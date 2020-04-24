Eagles options going into Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Last night the Philadelphia Eagles selected WR Jalen Reagor from TCU in the first round, to finally add some speed to their offense. By taking Reagor, the Eagles passed up on the likes of Justin Jefferson, a WR from LSU, Kenneth Murray, a LB from Oklahoma, and Patrick Queen, a linebacker from LSU, all of which at some point during the draft process were linked to the Eagles.

Whether you agree with the selection or not, the Eagles were able to add a speed dimension to their offense and a playmaker that helps in Quarterback. Howie Roseman last night said “He fits our QB’s skill set. Our QB likes to throw the ball down the field.” Drafting Reagor will definitely help Carson but the Eagles still need to give their franchise QB more help. With two picks tonight, one in the second (53rd overall) and one in the third (103 overall), expect the Eagles to take at least one more receiver.

There is plenty of talent remaining on the board both at the wide receiver and secondary positions. Some wide receiver names to watch for tonight are KJ Hamler from Penn State, Michael Pittman Jr. from USC, Tee Higgins from Clemson, and Laviska Shenault from Colorado. Should the Eagles elect to go defense in the second round, there is some first round talent that is still available. Defensive backs Kristian Fulton and Grant Delpit from LSU, and Trevon Diggs and Xavier McKinney from Alabama, would provide immediate help to the Eagles secondary.

Some sleepers tonight include Iowa DE AJ Epenesa, Penn State Yetur Gross-Matos, LB Zack Baun from Wisconsin, and DT Justin Madubuike from Texas A&M. If one of these pass rushers falls, it would be hard for the Eagles to pass on them. With Brandon Graham getting older, drafting DE to pair with Derek Barnett in the future would provide them with stability on the defensive line.