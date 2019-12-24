G. Cobb Birds Report Podcast – Eagles Shock Cowboys 17-9

On the first play from scrimmage, Carson Wentz dropped and threw a pass very high across the middle and rookie wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside went up and pulled it in. That was heads up that this was going to be the Eagles day. The Birds grabbed the lead and didn’t look back, as Dallas had no answers for the Eagles.

Rookie Miles Sanders continues to shine. He made big plays on the ground and through the air, while compiling about 160 yards of offense and a key rushing touchdown. Tight end Dallas Goedert stepped in with Zach Ertz dealing with a rib injury and caught 9 passes for 91 yards and the first touchdown of the game.

Wentz and the offense put up only 17 points, but the Birds defense put together an amazing performance. They did a good job of swarming and tackling Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas does a poor job of concealing their plays. If Zeke is lined up deep, they’re running the ball, if he’s lined up next to Dak, they’re passing. The Eagles defense knew that and so did everybody else watching the game that has any football knowledge.

Eagles defensive leaders Fletcher Cox and Malcolm Jenkins stepped up with key plays in the contest.

The Cowboys passing attack was horrible. Prescott was throwing passes all over the place and the ones that were on target were dropped by Dallas receivers who couldn’t “catch a cold”. The Cowboys were unemotional about the game, despite the fact that they had a chance to wrap up the NFL East Division title. The Birds were right there and ready to take advantage of it.

Here’s the G. Cobb Birds Report podcast: http://bit.ly/g-cobb-birds-report-28