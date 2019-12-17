Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz led an amazing second half comeback to get the victory over the Redskins. He made some astounding throws with the game on the line. The touchdown throw he made to rookie running Miles Sanders was truly a rocket.
The performance by Sanders was an instant classic. The kid has some special skills and he showed them this past Sunday.
Wide receiver Greg Ward, who made the game winning reception in the end zone, had been on the Eagles Practice Squad for three years. He’s now put together two quality performances.
The Eagles defense must play much better against the Cowboys or the Birds season will be over.
Here’s the link for the podcast http://bit.ly/g-cobb-birds-report-26.
One thought on “G. Cobb Birds Report Podcast – The Come Back Win Over The Skins”
Flat out ; ward is better than agholor. Terrible job by eagles personnel dept in not seeing the obvious,as well Boston , again brings a speed dimension we sorely need. Ward was a qb converted receiver and I excpect Coach to utilize some pass option package on a Philly special type plays. Ward needs be our one put agholor in the slot and run corners and safeties out of the box. Vegas was impressed by the cowboys/Rams beat down by installing Dallas as a -2 1/2 point favorite. A healthier lane, agholor, howard combo will put the game on the kicker. I expect a home playoff game and San Fran travels East.