The Eagles head North in search of their 3rd straight win

Week 10: @ New York Giants 1pm (FOX)
Giants: 2-7 (Beat Washington 23-20 last Sunday)
Eagles: BYE last week
Injuries Report:
CB Craig James (OUT)
At the beginning of the season, every Eagles fan and media member understood the importance of getting off to a good start. The beginning of their schedule looked like a favorable one, at least for the first three weeks. Opening with Washington, Rams, and the Cincinnati Bengals, most if not all expected at worst a 2-1 start, before entering a tough four game stretch against powerhouses (at the time) San Fran, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Dallas.
Like most teams in the NFL, the Eagles were hit hard by injuries and the lack of a preseason. The original starting offensive line has yet to play a snap together due to injuries to Brooks and Dillard, and the offensive line after that can’t seem to stay healthy either. Jason Peters and Lane Johnson are dealing with nagging injuries, and Carson hasn’t had all of his weapons together for even a quarter of game play. Alshon has yet to return after reports of an early October debut were made public, DeSean Jackson has been hurt twice, Jalen Reagor their number one pick, missed five games with a thumb injury, Zach Ertz and Miles Sanders have missed the past 2 weeks with injuries, and Dallas Goedert just returned after an ankle injury of his own.
After loses to Washington and LA, the Eagles battled back to force OT vs the Bengals, only to tie. That easy start that the Eagles were supposed to have, turned into a 0-2-1 start and a matchup with the defending NFC champs. Luckily the 49ers were decimated by injuries as well as they were without Nick Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, and a few other key players. Through late game heroics from Travis Fulgham, the Eagles were able to beat SF 25-20.
The Eagles hung in tough against Pittsburgh and Baltimore and then put together two wins in a row against divisional rivals NY and Dallas before heading into their bye. At 3-4-1, the Eagles are looking to climb even in the win/loss column and sweep the NY Giants yet again.
Miles Sanders, Jason Peters, and Alshon Jeffery are scheduled to play and give the Eagles offense a much needed lift. Lane Johnson is still battling an ankle injury so his status will be updated closer to game time. On Monday, Issac Seumalo was activated off the IR, giving the Eagles a 21 day window to put him on the active roster. If Johnson, Peters, and Seumalo all play on Sunday, the Eagles will have their anticipated week 1 offensive line intact.
The Eagles beat the Giants in week 7 on Thursday night 22-21. Down 21-10, Wentz led the Eagles on two scoring drives in the fourth quarter. The final one ending on a beautiful, back shoulder pass to Boston Scott running a wheel route on the outside.
In week 7 Wentz threw for 359 yards, 2 TD’s, and 1INT. Defensively the Eagles did a pretty good job. They gave up 160 rushing yards but 80 of them came on 1 QB keeper by Daniel Jones. Take that away and the Eagles held another opponent under 100.
During the bye week the Eagles had one player and one staff member test positive for COVID-19. The Eagles haven’t had a consistent practice schedule in the past couple weeks, but one thing about Doug Pederson, his teams are always ready to go. With the Eagles getting healthy, coupled by the veterans who may not need much practice time, the Eagles should be in line to win their third straight division game, and third overall.
Players to Watch:
Dallas Goedert TE- In their first meeting, Goedert and Ertz didn’t play, allowing for Richard Rodgers to get most of the snaps and rack up 6 catches on 8 targets for 85 yards.
Miles Sanders RB- In the games he’s played this year, Sanders has dominated, now that he’s healthy, the Eagles are going to need him and it starts this Sunday.
Carson Wentz QB – If the Eagles have postseason aspirations, Wentz needs to get going and become consistent. He needs to eliminate his turnovers and start games fast and not play catch up.
Matchup of the Game:
Evan Engram vs Eagles Linebackers
Prediction:
The Eagles had a week off to recover and get healthy and they’ve seemed to do just that. Wentz has had a week to step away from football and regroup and Doug Pederson always seems to have success against the Giants. Getting Miles Sanders back and having Goedert this time around should make the offense move even easier up and down the field. If the Eagles want to make a postseason run they need to string some wins together against inferior teams. There aren’t many left on their schedule, so they have to have this one.
