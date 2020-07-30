Is Carson Wentz One of the Top 100?

I think the whole situation with Carson Wentz not making the Top 100 has been blown out of proportion. There are people in the media and Eagles fans who seem to feel the world is going to come to an end because Carson wasn’t on that Top 100 players list. The list is partly a popularity contest. Players are approached near the end of the season while they are on the way to meetings and they write down the first names that come to their mind. It’s got more to do with how much other players are seeing Wentz and the Eagles play.

I think Carson put together a quality season in 2019. He threw 27 touchdown passes and only 7 interceptions. He knows how to take care of the football and was able to move this offense, despite the problems at the wide receiver position. There’s no question that he was limited because of the absence of his wide receivers. DeSean Jackson got injured early in the season after starting out strong. Veteran Alshon Jefferey was banged up and not at full strength for most of the season as well. Nelson Agholor lost his confidence and struggled with some drops and that put Wentz in a bad situation. Still the Birds franchise quarterback was still able to lead the Birds to the playoffs, while throwing the ball to “practice squad” guys.

Wentz likes to throw the ball down the field, but he couldn’t last year without his two top wide receivers out of action and Agholor struggling. Despite the challenges, he found a way to get the Eagles into the playoffs. I think all the dinking and dunking to the tight ends and running backs was the big reason he was left off of the Top 100.

They don’t show highlights of quarterbacks who are always throwing short passes to their tight ends and running backs. Wentz would have been on the ESPN, FOX Sports or NFL Network highlights shows every week if he were hitting Jackson in stride on fifty and sixty yard bombs.

I do think his best football is ahead of him. I believe it’s imperative that he has some deep threats outside to open up the field. The Birds can’t go back to letting the tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, and running backs Miles Sanders and be the top targets in their passing game. The best teams in the NFL utilize a wide open style of offense that throw the ball down the field. Wentz will flourish if he has the weapons. It’s unfortunate that too bad that they won’t have veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin for the season, but they have enough speed with Jackson and speedy rookies Jalen Reagor, John Hightower and Quez Watkins.

I already feel good about Reagor because he’s smart enough for the Birds coaching staff to have him learning two wide receiver positions. That’s surprising because usually they have a rookie learn one position. Bottomline, I’m confident that the Eagles will find out that at least one of these rookies can be a deep threat this year.

I think this snub will be utilized by Wentz to motivate himself even more in order to show the players in the league that they were wrong to leave him off the list. The truth is Wentz doesn’t need any more motivation because he’s been driven since he came to Philadelphia. I looking forward to a big year from him in upcoming season.