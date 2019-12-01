Thoughts From Eagles-Dolphins

Sleepwalking Eagles Ambushed By Ryan Fitzpatrick (Again)
The Eagles were given a golden opportunity this weekend.
With the good news of a Dallas Cowboys loss on Thanksgiving night, the Eagles were tasked with facing the lowly 2-9 Miami Dolphins in what many would describe as a “get-right” game following their two ugly home showings against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.
Despite holding a 28-13 lead in the second half, Doug Pederson’s team choked away the late lead with gaffes in all three phases of the game. The offense didn’t generate points on a single drive after their first score in the third quarter. The defense was picked apart by veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who always seems to play some of his best football against the Eagles. And then you had Jake Elliot, fresh off of his new five-year deal, miss a critical kick in the second half that could have kept it a one-score game in the fourth quarter.
After getting torched by Fitzpatrick when he was with Tampa Bay last year, Jim Schwartz’s defense was once again woefully unprepared for the veteran, who lit the team up for 365 yards and three touchdowns.
Mind you, this comes on a much less talented Miami team, a Miami team that possesses absolutely no threat to run the football. The only established weapon the team has is DeVante Parker. And Schwartz couldn’t scheme to take advantage of the limits of this Dolphin team.
Quick Thoughts
Offense
- A much better showing for Carson Wentz this week, who threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns, however Wentz still displayed some of the recurring problems that he’s had all of throughout the season. Inaccuracy on the deep ball, hesitation on going through his progressions, but he was not the reason they lost this week.
- Alshon Jeffery returned to have one of his biggest games as an Eagle, recording nine catches for 138 yards and a touchdown. Alshon has taken a lot of flak this year, but he’s still a capable playmaker in this league, and I think a lot of people have been too quick to write him off.
- J.J. Arcega-Whiteside picked up his first career touchdown at the end of the first half on a broken play. JJAW stayed with Wentz until the quarterback was able to find him in the back of the endzone.
- Zach Ertz gutted out a hamstring injury to suit up and play, but had only three receptions, and several big drops, including one in the endzone in the second half.
- Nelson Agholor probably played his best game of the season, picking up 43 yards and a two-point conversion reception.
- Miles Sanders gained 83 yards on 17 touches. You can’t help but feel that Sanders could have done a lot more, and Doug Pederson really wasted an opportunity against a poor Miami run defense to really unleash Sanders.
Defense
- Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills couldn’t contain DeVante Parker, allowing the former top draft pick to pile up seven catches for over 150 yards and two touchdowns. Darby and Mills actually had decent position on a couple of plays, but were unable to break up the passes.
- Mike Gesicki also gave the defense fits, pulling in over 70 yards and a touchdown of his own.
- The pass rush picked up a couple sacks on Fitzpatrick early in the game, but completely disappeared in the second half. Fitz was able to sit back and deliver his throws easily in the second half.
- Disasterous play from Tim Jernigan in the third quarter. Jernigan began a play by jumping offsides, giving the Dolphins a free play, and then compounded the mistake by roughing the passer, creating a big gain for Miami.
- Cre’von LeBlanc made his 2019 debut, and seemed to hold up very well for a guy who hasn’t played all year.
- I’ve seen enough of Nate Gerry. He may be the smartest guy on the field, but he’s so slow, awkward, and constantly at the scene of the crime, getting swallowed up by offensive players.
- Nigel Bradham has some of the worst hands I’ve ever seen. The veteran dropped an interception that could have swung the game in the fourth quarter.
- I thought it was a major mistake not to call a timeout when the Dolphins lined up in their trick play formation. It was a play that was obviously designed to take advantage of confusion and unpredictability, and given that it was the first half, the Eagles would have been wise to just call a timeout and force Miami to rethink their strategy.
Final Thoughts
The Eagles are proving more and more that they just aren’t a good football team.
When you look at all of the close games that this team has lost over the course of the season, those are situations that quality teams find ways to win.
Facing a 2-9 team with the season on the line, the sense of urgency just wasn’t there. They let a bad team hang around, and got themselves burned in embarrassing fashion.
At 5-7, this team has no business going to the playoffs in their current state.
Wow i am posting before the Russians do!!!
Can we please fire Jim Schwartz now ? 3 years too late but let’s do it!!! Also Carson Wentz blowwwwwws. Bum ass Alshon wide open deeeep and Wentz throws it out of bounds with no pressure. Da fuck?
Denny they were all sitting by the pool and speaking of taking on water, This season has been tough to swallow, after a false conviction at 28-14 we not only took the boot off their throats we were kicked in the mouth by it. Go get a good draft pick , we aren’t on the menu for the next level of less flawed teams. Go get devante Parker , this man was crying out to howie. I love ajayi but he has no explosiveness , Mills was flat out garbage as was Darby ; but more recyclables vs pure garbage. One more indicative nail in this season , now play the young guys so you can see if there is anything to covet. The defense had been exalted and honestly this was a humbling moment for them. As this shakes out the Cowboys game could still be for the East or least
A Disastrous Loss!! Changes must be made to Roster, Coaching Staff and Front Office..
Staying the course and hunkering down as a Team obviously isn’t working!
Wentz is god awful
Live to Play another Week, Not a Pretty or a Good Game until the Offense Woke up in the 4th Quarter , Wentz came up Big Late and RB Boston Scott had a Great Game and has “Fresh Legs” and Receivers Ward,JJAW and 3rd TE J Perkins came up with some Big Catches to take some pressure off..
How about the forgotten DB Sydney Jones coming up with that Big Pass Break Up on 3rd Down to stop a Giants Drive at the End.. Ugly Football but this is how the Eagles Games will be for the rest of the Season being down so many Starters.. Next Game vs Redskins with be another Ugly, Hard-Fought and Low scoring Affair
The Redskins will attempt to Run the Ball some 40 Times between AP and Guice so the Eagles Defense will need to Sell out on the Run and make Rookie QB D Haskins attempt to make Plays
Redskins Reported that RB D Guice has a Sprain on his Left MCL (Knee) and will likely miss the remainder of the Season and will definitely not Play vs the Eagles so they will likey use Wendell Small Smallwood some behind AP, 3rd Down Scat Back Chris Thompson… Redskins are also without TE’s Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis , LT Trent Williams, who are gone for the Season .. The Redskins Offense has only Scored 188 points in 13 Games this Season which is 12.2 points per Game Scoring Average .. This will likely be a 20-16 Type of Game but Eagles have a good Chance of possibly breaking out with a Strong Offensive Game if they can Start fast, protect the Ball and attack early.. The NFC Least is the Worst Division in the NFL by far with a Combined 17 Wins between the Eagles,Cowboys,Redskins and NY Giants, which is Pathetic Football and not Good for the NFL have these Teams in Major Markets …. Look at NFC West with 32 Wins as a Division or NFC North with 29 Wins followed by the NFC South with 27 Wins as a Division which shows the Lack of Talent, Poor Coaching and Roster Management by their Front Offices and just plain being Over-Hyped due to being the NFC East with the Media Markets of NY, Philly, DC and Dallas who are usually overrate their Teams on a Yearly Basis ..