Eagles 32 Giants 15
136 thoughts on “The Eagles head North in search of their 3rd straight win”
Carson Wentz is pure SHIT
WR Fulgham came down to earth today
Special Teams Coverage Unit’s sucked all Game and has been a recent concern
Eagles Rushing Defense is leaking and not as strong as in the past which is major concern
Play calling, going for 2 Pts every time they score and 4th and longs are a sign of desperation by HC Pedersen
0 Conversions on 3rd Down is inexcusable
and inexplicable..
Player of the Game was 3rd String TE Richard Rogers
Major Changes coming after this Season among the Entire Coaching Staff
“Fulham came to earth”…. over reaction. I wonder about bringing back jeffreies and how that impacts the WRs as he plays where Fulghm plays.
Specials were awful and costly
Defense has not defended the RO QBs ground game or across the formation sweeps all year. Every team has to try those plays multiple times per game. Eagles refuse to self scout and address this.
The 2 point and 4 down stuff isn’t desperation been doing that since day 1 with Doug. He’s explained it many times that it’s an organizational mind set… like it when it works, hate it when it doesn’t but it is NOT desperation… actually the opposite
Changes are coming… poster HAC said early on that there will be organizational changes …he said not wholesale coaching changes… will be major shift in responsibility. Dougs offense STALE! He needs to give up play calling… innovative OC has to fix Carson … Howie needs help. Too many high round misses.. recent 2 rounders either off team or healthy scratch or minimal contribution. Everyone misses but too many.
How many fumbled snaps between Kelce and the QB’s .. inexcusable!!
Eagles are just poorly Coached from their HC and the OC (Pedersen) and DC (Schwartz)
Just so predictable and boring as hell to watch …
Team has been practicing since mid-August for 12 Weeks now with a mostly intact Coachibg Staff and similar schemes/verbiage than years past .. There’s No Excuses about missed OTA’s and Pre-Season as No Teams had this and the Eagles blew a big advantage as having the o LT NFC East Team with a mostly returning CoChing Staff and have been out-Coached every Divisional Game so far in 2020
Sorry Doug Pedersen Jim Schwartz, You both need to go..
They won’t throw the baby out with the bath water. Out coached? You don’t have enough info to say that… you can say many things about how they poorly they play…they were whipped today… upfront on O and D they got whipped. As you stated early specials were awful and the eagles had long fields all day. They aren’t good enough to continually have to go 85-90 yards
As stated way early in the season …the eagles are lost… stale. If they dump Doug and or Carson it will be a mistake. Maybe Schwartz goes, only to be hired by any one of a dozen teams which he will make better. The key is how they rearrange their talent acquisition department… their best playmakers at WR have been undrafted guys… Fulham and ward have been nice BUT it’s fools gold to think they are the ones to carry the load… Fulham, didn’t “come back to earth”… far from it, he isnt supposed to do the heavy lifting … it’s a credit to him, Doug and Carson that he’s flashed BUT he has been CUT by multiple teams … he should be situational and the third,fourth option… the fact that he’s a number one option is just silly and an indictment of the front office… a number 2 pick was a healthy scratch
Watching the nfl… QBs and offenses get figured out… Wilson has had games of awful after an MVP caliber game, Jackson is being solved more and more each week, it’s the nature of the league. It’s why simplistic responses from fans are silly… Murray, Burrows and Tua will have these incredible flashes and look to revolutionize the league. But low and behold most will get figured out . WENTZ and Doug have got to make changes and more important they need major upgrades at WR..Reagor looks good but they need a lot more… OL needs stability
Wentz is pure SHIT
After a rewatch…. Schwartz defense is antiquated and has not kept up with wide open offensive concepts. Modern offenses along with rule changes have made it difficult on defense. Schwartz was good at limiting this for years …. it was frustrating looking like a bend not break concept but the offenses have continued to evolve and he hasn’t. He is stuck between old style and the modern game. Days of the buddy ryan, Jim Johnson dominating defense are things of the past.
Giants marched down the field first two possessions once again eagles in a hole.
Schwartz goes, Howie hires a GN and Doug gives up play calling….
Coach Pedersen will be a goner after the Season and wants out and will get the Texans Job and work with Deshaun Watson and rebuild the Houston Texans..
