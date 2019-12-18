The G. Cobb Birds Report Podcast – Beating The Cowboys

I was just listening to a number of Eagles players talking about what they needed to do in order to get a win against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. They don’t seem to be phased by the talent advantage the Cowboys seem to have.

The “Practice Squad Trio” of Boston Scott, Greg Ward and Josh Perkins maybe able to contribute enough to help Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz and Miles Sanders get the Eagles to the next level. It’s fun to see you football players with the focused attitudes. Scott, Ward and Perkins have all been very disciplined about their preparation for each game. I would love to see them continue to do well.

Dallas has a bevy of weapons offensively. They’re very talented defensively, but they have the same mediocre 7-7 record that the Eagles have. The Cowboys aren’t a good football team despite the fact that they have so much talent. You don’t get points simply because you’ve gained a great deal of yardage. You only get points when you cross the goalline or kick a field goal. Dallas piled up yardage, but is inefficient in the red zone. They will also turn the ball over.

The Eagles must keep this game close. The Cowboys have trouble winning close games. They seem to be a team full of front-runners. If they get ahead of you early and everything is going right, then they’re tough to beat. On the other hand, if the game is tight, they choke. The Birds must keep this game tight.

