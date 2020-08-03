Despite Positive Test, Pederson Not Overly Concerned

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson talked today to the media for the first time since he had the positive test for covid-19. He was very calm and under control. The Eagles head coach didn’t seem to be frustrated, despite the fact that he wasn’t going to be able to coach his football team face-to-face for at least 10 days. He will need to get back-to-back negative tests for covid-19.

The Birds leader says that he can run the team virtually, despite not being there physically. “I’ve been able to talk with my staff about contingencies, not only with players but also with staff members,” the head coach said. “I’m not going to speculate on a timetable for me, I treat it like players. I’m not going to speculate on that. When I’m back, I’m back.”

Pederson says he feels very safe around the Novacare Center and he wouldn’t divulge where he thinks he contracted the virus.

Eagles Assistant head coach Duce Staley will step in as the team’s leading coach. Pederson has great confidence in Staley, who is a key contributor to game planning the Eagles running game from week-to-week.

Pederson emphasized that this season is not going to be about one guy, when it comes to the players and the coaches. I agree with him. There’s going to be an emphasis on team this season. Key players are going to miss games. In fact many key players are going to miss games. Different situations are going to develop overnight. Teams are going to look up and find out that three or four key players won’t be playing in the upcoming game. We’re going to see positive tests having a tremendous impact on some of the games.

The former Eagles quarterback and current Birds head coach stressed the fact he hopes Eagles players will make wise decisions away the Novacare Complex. Again and again Pederson said, the guys are going to have to be smart.

I think he hit it on the head. Players are going to have to be smart about what they do when they’re not being supervised by coaches.

He did let us know that he is quarantining away from his family at home.

I think the season is going to be decided by which team is the most disciplined and it might not be the team that’s the most disciplined on the field that wins the Lombardi Trophy, but it might be the team that’s the most discipline off the field that wins it all.

It’s going to be a memorable season no doubt about that. The team that has enough players, who will discipline themselves off the field will probably have the fewest guys miss games and that’s going to give them an advantage. We’ll see how it plays out, but it’s getting interesting very quickly, too quickly. As I was writing this article, I found out that the St. Louis Cardinals have 13 guys who tested positive for covid-19. This is definitely going to be memorable and interesting NFL season.