Leading Potential New HC for 2021
Eric Bienemy of the Chiefs
Would be a complete waste with that receiving corps.. watch the dynamic receivers around the league every team has multiple dynamic guys… eagles have one maybe in Reagor who has only played 6 games his entire career. The eagles…Pederson and WENTZ have made some scrubs look serviceable making some fans actually think Ward and Fulham are top flight nfl receivers. Fools gold. Receivers have to be thoroughbreds and you need multiple thoroughbreds…
any positive plays in the passing game with the eagles are a miracle. Goeddert is good but talk of him being an even swap for Ertz is silly… eagles send out 4-5 receivers and they are just “guys”… people get pissed about WENTZ having zero success on timing plays its cuz you need good WR on the other end. In the nfl the term “gotta make plays” is HUGE and they have no one to make them…ZERO… poorly constructed… this is in Howie
Wentz is shit
Schwartz always has been shit
Doug is dumb as shit.
Howie is a smacked ass
Time to clean house.
Too many Issues Front Office and Coach Pedersen coming to a head , this relationship has about run its course
Their Prize QB has regressed dramatically
OL is getting old
DL is way Overrated and Overpaid
CB2 Position opposite Play has a bunch of slot sized CB’s attempting to play it
The Special Teams Unit’s have also regressed the last 2 Seasons in both Coverage and Return Teams…
The biggest advantage the Eagles had going into this Covid Season was a stable front Office and mostly returning Coaching Staff with established Offensive,Defensive & Special Teams Schemes…
Too merry it seems like these Schemes are getting stale and predictable and opposing Coaching Staffs are doing a better job on exposing the Eagles Weaknesses then the Eagles Coaching Staff is doing with the opponents weaknesses, hence the “Out-Coaching” that we are seeing done almost every Game by every Eagles opponent …
Time to Clean house and Rebuild while the rest of the Division is in the process of rebuilding so that the Eagles don’t have a 3-5 Year period of being the worst Team in the Division
‘out coaching’ not sure that you understand what it means exactly but to the point that the eagles defense is relying on a scheme that hasn’t kept up w/the changing offense probably have to agree. their continued vulnerabilty to the RO QB keep and the jet sweep is baffling.
from offense they don’t have the horses at the skilled positions. There has been much talk about ‘carson and the young guys’ his ‘chemistry with the young guys’– it was a nice story and one everyone wanted to get behind but it wasn’t ‘young guys from the top of the draft’– it was young UDFA guys– it is unsustainable- passing league you need multiple high skill guys running routes- compare the eagles talent at TE and WR and ask yourself how in the world could anyone compete with that group.
As for OL getting old– their projected starting OL coming into the year- 2 young guys, 2 mid career guys and one older guy– thats about typical and the injury decimation is unprecedented and happened to young and older players…that is just awful luck not a reflection of age, talent or coaching…
Doug went for 2 when it made zero logical sense. Yes we were outcoached
Once again… it’s organizational… pay attention. The old go for 2 chart is obsolete in the geek analytic world of the “cutting edge” eagles. I DONT agree but it is not an emotional decision by the coach…. they have nerds giving percentages… if one decision is 33.9% and the other is 33.5% they go with 33.9… I hate it and can criticize but it’s not a gut decision….?its the same thing as the rays pulling Snell…
Off-Season Plan
Trade/Cut/Release the Following Players
Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffrey, Desean Jackson, Marquis Grissom, JJAW, Jason Peters,
Fletcher Cox, Vinny Curry, N Robey-Coleman, J Mills , R McLeod, Duke Riley,
That’s 13 players 8-9 will be accurate, 2-3 are absurd and it represents a 12% turnover of the roster which is standard. Obviously you included a couple of big name guys in prime years to be a dick but it’s par for the course in the zoo.
