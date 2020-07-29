Wednesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles released a statement saying OT Lane Johnson, OT Jordan Mailata, and LB Nathan Gerry have all been placed on the “Reserve/Covid-19” list.
In the same statement, the Eagles offered clarity on what this list means. “The Reserve/Covid-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for Covid-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.”
Shortly after the Eagles released this news, Lane Johnson posted on twitter that he tested positive for Covid-19. Lane will have to go through a series of protocols and negative tests before being allowed to join the Eagles again.
There is no word on whether Mailata or Gerry tested positive or came in contact with someone who has.
5 thoughts on “Breaking News: Lane Johnson placed on Reserve/Covid-19 List”
There will not be a complete NFL Season so there’s no sense in everyone getting excited or riled up about Football.. Just way too many risks and Players,Coaches who will catch the COVID-19 over the course of the Summer Training and right on thru the Season, It starting to not even make sense of trying to begin a Season
Shut it Down and Plan for 2021 Season, Still Train, Teach the Young Players but I’m not sure how you can physically Practice and prepare to Play Football with any safe distancing involved… Its a Contact Sport so Suspend all Football Operations Now until Next March 2021.. It is what it Is !!
Reports according to the G-Man is that it’s Governor Wolf’s Fault that these 3 Players contracted the Covid-19 Virus for Gov Wolf will stop at nothing to give a competitive edge to his Favorite NFL Team the Dallas Cowboys
