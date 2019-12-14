G. Cobb Birds Report Podcast – The Battle With Redskins

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will have to find a way to get the job done against the Washington Redskins without the services of Lane Johnson, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, and Jordan Howard. The playoffs are there to be had by the Eagles if they can win their final three games.

Wentz will need to get the offense going the way he did last week in the second half against the Giants. He’ll be getting the ball into the hands of lightning quick running back Boston Scott. I want to see him get the ball into Scott’s hands on the short check down routes. The former free agent and Eagles Practice Squad member is able to make tacklers miss.

Another Eagles Practice Squad member Greg Ward and rookie second round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will be a receiving targets for Wentz. One of the keys to the success of the Birds passing game will be the running game led by Scott and Eagles second round pick Miles Sanders. If the Birds can get the running game, it will open up the passing game.