Schwartz out, OC in, FO total restructuring
They’ll like have to keep Wentz for I’m not sure anyone wants his Contract for below performance
Same with F Cox who is very overrated and who’s high level Play has been missing for 2 + Years now …
The Team’s current Roster and Contract’s situations are a mess
I’d move on from Lane Johnson too
RT is the easiest OL position to groom and play and good RT’s are a dime a dozen though LJ is a very good one, he’s easily replaceable
NY Jets Releases CB Pierre Desir who leads their Defense in Int’s
He’s 6-1 and 195lbs and a 7 Year Vet who wouldn’t cost much and could help the Eagles play the Outside CB 2 Position opposite Darius Slay
Move Avonte Maddox back inside as the Slot Cover CB where he belongs and Release
N Robey-Coleman who has nothing left in the tank
NBA Draft Tonight — 76ers Mock Draft
1st Rd – Pick #21 SG Desmond Bane – (TCU 6-6″ – 215lbs – Senior)
2nd Rd – Pick #34 PG Jahimus Ramsay – (Texas Tech 6-4″ – 195lbs – Freshman)
2nd Rd – Pick #36 C Daniel Oturu – (Minnesota 6-10″ – 240lbs – Sophomore)
The Rest of their 2nd Round Picks they Trade for Future 2nd Round Picks
picks traded for Beal
Danny Green and Seth Curry are nice Additions and Quality Players off the Bench and in the Locker Room and hopefully help the Younger 76er Players with Preparation, Maturity and more Team Oriented
A Great Off-Season for the 76ers all the way around … Assembled a Great Coaching Staff along with a Top Flight Front Office Group..
Now it will be up to the Top 3 Core Ppayers to buy in and be in the best shape of their careers and focused on work and improvement ..
Green and/or curry will start. Curry a sniper and if you liked jj reddick in this offense ur gonna love Seth cuz he’s better and don’t Jack I’ll advised shots and doesn’t have reoccurring mental lapses. He also plays a little d and gives effort unlike jj
“help younger players with preparation, maturity and more team oriented”– in your haste to throw negative shade on the departed players I will clear something up…. Horford and Richardson were excellent professionals in respect to all those things you mentioned, they weren’t perfect but by all accounts they were pros- they didn’t necessarily fit from a playing view point but they were good pros.
Every thing I read about the sixers FO in the last couple of years was about what a mess it was and that there were non hoops people making decisions etc and that they handled it kinda like a democracy that doesn’t work in sports– the main man establishes a direction, gets input, ciphers through the input and pulls the trigger- finally we have a grown up running the sixers and BTW we finally have a grown up running the country.
Now the Eagles need to do the Following
HC Doug Pedersen is taking little to no input from either Marty Mohrnewig or Scangaerello as Pedersen wasn’t looking for the imput from either one as both these Coaches were forced Hires by Owner Lurie/ GM Roseman, but Pedersen has chose to basically ignore them ..
HC Pedersen and DC Jim Schwartz have not really been close over Schwartz tenure as he also was hired by GH Howie/Owner Lurie during the HC Search which ended with the hiring of Schwartz..
Complete Dysfuntion are your Philly Eagles from Top to Bottom
your source of information that he is taking ‘no input’ from his coaches?
Watch the Games?
Do you see input from either MM or RS Offenses and Formations from over their careers?
Where are the Screens, Bunch Formations, Draw Plays that Coach MM has always employed
Where are the designed Roll-Outs, Jet-Sweeps, Power Formations Double Pulls that Scangerello has always run ?
Coach Pedersen has been in a major power battle with Roseman since last Off-Seadon
Coach DP didn’t get the $$$, the Authority or Draft/Roster Imput that he wanted and then was force fed more Offensive Coaches by GM Howie/Owner Lurie and Coach Pedersen simply has rejected their help and input and is going on his with his own Play-Calling despite the Ownership/GM’s direction to use other voices and coaches experience to help grow and to fix Carson Wentz issues and it’s been a complete disaster as Wentz is too fragile and stubborn mentally to change his habits, not only to Coach Doug, but surely to consultants, short term Coaches like MM and Scangerello who both won’t be in Philly next year either unless Doug Pedersen is gone
You have zero idea what their input is… less than ZERO.
Their offense is horrible so you can guess or take fan pot shots but don’t confuse that for knowledge because you have none and you have no insight.
The screen game has been noticeably absent. I don’t have first hand knowledge but I would guess that the lack of timing from an unstable OL would be the first problem. 2. Screens haven’t been as big league wide the last year or two. There is a change in the way defenses have adapted to the more college oriented offense and they are catching up… hot shot QBs are coming back to earth, not just Wentz but Watson, Jackson and even Wilson have had some troubles. You can expect Murray to get figured out soon.
