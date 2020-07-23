Governor Wolf Is Giving Cowboys An Advantage Over Eagles

I think the decision to not let the Eagles have fans at the game is clearly political. When you step back and see that the Eagles can have the fans placed in the stands with plenty of room in between each of them for social distancing. Why can’t the fans be at the games?
They can forced to wear masks. The Eagles could supply hand sanitizer all over the stadium after having all the seats sterilized. They can have the temperature of fans taken before the games to make sure everyone is safe. Why can’t the fans be at the game?
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is doing this for purely a political reason. He’s trying to hurt the Pennsylvania economy, so he can hurt President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. He should not be penalizing Philadelphia Eagles fans for political purposes. He’s giving the Dallas Cowboys an advantage because the Cowboys will surely have fans at their home games in Dallas.
You can see Governor Wolf marching with the protesters. That’s okay and safe, but going to a football game isn’t.
The Governor has no problem with people marching in protests. He’s got no problem with them looting and burning down building in Philadelphia, but he’s got a problem when they want to go to an Eagles game.
There’s no reason they shouldn’t allow fans at the games and there’s no reason they can’t do it safely. I want Governor Wolf to explain why we can do all these other activities safely, but we can’t go into the Eagles game, safely.
There’s no question that Dallas will have fans at their games. In the NFC East division, who’s kidding who. The division is between the Eagles and the Cowboys. I think Dallas will be better because of the change of coaching staffs. The Eagles will need to play their best football to beat them this year. The Dallas offensive and defensive systems were very simple in previous years. They will be more advanced and complex on both sides of the ball going forward, which we make them more difficult to beat. Cowboys players have told me they hated playing in Philly because of the Birds fans. Governor Wolfe is costing us that advantage.
Look how close Governor Wolf is to this guy. That’s okay, but you can’t go to a football game. There’s no social distancing as they bump forearms. Governor Wolf is being dishonest for political purposes.
The Redskins are joke and the Giants are getting better but they’re not even close yet. The Cowboys are going to clearly have an advantage on the Eagles because of their fans. They will have their fans at their games and Governor Wolfe will be putting the Eagles at a disadvantage because of politics. It’s got nothing to do with the health of Pennsylvania citizens.
You can go into the local mall, or into a Target or a Walmart,or any store and be considered safe as long as you have social spacing and your mask on. But you can’t go to the Eagles game because of Governor Wolf and his desire to help Joe Biden beat Donald Trump. What he’s also doing is giving the Cowboys an advantage against the Eagles.
Dumb Analysis G-Man, Gov Wolfe is doing this to save potential lives and dampen the spread of the Covid-19 Virus that would likely occur if Fans were attending Sporting Events, Concerts,etc, etc … In terms of the Governor’s motivation, Trump has already defeated himself in the 2020 Election by his poor handling and complete lack of leadership during the Nations biggest crisis in years along with all the other garbage things and lies he says on a daily basis about almost everything, let alone complete Silence on the Russian’s Bounties on American Soldiers Lives in Afghanistan, Still no Public Comment..
Chances are very good that there will not be Football as we know it in 2020 and the Fans, Media and the NFL has to learn how to deal with it as there are more important issues going on in our Country right now..
How could he not allow people to go to the Eagles games but okay the marches and protesters?
GCobb let’s not conflate the issues during a pandemic. It’s not your responsibility to protect the citizens, from illness and it’s not your responsibility to monitor the situation at the hospitals. Let’s all keep perspective and not create divisions, when unity and actions of responsibility, are impactful. Let’s cowgirl fans congregate and follow there clueless politicians off the cliff. The birds are being responsive to their fans and their Families lives. Congregating in crowds of screaming fans is a Petrie fish bowl.
Look at those pictures of him marching with the protesters and tells he’s so concerned about the health of the citizens.
At least these folks are wearing Masks and staying somewhat distant, unlike Trumps recent Tulsa/Phoenix Rallies where there was little to no distance and Indoors and very few people wearing Masks … Even his 4th of July at Mt Rushmore, most attendee’s were not wearing a mask and sitting right
next to each other… What a Great Example this Fake President exudes..
As of July 22, Pennsylvania has over 100,000 confirmed cases resulting in over 7,000 Deaths G-Man,
in spite of Trumps Talking Points..
