The Eagles Should Not Pursue Amari Cooper!!!

I don’t want to see the Eagles go after the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. Yes, he’s got tremendous talent. He’s got average size at 6’1″ 203 pounds, good speed 4.42 and he runs just about the whole route tree. Most of the time, he’s able to get open, but a Amari Cooper has got no heart. He’s not a fighter. He doesn’t have that “Dog in Him”.
He doesn’t play with passion especially when things get competitive. Last year against the New England Patriots when he was being covered by Stephon Gilmore, who was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, he not only did not catch any passes in a game where they needed him desperately. Gilmore ate him up in front of the nation and Cooper didn’t compete. He didn’t fight Gilmore and Philadelphia fans would not put up with that. Not only did Gilmore hold him to zero catches, but Gilmore picked off a pass. The cornerback who was covering Cooper caught more passes than he did in a matchup, which the entire league was waiting to see.
I could have been able to deal with him being outplayed, but I can’t deal with the fact that he didn’t compete. HE DIDN’T FIGHT!!! If you want to be a championship team, you must have fighters on your ball club. You must have leaders who want to compete and who are willing to compete, when the season is on the line. Cooper didn’t compete with the Cowboys season on the line.
If he were to come to the Eagles he would get a huge contract and that will make him a team leader. He would be a leader on the team regardless of whether Doug Pederson and his staff wanted him to be a leader or not because the guys that are making the most money on the team are considered leaders. Cooper would be a leader on the Eagles, but he does not have that “Dog in Him”. He’s soft. His leadership would hurt the entire team. I would rather see the Birds look elsewhere.
Cooper is the type of guy, who flourishes when things are going well. He doesn’t shine when the team is in a challenging situation and somebody needs to step up. He had the same problem in Oakland with the Raiders. The guy has all the talent in the world, but he doesn’t have that “Dog in Him”!!! The wide out will get eaten up here in Philly, if the Birds were to acquire him.
We’ve seen it before. Look at what’s going on with the Sixers. They have guys, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, who are very talented, but if they don’t have that “Dog in Them”, they don’t win championships and they don’t take the team to the championship level. It’s not good to have guys on your team who are your best players, but they don’t have that “Dog in Them”. Amari Cooper is clearly one of those guys.
Look at the Cowboys last year. They had some of the best talent in the league, but their biggest problem is guys like Cooper, who didn’t compete when the game or their season was on the line. Do you remember the Eagles-Cowboys game for the playoffs? It was the end of the game with the season on the line, Amari takes himself out of the game. Yes, you had the final play with the Cowboys at the Eagles twenty-five or thirty yard line with the time running out, Cooper is standing on the sidelines. We don’t need to bring a guy like that into Philadelphia because he will get eaten alive because he doesn’t have that “Dog in Him”.
When the season was on the line he would not compete against the best players in the league. You need your best receiver to take over and dominate. I don’t want to see the Eagles go after Cooper because it was set at a mindset on this team of guys not competing and not being fighters.
The fact that the Eagles won a Super Bowl a few years ago means, the Birds fans are not going to be content with anything but winning titles. They’ve got to win championships. The fans are not going to be happy with anything less. Amari Cooper may be able to help the Eagles put up numbers, but he won’t help them win championships. The guy is not a fighter. He is a nice guy but he’s not a fighter. It’s that simple!!!
I will take a close look at the other NFL wide receivers, who are available for signing and identify some better prospects for the Birds.
3 thoughts on “The Eagles Should Not Pursue Amari Cooper!!!”
Stay Away from the Underachieving Amari Cooper and the Big $$ he will get on the Open Market.
The WR Position for the Eagles is certainly in transition as they have to decide on whether to bring
back Veterans Alshon Jeffrey and D-Jax for 2020 who are both Under Contract but not a certainty to return..
They will move on from Nelson Agholor and will not offer him a Contract as he leaves in Free-Agency
I would Prefer the Eagles look at the following Younger WR’s in Free-Agency who could develop into solid NFL WR’s without spending Big $$ for them as they should add at least 1-2 Experienced WR’s in Free-Agency and then Draft 1-2 WR’s in the Draft
WR Robbie Anderson from the NY Jets – 6-3″ 190lbs , Legitimate Deep Speed, 27 Years Old, Local Temple kid.
WR Rashard Higgins from the Browns – 6-1″ 200lbs – 25 Years Old (had a Solid 2018 Season but regressed last Season and missed some Games and the odd man out playing behind Odell Beckham/Jarvis Landry in Cleveland
WR Tajae Sharpe from the Titans – 6-2″ 200lbs – 25 Years Old , Not many Opportunities in the run heavy Titan Offense and also playing as 3rd WR behind Corey Davis and AJ Brown so a change of scenery may be good
A Couple of Veterans out there who could maybe help for the short term if the Eagles move on from big target Alshon Jeffrey
WR AJ Green – from the Bengals – missed all of last Season due to Injury but will still likely command big $$$
WR Devon Funchess from the Colts – (6-4 235lbs) He only Played 1 Game last year before injuring Collarbone and was placed on season ending IR.. Should be available for a 1 Year Prove It Deal at a reasonable Salary
and does provide a big Target and is a Physical WR who can help in the Run game, 3rd Downs and the Red-Zone
Draft Wise this is a very Deep and Talented WR Class in 2020 with Big Receivers, Small Fast Receivers and many in-between which I would like to see the Eagles Draft 2 WR’s within the first 4 Rounds
Could the Eagles in the 1st Round with the #21st Pick, be looking at Tee Higgins of Clemson or Laviska Shenault of Colorado and then maybe Select a WR again in the 3rd Round with Receivers like Tyler Johnson of Minnesota, Denzel Mims of Baylor, Michael Pittman of USC, Bryan Edwards of South Carolina, Gabriel Davis of UCF or Collin Johnson of Texas or Lynn Bowden of Kentucky, Chase Claypool of Notre Dame etc,etc be possibly available in that 3rd Round (Pick #85 or the Compensatory Pick they will get for losing QB Nick Foles in Free Agency last Off-Season which will likely come at the end of the 3rd Round (Around #100 Selection or so)
2020 Draft Class is Deepest at WR, OL, Edge/OLB’s & Developmental QB Positions but not so Deep at DL,CB & Safety, RB Positions as in Past Drafts in my Opinion, so always Draft from the Strength of the Draft Class
