As the first round of the NFL draft unfolded, Eagles fans saw the top wide receiver targets fall to within reach. However, the Eagles didn’t move up and saw Jerry Jeudy go to Denver and CeeDee Lamb get selected by their division rival the Dallas Cowboys.
Instead the Philadelphia Eagles stayed at pick 21 and took Jalen Reagor, wide receiver out of TCU.
Reagor a 5’10” receiver is known for his top end speed and big play ability. Once he gets the ball in his hands, Reagor is excellent in the Run after catch. Reagor does an excellent job at navigating all three levels of the field. His quick hips and agile running allows him to gain separation both down the field and on those quick crossing routes. The Eagles needed speed on the outside and they found it in Jalen Reagor.
The Philadelphia Eagles have two picks tomorrow. They pick number 53 and 103.
One thought on “Eagles take Jalen Reagor at 21”
Boo!! Terrible Pick at #21 …
I question his durability and ability to play on the Outside once he faces the more physical, and bigger CB’s of the NFL
He reminds me of a very poor mans D-Jax but D-Jax became a very good route runner and always had excellent soft hands which I don’t see in Reagor at this time. I also see no help for the running game with any run Blocking downfield as he is not very adept at blocking and kind of shy of contact in general
Most had Reagor going 10-20 Picks later so the Eagles reached a half round for a smaller speed guy that probably won’t be a 3 Down Receiver in the NFL
He’s just not physical enough for me
Meanwhile Justin Jefferson will light it up in Minnesota at #22
LB Kenneth Murray will be a mainstay at LB for years to come for the Chargers at #23
I grade this Selection as a “C” for overall Value as Reagor can help some in the Return Game but I don’t see him doing much at WR at the NFL Level
Eagles will need to Draft at least 2 More