As poster HAC pointed out in September there are organizational issues between Howie and Doug… he predicted Howie giving up some evaluation responsibility with Pederson giving up play calling… that was September… he’s smarter than you
But you are HAC…
Why refer to yourself as another Poster now?
Coach Pedersen is Coaching on an island anymore which is becoming more and more obvious with every Game…
sure he gets his usual
Input from OL Coach Stout, RB Staley and TE’s Coach Pelle but that’s about it
Pedersen has not incorporated any ideas,schemes,formations from
Marty M or Rich Scangerello who were both forced into the Staff by Ownership/Front Office — Coach Dougie P says fine, but I’m not listening to them !!
Complete Chaos at Novacare between the Coaching Staff and Front Office which has now affected Special Teams Coach David Fipp who has been terrible as the season has progressed and even DC Schwartz who’s always been a lone Wolf on this Staff and bust does what he wants
It’s almost as if Coach Doug is behaving that
“If I’m going down, I’m going down on my own” .. and let the chips fall where they may
He’s a goner !!
If this conspiracy is true then Lincoln Kennedy is the next coach,,,the nfl is turning into a shit league… howie always trying to overthink every fucking draft pick etc…
when he was on WIP pre season he sounded like such a cocky mother fucker (and I Gabe him benefit of doubt)… but he was trying to be so cool , trying to talk like a locker room guy…
Riley… Lincoln Kennedy was the player.
Riley is Hurts old coach and apparently Howie is enamored
Their interactions are purely conjecture
You’ve documented formations? wow… you must take copious notes each game and must have to wind and rewind multiple times. TV view often doesn’t even show the full formation. Its amazing you know all the personnel groupings, their limitations due to in game injuries, what the defense is doing to negate certain formations etc– wow that is soooooo much information and literally impossible to know without proper background info.
shit meet wall!
JJAW CAUGHT the Rona it’s the first thing he’s caught in weeks.., he is the poster child for the total lack of talent …. Howie needs to explain
You won’t see JJAW or Corey Clement Active anytime soon as the Eagles have moved forward with their Current WR Group and brought Back RB Jordan Howard which means Corey Clement will be Inactive even if removed from the Covid List in 10 Days-2 Weeks..
Eagles should pursue CB Pierre Desir who the NY Jets just released this week as they decided to go with Young Players to get a look during a complete rebuild season for them .. Desir has 3 Int’s and length at 6-1 195lbs and could better help contain opposing Teams taller Receivers than either Maddox/Robey-Coleman can who are simply too short to play the Outside Spot at CB
I remember GMCliff being real high on Desir when coming out in the Draft out of Nebraska who has never really lived up to expectations but is a quality Cover CB and and can make Plays on the Ball which the Eagles are seriously lacking with this Secondary Unit
Maybe the Eagles should look into GMCliff as a Draft Consultant …
GM cliff for draft consultant? well Desir will be going to his 5th team in his 7th year… at the CB position which as you note is a premium position. His stats (which we can see) are ok– seems to make some INTs but of course there are sooooo many things that we can’t see. What I will tell you is a 30 year old journeyman CB I’m not sure what the hub bub is your touting. He’s obviously just a guy– high level CBs don’t bounce around like that.
eagles need talent, Wentz needs talent — they could have had Metcaf and Jefferson the last 2 drafts- anyone who doesn’t think theyd be better with those 2 WR is nuts– people are talking Fulghan like he is a thoroughbred- it has been great that Pederson and Wentz have made him serviceable but don’t confuse that with him being more than a marginal contricbutor on a good WR corps
I get the feeling that you are so elitist with your argument solely to attract attention.
so true. congrats
Eagles meeting up with a very banged up Browns Team as well
Offensively the Browns Place Starting RT J Conklin and Starting RG C Hubbard on the COVID list which is leaving them very thin on the Right Side of their OL..
