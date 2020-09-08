Don’t Know How It Happened, But Peters To Left Tackle Is The Right Move

It was a major surprise and it caught everybody off balance yesterday as head coach Doug Pederson talked to the media. Rob Maadi of the Associated Press and 97.5 The Fanatic asked the coach about the Eagles left tackle situation and exactly who would be starting over there. Pederson took advantage of the opportunity and talked about the fact that Hall of Fame left tackle Jason Peters walked into his office and told him he was ready to move back to the left tackle position.

Now the interesting thing was the fact that he insinuated that Peters made this move on his own. He didn’t really say he did it on his own but Doug didn’t want to discuss the contract. I really don’t care how the Eagles got Peters to move over there, whether it was totally voluntary or whether they had to pay him. It doesn’t matter to me, but I know it matters to the Eagles because they don’t want set a precedent that guys can come in and demand money if they’re asked to change positions. Regardless this is something that needed to happen. It had to happen. It was the responsible thing to do. Jason Peters should be over at left tackle this week.

The main question with Peters will be his durability. If he stays healthy everything should work out. We know that he’s a great athlete. He’s not the player he once was, but he still is a very good player. He’s 38-years old and playing one of the toughest positions on the offensive line. That’s quite an accomplishment. I don’t care how we got there that’s quite an accomplishment. We’ll see how he does but it’s the right thing to do.

Lining up Matt Pryor over there to start the season would be coaching malpractice. It would also be malpractice as a general manager. Howie Roseman and the Eagles did the right thing.

Carson Wentz made it very clear he’s happy about the move. I love the quote which he made. Wentz said, “There’s a reason they call him the Bodyguard”!!!! I have no idea how it happened. I had said that Carson should go in there and tell them that he wants Jason Peters lined at their left tackle position.

I don’t know if Carson said anything or not, but they did the right thing and that’s the Bottomline!!!