Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will have to find a way to get the job done against the Washington Redskins without the services of Lane Johnson, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, and Jordan Howard. The playoffs are there to be had by the Eagles if they can win their final three games.
Wentz will need to get the offense going the way he did last week in the second half against the Giants. He’ll be getting the ball into the hands of lightning quick running back Boston Scott. I want to see him get the ball into Scott’s hands on the short check down routes. The former free agent and Eagles Practice Squad member is able to make tacklers miss.
Another Eagles Practice Squad member Greg Ward and rookie second round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will be a receiving targets for Wentz. One of the keys to the success of the Birds passing game will be the running game led by Scott and Eagles second round pick Miles Sanders. If the Birds can get the running game, it will open up the passing game.
Check out my G. Cobb Birds Report Podcast right here. http://bit.ly/g-cobb-birds-report-25 You can also find it on Twitter at Garry Cobb. You can find my podcast on Facebook at GCobb.com.
8 thoughts on “G. Cobb Birds Report Podcast – The Battle With Redskins”
Keep your eye on the prize moment ; in a season filled with injuries, the Eagles matchup with the skins , speed forward to a 27-10 game type final , setting up Dallas vs Eagles in the life of the nfc least.
Redskins are without LT Trent Williams, TE Jordan Reed, TE Vernon Davis, RB D Guice and Playing a Rookie QB in Dawayne Haskins in his 4-5 NFL Start … Redskins wil battle in a close ugly game and a as long as QB Wentz protects the Ball should Win this game ..
Expect the Redskins to attempt to pound the Ball with AP and lots of Short passes out of the Backfield to Scat Back Chris Thompson
Make Haskins attempt to Beat you from the Pocket..
Ou seja raríssimo nas mulheres e regra nas pequenos.
Hi are using Wordprfess for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do yyou need any coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
I do accept as true with all the concepts
you have presented on your post. They’re very convincing
and will definitely work. Still, the posts are very quick for newbies.
May just you please prolong them a little from next
time? Thanks for the post.
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted at this
web page is genuinely good.
You actually make it seem so easy with your preswentation but I
find this topic to be really something that I think I would
never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me.
I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Helpful info. Lucky me I found your website by chance,
and I’m stunned why this twist of fate didn’t took place
in advance! I bookmarked it.