Eagles Fumble Away Week 2; lose to Rams

Last week the Eagles struggled on not turning the ball over and protecting Carson Wentz. Wentz fumbled twice, threw two interceptions, and was sacked 8 times. This week against the Rams, Wentz was not sacked but did manage to throw two more interceptions in a 38-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, dropping the Eagles record to 0-2.

The Rams won the toss and deferred, giving the Eagles the ball first. The drive started out with two excellent plays, a run with Miles Sanders and then a quick pass to Sanders on the wing. The Eagles seemed to be building momentum, seemingly handling the Rams defensive line on the first two plays. The very next play, Sanders gets a handoff and is tries to get out of the grasp of Aaron Donald, but is stripped from behind leading to a Rams recovery. The Rams would take over at the Eagles 41 yard line and 6 plays later, Jared Goff would find TE Tyler Higbee in the end zone for a 4 yard TD.

The Eagles would get the ball back and score on the ensuing drive, albeit a field goal. The Rams were just getting started though. Goff, on his second drive, would lead the Rams on a 10 play, 75 yard drive that took just under 5 minutes off the clock. The drive was capped off by a 5 yard sweep run by Robert Woods. Goff was 9 for 9, for 116 yards and 1 TD after the first quarter.

The Eagles would score TD’s on their next two drives, one was set up by a Cooper Krupp fumble inside their own 12 on a punt return. Despite playing a poor first half, the Eagles were in striking distance down only 21-16 at halftime. The Eagles would just score 3 points in the second half, as they only had just 4 possessions in the second half. 2 resulted in interceptions, one a FG, and the other a turnover on downs.

Grades:

Offense: C-

This is the second straight week I gave the offense as a whole a C- grade. The Eagles seemed to lose any possible juice or momentum on that first drive fumble by Sanders. After that the Eagles offense seemed to sputter. The offensive line looked better this week, as the return of Lane Johnson definitely helped. Despite Wentz doing a better job at diagnosing pressure and getting the ball out quick and not getting hit, he was still careless with one of his two interceptions. Late in the third quarter, Wentz tried to connect with JJ Arcega-Whiteside in the end zone. Arcega-Whiteside was double teamed however and the route was picked off by Darius Williams.

Next week the Eagles offense plays host to a rebuilding Cincinnati Bengals team that just gave up 35 points to Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

Defense: F

The Eagles defense struggled all afternoon. Sean McVay and Jared Goff had the Eagles defense playing on their heels all game. Over the past few years, the Eagles run defense was something that could be counted on every week. This week, that was simply not the case. The birds gave up 191 yards on the ground and 449 overall. Jared Goff started the game completing his first 13 passes and the Rams did an excellent job of mixing both run and pass in their drives.

The Eagles defense is going to have its hands full next week as they welcome the reigning Heisman Trophy Award winner and 1st overall pick Joe Burrow to town. The Bengals defense is poor, but their offense has the firepower to put up points. Burrow has three solid WR options in AJ Green, Tyler Boyd, and rookie Tee Higgins, as well as a solid RB in Joe Mixon. The Bengals offensive line is clearly the weakest part of their team, so hopefully the Eagles will be able to generate some type of pass rush on the rookie QB.

Player of the Game:

Watching this game, no one Eagles player stood out above the rest. They all had mediocre to bad games. The offensive line did a much better job at protecting Wentz this week and aiding in getting the run game going. We’ll give the offensive line the player of the game title for week 2, but the Eagles are going to need to get their star QB going if they have any aspirations of making a playoff run.

Next Game: Sunday vs Cincinnati Bengals 1pm

Opponent Outlook: The Bengals are 0-2 just like the Eagles. They are a young rebuilding team, but Joe Burrow is impressive, and is capable of beating the birds.