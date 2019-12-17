G. Cobb Birds Report Podcast – The Come Back Win Over The Skins

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz led an amazing second half comeback to get the victory over the Redskins. He made some astounding throws with the game on the line. The touchdown throw he made to rookie running Miles Sanders was truly a rocket.

The performance by Sanders was an instant classic. The kid has some special skills and he showed them this past Sunday.

Wide receiver Greg Ward, who made the game winning reception in the end zone, had been on the Eagles Practice Squad for three years. He’s now put together two quality performances.

The Eagles defense must play much better against the Cowboys or the Birds season will be over.

Here’s the link for the podcast http://bit.ly/g-cobb-birds-report-26.