Malik Jackson Is Ready, But Eagles Also Need Javon Hargrave

One of the key situations which is a major issue for the Eagles with a couple weeks remaining before the first game of the season is the defensive tackle position. Let me take you through it.
First up, you’ve got All Pro Fletcher Cox, who forces teams to respect the Eagles defensive tackle position because he can take over a game by himself. The big fella looks healthy and ready to roll. I think he might have dropped a few pounds which is a smart move for players to make as they get older.
The Eagles defensive line has added former Pittsburgh Steeler, Javon Hargrave, who looks very powerful on tape. He played nose tackle with the Steelers and does a great job of collapsing the pocket by pushing the center and guards back into the face of the quarterback. Cox likes to do that as well, so opposing quarterbacks are going to drop into the pocket and see their offensive linemen getting push back into their laps.
Hargrave should learn a great deal from Cox and Malik Jackson. He’s got the power move, but he must add some speed moves to keep offensive linemen guessing.
Tim McManus of ESPN reported that Hargrave has a pectoral strain. The Eagles need him for the Redskins. They will need dominant play from their defensive tackles early in the season as their entire defense gets used to playing with each other. There are lots of new people out there for the Birds at the linebacker position and in the secondary. They will need pressure on the quarterback.
We really don’t know what the situation is with Hargrave because they say he’s going to be out multiple weeks. What is multiple weeks? Is that three weeks? Four weeks? Eight weeks? It’s already been about three weeks and now we’re going to be closing in on four.
Veteran defensive tackle Jackson looks like a monster at camp. He’s both powerful and as quick as a cat with a bevy of pass rush moves. We saw the same thing last year but then he got hurt early in the season. Once he went down, teams were able to double team Cox whenever they wanted to do so.
Looking back at the 2019 season, it was injuries to two guys that really hurt the Eagles severely last year. One was to veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson and the other was to veteran defensive tackle Malik Jackson. Both of them went down early in the season and and they really hurt the football team on both sides of the ball.
This year we’ve got a healthy Malik Jackson, but what’s going on with Hargrave. We’ve got to get him back because the three dominant defensive tackles give the Eagles a dominant personality in the middle of defensive line. Bottomline when you’re playing the Eagles, if you can’t block the defensive tackles you’re going have a problem moving the football.
Hargrave is supposed to be splitting time with Malik Jackson, so that the veteran doesn’t have to play too many snaps. If you keep them healthy with Cox doing his thing, it’s gonna be tough to keep them off of your quarterback.
You want to be able to turn Hargrave loose on first and second down, then Malik Jackson comes in there on third down to beat a single block because they know teams are going to double teaming Cox. They need Hargrave healthy and dominating on first and second down!!!
The defensive tackles line up very close to the quarterback. If you don’t block one of the DT’s, you really can’t do anything with the football. You can’t run it or pass it. You must block those interior defensive linemen and that’s why Howie Roseman has tried to make than impossible.
We need you Mr. Hargrave!!!
37 thoughts on “Malik Jackson Is Ready, But Eagles Also Need Javon Hargrave”
Every Eagles D-Lineman has had a Strong camp versus this banged up Eagles OL which I believe the Washington Football Club D/Line will have a field day with in the Opener in a couple of week.
J Hargrove like D Barnett and WR A Jeffrey have all missed Summer Camp so to expect them be 100% Ready for the Start of the Season is just not realistic or practical.. At least the Eagles have Depth across their DL but the Washington Football Club will attempt to Run,Run,Run the Ball and Run some more with Play-Action mixed in to rising star WR Terry McLaurin
I’m predicting a Washington Victory 19-16 as Points and TD’s will be at a premium let alone either Offenses having long Drives against either Defenses . Who can make a Big Play and Special Teams will likely determine the Victor in Week 1 — Is it D-Jax on the Eagles making the Big PLays or Terry McLaurin of the Washington Football Club making the Big Play ?
I do think the Eagles are fine at DT Postion even with Hargrove’s availability up in the air for the first few weeks as they have H Rideway, A Rush to play some snaps
There are a whole lot more concerns about the 2020 Eagles Roster and Position Groups than DT or DE
Can anyone explain to me how Elton brand hasn’t been terminated yet ? Especially after watching Jimmy butler dominate the 1 seed bucks yesterday ?
Elton brand got 5 years 85 mill to be a sixer years back which destroyed our team and now we are paying him to destroy us again? Fucking bizarre.
