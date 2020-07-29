Breaking News: Lane Johnson placed on Reserve/Covid-19 List

Wednesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles released a statement saying OT Lane Johnson, OT Jordan Mailata, and LB Nathan Gerry have all been placed on the “Reserve/Covid-19” list.

In the same statement, the Eagles offered clarity on what this list means. “The Reserve/Covid-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for Covid-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.”

Shortly after the Eagles released this news, Lane Johnson posted on twitter that he tested positive for Covid-19. Lane will have to go through a series of protocols and negative tests before being allowed to join the Eagles again.

There is no word on whether Mailata or Gerry tested positive or came in contact with someone who has.