially when the offense has been so desperate for sparks all season.
  • Dallas Goedert’s fumble in the second half was an embarrassment. For a guy who declared himself the fourth best tight end in the league early in the season, he’s had far too many fumbles and drops this season. The talent is there with Goedert, but let’s pump the brakes on that talk of moving on from Zach Ertz.
  • As if Wentz’s struggles weren’t bad enough, the Eagles also had to bench first-round pick Andre Dillard today, making his first start at right tackle. Dillard was getting pushed around, the Eagles opted instead to with Big V in the second half, and Matt Pryor at right guard.
  • Pryor had a couple of nice moments, including a crushing block on Ezekial Ansah, but was also flagged for a hold.

Defense

  • The Eagles defense did very well to keep the team in the game, but things could have easily been worse. D.K. Metcalf dropped several passes down the field, including a touchdown.
  • Nigel Bradham returned the lineup, picking up nine tackles and adding a little more stability to the unit.
  • The defense picked up six sacks on the day.
  • Malcolm Jenkins was in on two of them, including one on a third down.
  • Big game from Rodney McLeod, who came down with an interception off of a tipped ball from Ronald Darby, and also recorded a sack.

Final Thoughts

Nick Foles isn’t coming to save the season this time.

If the Eagles have any chance to make the playoffs, Carson Wentz has got to be better than the sorry efforts he’s put forth in the last couple of weeks.

If I have to hear the excuse that Carson Wentz has “nobody” around him one more time, I’m going to lose my mind. To be clear, I’m not down on Wentz long-term, but the simple fact of the matter is he hasn’t been very good. In fact, he’s been bad. It’s starting to get a little concerning.

The mark of a truly great quarterback is on display when they make the guys around them better.

The opposite of that are quarterbacks that fall into the Sam Bradford mold, constantly falling back on to built-in excuses, whether it be injury, supporting cast, or play calling, while never delivering on the supposed potential within.

224 thoughts on “Thoughts From Eagles-Seahawks

  1. Not too much with which we agree You can never use injuries ; unless your one two and three receivers and whole right side of your two pro bowl line that’s five out of eleven starters with zero receivers and your number one running back in howard. Taking them from your depth chart; sprinkle in Two pro bowl linemen , which I’m assuming also has some significance. The defense is balling because they are healthy. The Offense and Wentz,with desean looked super. You are correct ; wentz played like warm crap and his regression will cost jobs. I don’t discount the coaches culpability and do agree ward and whiteside needed emerge many games ago lets play the best we got.

    Reply

    1. Hey it pains me to even make that comparison, but thats honestly what Wentz reminds me of right now.

      When I hear people say “Carson has no help” or something similar, it just brings back all of the “poor sam Bradford never had receivers, poor sam Bradford never had this, poor sam Bradford never had that” which we heard constantly throughout his career.

      Did Wentz miss the throw to Miles Sanders or underthrow Goedert on the pick because there were players missing from the lineup, or was he just flat out terrible on his own?

      Again, that’s not to say Wentz is irredeemable, but he’s certainly not trending in the right direction, and hes closer to being a Bradford-esque quarterback than he is a top 10 or even top 15 guy.

      Reply

      1. Wentz was awful ; no argument. The check down Charlie (bradfords skillset) was on full display , and his lack of physical stature , his body language (sloped shoulders) is nothing like wentz. It’s not going to work until we can make defenses respectfully stop jamming the box, fearlessly. Once you expand the field , with quality weapons wentz will again put less pressure on himself and trust His guys. I was hoping that coach would have run more as keeping Russ on the sidelines and pounding the rock was his best option. Take cooper away and Dak was warm piss, now he’s a $100 million figure.

