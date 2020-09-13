Eagles vs Washington week 1 preview

Week 1: @ Washington 1pm (FOX)

Key injuries:

Miles Sanders (OUT).

Lane Johnson (Questionable).

Jaron Hargrave (OUT)

Derek Barnett (OUT)

Alshon Jeffery (OUT)

Divisional Matchup to start the Season

The Eagles kickoff their season this afternoon with a divisional matchup against Washington. The Eagles will be without some keep players for this week 1 matchup. Defensively they’re without big free agent acquisition Jaron Hargrave and starting DE Derek Barnett. On the offensive side of the ball, last night ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Miles Sanders, who is dealing with a hamstring issue, would not be making the trip to Washington and was declared OUT for today’s game. When roster cut down was made Alshon Jeffery was not placed on the IR or PUP list, which is good news, however he still is a few weeks away from playing and is OUT for today. After losing Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard early in the summer to big injuries, the last thing the Eagles needed was Lane Johnson to miss week 1. According to multiple reports, Lane had what is described as a cleanup surgery in his ankle in the beginning of August. Lane was a limited participant in practice all week and is expected to play but he is definitely worth monitoring. Jalen Reagor was removed from the injury report and is good to go to make his rookie debut.

Washington may not have the fire power on offense to keep up with the Wentz and the Eagles, but they certainly have pass rushers that will cause havoc for them. Washington took Ohio State DE Chase Young with the number one overall pick in this years draft. They’re adding Young to a defensive line that already includes Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat, and Ryan Kerrigan. With the Lane Johnson battling an ankle, Jason Peters at LT, and a brand new RG starting today, Pederson needs to do everything he can to protect Wentz against that rush.

Defensively for the Eagles, I would except Darius Slay to shadow Terry McLaurin today. The Eagles went out and traded for Slay this offseason, to have someone who could handle the opposing team’s number one receiving threat. Malik Jackson is back and healthy next to Fletcher Cox and with no Hargrave, will see extended snaps most likely.

Players to watch:

WR Jalen Reagor

RB Boston Scott

DB Avonte Maddox

Matchup of the Game:

Chase Young vs Eagles Tackles

Prediction:

Neither team had a preseason game to knock the rust off but the Eagles had the benefit of their head coach coming back. Washington has a new coaching staff and a new regime, I expect some issues early with them, which should allow the Eagles to capitalize. Wentz is 5-2 all-time vs Washington, and hasn’t lost since his rookie season. I expect that record to be 6-2 by 4:15pm.

Eagles 31 Washington 20