He (EB) has at least 1 or 2 more Years as GM
Now he gets to Hire his own Coach and Staff see if improvements can be made with this dysfunctional Roster that he helped to create before he’s shown the Door… It is what it is with this Franchise
Tanking was idiotic… creating a culture of losing them flipping a switch and expecting to win is dumb. Internally the Sixers did a GM by committee so brand is only part the problem. They missed on finding generational players, traded complimenting pieces …. it demonstrates how poor the NBA product is. They are married to a out of date, out of shape, half crazy center and run offense thru the most one dimensional player ever. Can’t win
wrong. because tanking yielded superstars galore. and the switch actually flipped as they went from 10 wins to 52 wins within 2 years and 28 wins to 52 in 1 year. Look we are young and good; Elton fucked us up as did ownership by completely buying into tanking and then pulling out of hinkie halfway through the plan… sorry ben and joel are stars; yes they have warts but theyre kids and plenty of time to grow
76ers have missed their Window with Simmon/Embiid, who are not kids anymore and have been in the NBA for 4-5 Years .. Embiid probably has 2-3 Years left with his lack of conditioning,maturity and injury history.. Simmons is a nice Player but he can’t Shoot and once the 76ers are in a Halfcourt Offense, Teams really don’t have to Defend Simmons or worry about him creating a shot .. Now when he’s running the floor after a Defensive Rebound or Turnover, he’s very dynamic in the Open Floor, but come in Halfcourt Situations and executing your Offense, which is where you Win or Lose most Games as a Team come Playoff-Time, Its basically 4 76ers on Offense vs 5 Defenders in the Half-Court Game
76ers are 5th-6th Best in the Eastern Conference ..
Bucks, Celtics, Raptors, Heat, Pacers in the East have superior Teams and Coaching that the current 76ers.. No Need to Overrate Simmons/Embiid as they are Good Payers, but Not Superstars or Great Players or Proven Winners
Are you slow? Simmons is 24 and at least 3 years away from his prime and joe is 26 and should be entering his prime now
As if Joel Embiid is going to get in better condition/shape or that his Feet,Knees and Body are going to hold up as he Ages ?… He’s best days are behind him in terms of being a Superstar and Team Leader, he’s too immature and not self-disciplined enough to be an Elite Player.. And Bed Simmons is just too soft-spoken and not a Team Leader enough to ever be a Champion, he does not will or demand enough from his Teammates, and it’s probably worse, since one of his Teammates is Joel Embiid who does his own thing..
And I’m not saying this is right or wrong,
Just What Is!!
It is a beautiful n luxury watch n I like it a lot
Crazy how far we have come since March in regards to having football in 2020.
The overblown Chinese Virus gets exposed more & more each day. CDC Reporting like 96% of the deaths were bc patients had a serious health issue.
Who would have thought? IT WAS JUST A POLITICAL WEAPON used by the Nazi left to destroy our president.
“BuT iT efFecTeD tHe wHolE WorLd” – Sheep liberal
Nah it did not. It is not a coincidence we are the only nation thats still milking this shit.
“ CDC Reporting like 96% of the deaths were bc patients had a serious health issue.”
This is a lie and quite frankly you’re a god damn retard for believing the lie. What an idiot. CDC never said any such thing retard. But you know who did lie and say cdc did say that? Qanon and trump. You’re an imbecile
Further you are an absolute scumbag if you downplay 180k of your fellow countrymen dying in 6 months. Stupid dumb cunt
Facts are cdc reported that only 6% of Covid deaths had Covid as the only cause of death on death certificate.
Also facts all 6% of these death certs are wrong/ incomplete because you don’t die of Covid you die of something else that was triggered by Covid like Covid+heart attack or Covid+respiratory failure.
I guess this is what happens when you’re a moronic Imbecile without an education. Learn how to read and understand stats u dumb freak
An Education?
LOL!!
The same garbage liberal education that produces losers like you? Nobody is more in debt then the “educated” liberal.
They have completely destroyed this countries school system
NOW THE LIBERALS ARE CALLING THE CDC STATS A CONSPIRACY THEORIST LIE!!!
Yet I am the one who is “Qanon” hahahahahahha
SHEEP
Nobody is calling cdc stats a lie. What educated people are saying is that stupid cunts like you can’t read and don’t know how to interpret stats.
Cdc never ever said “ CDC Reporting like 96% of the deaths were bc patients had a serious health issue.”
But for some reason you think that they did and that reason is because you’re an uneducated moron
So at least you admit to getting info from QANON… proves beyond a shadow of a doubt you are a racist idiot… can’t even argue it. I guess the terrorist in Wisconsin is a hero to you. Scumbag
Isn’t the fascist trump in charge? What does it have to do with the left?