        Reply

  3. Wentz is simply an above average QB
    Nothing more and nothing less, His mechanics and pocket awareness for a 4 Year Stsrter is concerning
    Eagles need to Fire OC M Groh, QB Coach Z Taylor and their WR Coach yet again..
    HC Pedersen really needs some experienced, quality NFL Asst Coaches on this Staff for the Offense and not Coaches who are learning on the Job ..
    This offense has had its share of injuries as most Teams have at this point of the NFL Season and to say the Eagles Offense looked great with D-Jax is a stretch as he only Played 1 Game versus the 2-9 Redskins in Week 1 and if I recall, the Eagles Offense didn’t even wake up until the 2nd Half of that Opening Game
    This 2019 Eagles Team is simply not a playoff Caliber Team and doesn’t deserve to even be in the post-season and will finish with an 8-8 Record or possible 9-7 which isn’t good enough
    A big Off-Season this year with changes needed for the Coaching Staff, Roster and a Huge Draft For the Future
    Build a new core of Receivers, Skills Players to surround,support Wentz thru the Draft

    Reply

    1. Pman wentz is not technically in year four as he was injured, btw he looked pretty good in that season. You glossed over that he’s been in a gun battle the last two weeks vs goat and Russ With no weapons. No pro bowl right side lineman and no howard number one back. Id call wentz a good candidate to be comeback player of the year with a full ensemble .. next season. Easy on the mediocrity tag, especially from the highlights you watch as eagles aren’t admittedly followed by you snap by snap. Cmon man

      Reply

    2. Pman and Denny If you read what you write let’s analyze it. Wentz went from being 2016 mvp favorite late in the rams game to above average. That is either a regression or could you understand watching it on tv (highlights)!were with you and I desean jefferey agholor Brooks johnson and hollins howard your number one back and you face off vs New England and Seattle with a league mvp. And both admittedly at home , but it’s more than the home crowd and laundry. Stfu and when 11 is balling with a full symphony the roar will drown out the nit wits Good grief you used to sayv

      Reply

      1. I understand what you’re saying desert, but you can’t always analyze things with what-if scenarios. Wentz was also inconsistent in 2018, missing throws last year with a mostly healthy cast of weapons, plus Golden Tate.

        We can only analyze Wentz off of what we’ve literally seen on the field to this point, and so far we have a solid rookie season with expected ups-and-downs, an excellent 2017, and two up-and-down years in 2018 and so far 2019, ultimately not trending in a positive direction.

        Outside of the 11-2 performance from 2017, he’s 17-21 win-loss record overall in his career, 10-12 since 2018.

        I think he could certainly benefit from better coaching. I don’t know what positives Mike Groh has brought to the table after two years.

        Again, I can’t stress enough that I’m not saying Wentz is beyond hope or anything. But he’s not done himself any favors, and I think it’s fair to criticize and question what he’s done to this point.

        Reply

      2. Wentz was Drafted 2016 and was a Day 1?Starter and his MVP Candidate season was in 2017, not his Rookie Aeason where he was up and down but showed promise and progress
        2017 he played great as the Eagles snuck up on a lot of Teams and had a relatively Easy Schedule, then injured his Knee in late 2017 where Foles went on that magical ride during the Post-Season
        2018 Wentz rushed back before he was ready (Maybe fear of Foles taking the Team over or Maybe from overconfidence? But he had an up and down year in 2018 before He was injured again with Back and Foles took over once again and Team responded..
        Now it’s 2019 (Wentz’s 4th Year) and has regressed to anyone who watches the Games!!
        He is what I thought he was.. A Good but not a Great QB by any means..
        He’s average when kept in the Pocket which NFL DC’s/Defenses plan to Defend him
        Keep him in Pocket and take your chances with overthrows, short throws, Mis-reads, inaccuracy rather than let him outside the Pocket where he’s at his best
        Keep him in the Pocket and he’s average..
        This how the NFL has adjusted to Wentz

        Reply

        1. Remember when u draft dummies were saying Lane Johnson was over drafted… hilarious how stupid you fucks are…. best tackle in football and obviously the most important player on the eagles

          Reply