Sports are games. Life and death .. are consequences, beyond sudden death , as in burials of loced ones. Cmon G.
If he cares so much about the health of the people why was okay with all the marching and protests. These people don’t care about us. We have been in crime filled ghettos for decades, yet we still continue to vote for Democrats who only care about us at election time. We have been gullible.
Maybe because he cares and supports what some of the Black Matter Lives concerns are ?
What does having Fans sitting in a NFL Stadium hooting and hollering have anything to do with
the inequalities and personal and institutional racism which I would think would be a larger concern
of most people , don’t you G-Man ?
Do you really believe that this Trump Administration and this current Republican Party are going
to do much of anything about serving the concerns of the underserved communities in our Nation and bring Equality and more civility to our National Discourse that is happening all around the County? See Portland,Or as the most recent Example …
I re-read this article again today and I have to say, this is probably one of the most ignorant Articles with the dumbest headline that I have ever read G-Man, You are better than this, Now your making Statements on whether fans can or should safely attend a Football Game into a “Political Statement”..
It’s amazing , You Say you that Gov Wolfe wants Pennsylvanian’s to struggle economically and socially and its Citizens to suffer on purpose so that Trump will Win in November ? Do you know how stupid and ignorant this sounds from someone that most of us admire and think highly of.. Have you succumbed to the Trumps Web of lies and conspiracies and become unclear to think rationally and for yourself anymore… I am very disappointed in reading this from a so-called leader for Peoples rights and freedoms and who would understand the consequences for a lack of Public Safety and what the Priorities should be right now during a Pandemic which I would think Sporting Events would rank pretty low right now
“C’Mon G-Man”, Pick-up your Game and Intellect here and stop towing your Political Parties path of lies and distractions .. Its one of the biggest reasons that the Republican Party is in the current shape that’s it’s in ..
guys a certified moron
wow you are a certified idiot gary. theres a global pandemic and 150k dead in like 4 months and you think wolf is playing political games? Wow what a moron
They can forced to wear masks – HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA force Eagles fans
to do something. LMFAO
They can have the temperature of fans taken before the games to make
sure everyone is safe YEA SEEMS PRACTICAL LETS GET USHERS TO BECOME
TEMPERATURE TAKERS AND RISK THEIR LIVES
The Governor has no problem with people marching in protests. He’s
got no problem with them looting and burning down building in
Philadelphia, but he’s got a problem when they want to go to an Eagles
game. OH GOD THERE IT IS THE FAILED REPUBLICAN TOEING THE IDIOTIC GOP
LINE. ARE YOU REALLY THIS DUMB? PROTESTS ARE A GOD DAMN
CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT – FREEDOM EVER HEARD OF IT? AND HE HAS NO
PROBLEMS WITH LOOTING? HOW DUMB!!!! YOU SOUND LIKE A MAGA FREAK
He’s trying to hurt the Pennsylvania economy, so he can hurt President
Donald Trump in the upcoming election. WOW YOURE A FREAKING LUNATIC
Can someone check on the G_Man, I thinks he’s been taken ill by drinking the Trump/Republican Kool-Aid
Paulman Rumor’s include 2-3 very important Eagle Players who are contemplating Sitting Out for the 2020 Season due to the Covid-19 Virus ..
QB Carson Wentz and Center Jason Kelce have both had Baby’s born into their Families recently
and rumbles about Zach Ertz and Issac Suemalo sitting this Season out ..
Hey Gary the retard ! did philly schoolA decide to shut down today to hurt trump? Using your dumb logic they did and ur dumb logic says philly is ok with looting and violence and hates children and learning.
Ur an irresponsible freak that can’t think for yourself u brainwashed dildo.
Wow. You sound a little crazy G. Not coming to this site any more. People are dying and you’re watching too much Fox news bro. Way to alienate the majority of your audience with this crazy talk.
Well he killed his audience by allowing Russian bots on here (very Trumpian) and writing crummy articles. This one was the worst. 1300 per day and he’s taking the party line. There was national leadership failure in a big way on Covid. Jones now says fans in stadium, he backs trump, Gcobb backs trump… no empathy like trump. F trump! Come out and write a post and include: bounties, praise of China, 165kdead, no healthcare, 30m job lost, WHITE POWER tweets, burning AMERICAN cities. There’s a lot more but that’s a good start