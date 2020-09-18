Hey Carson, Show Your Patience Early, Then…..

The Eagles will have their work cut out for them this weekend. Of course they’ve got a find a way to block Aaron Donald. They’ve got to know where he is on each snap and they’ve got to get him blocked.
Their next challenge will be eliminating mistakes. Execution isn’t easy when you didn’t play any preseason games and you have key players sidelined with injuries, but they still have to get the job done. A lot of it falls on Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz, as it did last week. He’s got to make better decisions and he must resist being impatient with the football. He must be willing to take what the defense gives him. If a five-yard route to Zach Ertz or Dallas Goedert is open he should take it. It’s going to open up the deep plays as the game goes on.
Carson, go ahead and take what the defense gives you. Don’t be so greedy to the point where you’ve got to have everything on every play. He’s got to be more patient. He’s got to let the game come to him. You don’t try to do everything all at once. Just be more patient because you’ve got some big play receivers out there in DeSean Jackson and Jalen Reager. Both of those guys can make big plays for him. He’s got deep threats and he knows he can work underneath all day long to Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders. He just needs to be patient. Take what the defense give him.
Wentz should have a big game every time he walks out there with all these weapons, if he will be patient. He should start off the game getting the football out of his hands. Put together a couple of long drives with multiple throws to Ertz, Goedert, and Sanders. The Rams defensive line will be out of gas by the time the Eagles put the ball into the end zone.
Once you tire out their defensive line, you can start looking further downfield. If he will take what the defense gives him initially, it will allow him opportunities to get the ball to his big time playmakers downfield. He would have a big game each week as long as he was patient.
Wentz can help out his offensive line, if he will get rid of the ball quickly, early in the game. He shouldn’t start the game relying on routes which require seven step drops. Work the defense over with the short throws, then as the game continues, he should start going up top for Jackson and Reagor.
2 thoughts on “Hey Carson, Show Your Patience Early, Then…..”
Tough Matchup Ca this agressovecand athletic Defense of the Rams… Their Safety Tandem and LB’s Corp are very Athletic & Physical and will match up well with the Eagles TE’s, RB’s out of the Backfield and can make Plays sideline to sideline…
I think the best attack early on is a lot of Trap, quick hitting Runs up between the Tackles to take advantage of their penetrating D/L and to neutralize Aaron Donald a little bit…
Screens and Wide, slow developing Runs will not work very well versus this Front 7..
Beat them up the gut with Runs and then the Eagles will have sone Ppay Action opportunities down the field after getting their Defense tired and in their heels but this will take patience and a commitment to the Power Run Plays by the Eagles, Can Coach Pedersen stay the course with this will likely determine the Winner?
I’m in agreement with hac. The preseason game last week was vs a weak offense and the dee was stellar enough, when not dealt short fields. That’s the key ; the birds can not put it on the ground or carelessly take a sack. Lane will help. Jp will be my focus, because Father Time is undefeated. Carson will have sanders ertz Goddard and Reagor ; djax. Needs step it up. That’s more than dallas had and they slugged toe to toe. I’ll presume we look a lot cleaner and comfortable with a good game plan. Not disappointed by 70% throws. The rams are playing a 10:00 am game ; jump on them and imo we have the better qb . Let’s play Eagle football and resurrection of the bandwagon. Coach needs trust deuce and run the rock ,take the rams from pinning their ears back, by using disguised formations with two tight ends. The long ball wasn’t exploited by Dallas, if the birds can get Carson protection, I think Reagor and djax keep the safeties occupied and free the box for sanders to create mixture. In a feel good win 27-17