We are still dealing with this because dumb dumb at 1600 is too stupid and didn’t lead!
Hasn’t BLM been responsible for the burning & destruction of businesses? Of all colors? Including black businesses?
How many have been hurt, injured during these riots? We know David Djorn was murdered. The cop none of you give a fuck about bc it does not fit your Nazi left agenda.
BLM Nazis going into restaurants & forcing people to raise their fist? LOL!!! Look it up!
You have armies of people walking around with assault rifles! ARMIES!!
A 17 year old gets attacked running away by two drug addict losers. Trying to take away his weapon & do God knows what…The kid defnds himself & shoots the losers.
I GUARANTEE YOU IF THE SHOOTER WAS BLACK, & HE WAS BEING RAN DOWN BY 2 WHITE DUDES HE WOULD HAVE BEEN CALLED A HERO!!
But I am the racist?? Lol!! Keep up the hypocrisy. That nasty whore Pelosi was caught being a liar in a hair salon.
LET ME GUESS ??? THE DUDE WHO RAPED/VIOLATED (whatever you wanna call it ) a 14 year old girl was racially targeted when they put 7 shots in his ass.
Gotta love how the left & BLM worships the low class pieces of shit of society. Anything to fund your poltical organizations like BLM
George Floyd another loser.
As you all put it…maybe they should go get “Educated” LOL
A 17 year old, heavily armed looking for trouble. He found it. Dump could have quelled the riots if he was a leader… could have done it verbally… a simple speech written by the president of the senior class at a local high School would have the skill to write and deliver such a speech… not his illiterate ass
Why would u even engage an imbecile like this freak? Guys a dumb cunt Living in a Web of lies and conspiracies and he’s too fucking dumb to see reality.
Notice how he just ignored the fact that cdc never said what he said they said and he just moved onto to the next dumb freak shit he could find. Guys a helpless tard
As i stated would be the case jay wright has declined an interview with the sixers. He has zero desire to ever go pro and frankly he knows his style would never work in the pros
Jay Wright is completely happy and content running his own Program as he sees fit at Villanova,
where he can Teach, Mold and Mentor Young Men into Productive Players and People and while having meaningful relationships with his Players, Staff & Community ..
Why would he leave this for the Crazy,Unstable, Ego Driven NBA ? It makes no sense for him to do so..
U hit nail on head Paul. That’s all fact. Jay ain’t leaving and never was and never entertained it
Two different schools of thought for college coaches…. Wright has as good a job in college as he can get. I used to be friendly with mike Brey when he was at UD…. he told me at that time there were only a few jobs he would leave for… ND was one… when u land a top 5 college job u don’t need the nba … Brad Stevens didn’t have that type of job… nova, NC, ND, Stanford… couple others…. hi academic, well coached and character kids… supportive and knowledgeable boosters/admin…
Don’t Forget Rutgers … 😉
Today in trump hates America. He has announced that hes trying to pull all federal funding to New York City despite millions of people living there who pay federal taxes. This would be taxation without representation and a plea for New York to fefe from USA. Kkkonald hates America and wakes up every day trying to find new ways to destroy our democracy.
Whats his reasoning to pull Federal Funding from NYC ? Because it’s a Sanctuary City or he doesn’t like Mayor DiBlasio or the Fact that the Southern District of NY will be serving him his Court Documents/Papers the Day after Joe Biden is Inaguarated in Jan 2021 ?
DJT, the Worst US President of Our Lifetime and perhaps of All-Time, in American/US History ..
Because he hates America and never does anything to help and does everything to divide us and only govern radicalized maga freaks.
Can’t wait until his Orange, Lying, Fat Ass is Voted Out.. He’s Trash in every sense of the Word ..
Don’t count on it happening. He’s broke the law countless times and now has an ag in his back pocket. There’s nothing stopping him from breaking the law, refusing to leave, or other dirty illegal tricks. He’s immune from prosecution and knows it so don’t count on anything going normal.
Today in trump hates America
When McCain died, Trump told senior staff, according to three sources with direct knowledge, “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral.” He became furious, according to witnesses, when he saw flags lowered. “What the fuck are we doing that for? Guy was a fucking loser.”
Trumps own sister
Mary Trump reacts to The Atlantic report: “Anybody who is surprised by Donald’s comments is once again letting him off the hook when he has time after time demonstrated himself to be nothing but an anti-American, anti-military traitor to this country.”