Defensively the Browns Place DE Myle Garrett on the COVID List
Special Teams – The Browns have Placed Kicker Cody Parker and Long Snapper C Hughlett on the Covid List
Browns had already lost WR OBJ so this Game will be a very low-scoring Game which could hinge on 1 or 2 Big Plays made by somebody on either Side…. (Chubb,Hunt or TE”s on the Browns or Sanders,Fulgham,Reagor or Goedart on the Ealges) and Special Teams and Turnovers will be huge as whatever Team gets the shorter fields will Win
Browns 16 – Eagles 15
Former Chicago Cubs GM/VP of Baseball Operations tells the Phillies he’s not interested in their GM/President Position at this time but would not close the door for Next Off-Season (before the 2022 Season ) as Epstein says he is taking this next Year/Season off to recharge and spend time with family ..
That’s Theo Epstein that I’m referring too up above
Enjoy the Game Today
It’s a Must Win for the Eagles of thry are going to finish the Season on a positive note and give them a chance to make the Post-Season
This Game is very winnable, but they must Play and Coach well in all 3 Phases to have a chance
It will be wet & windy in Cleveland today so not great conditions to pass down field much
Running the Ball, converting 3rd Downs and staying on the field to help the Eagles Defense fresh will be huge today as the Browns will stay patient and run the ball 45 Times versus this Eagles Defense
Browns 20 – Eagles 15
It’s Halftime, Make the Switch at QB Coach Pedersen..
Your Season is on the line and Start out Jalen Hurts for a Series or two and see what he can do to jump start this lethargic Team
There’s no time to be worrying about hurting Carson Wentz’s feelings or any other Player on this under-achieving Team …
Not about hurt feelings it’s about trying to win… hurts stays on the bench
For all the handwringing here, other sites, WIP etc … for all the calls for firings, benchings, rebuilding etc this year is just a big sloppy fart… it’s a year that will cause introspection and self evaluation of the eagles… it has not been right from the beginning. Then the injuries to the most crucial spots . 9 OL combinations… relying on Jax and Jeffrey. They need probably 4 new WR, Dillard and brooks back … just horrible. Good thing Lurie is t as dumb as fans
Owner Lurie is not doing to want to stand still and be reflective and simply explain this Season as “Well, it was 2020 during the Covid Year with many challenges, no OTA’s, or Full Summer Camp with no Pre-Season Games, etc,etc..”
I’ve seen plenty of NFL Teams with make-shift OL’s, Newbie Coaching Staffs, little outside Receiver weapons and with much less experienced QB’s, playing better, smarter and more team-oriented Football than these Eagles have who appear to have quit on Coach Pedersen
Besides, has Wentz even played in a Pre-Season Game in his Eagles Career?
Wentz has regressed to the point that he’s become a bottom 5 QB in the NFL let alone anywhere near a franchise type of QB which I always thought was a stretch
Take away his great 6-7 Week Play in 2017 and he’s been below .500 as an NFL Starter
The excuses are Over for this Organization and the SB Victory is ancient history in terms of the NFL
The Eagles are a .500 Team since the 2018
Season 1-2 in the Post-Season and this is playing in the weakest Division in the NFL since 2019
See below… he’s by himself
Grow a brain retard the qb sucks. Blame everyone u want to compensate for this loooooozah Wentz
One hand tied behind his back… who is his go to guy? Name one?
Ur a god damn moron. He fucking stinks u dumb shit
Denzel ward, 1sr round, fourth overall against multiple cut Fulgham and any young DE against Peters is all you need to know about the season… Wentz is in a fight with one hand tied behind his back… any shakeup HAS to be in Howie world… this is awful.
CARSON WENTZ IS GARBAGE
Just looks u stated in other Posts HAC
Wentz had a 2 month magical ride when the Team and NFZl Defenses had little tape or expectations
QB Play and Offensive efficiency has been on a downward spiral ever since .. What adjustments has Wentz or Coach/Play Caller made that gives anyone with a half a brain any confidence that Wentz/Pedersen are going to snap out of this 40 Game slump ?
Eagles have Won 3 Games versus QB’s Mullens,
Jones & DeNucci …
Wentz has been outplayed versus the likes of
Haskins, Burrow, Jones & Mayfield ??
How in the hell is he going to match up with
R Wilson, A Rodgers, Maybe D Brees, K Murray and AndrewDalton and Alex Smith ?
Eagles won’t Win another Game this Season
With the Combination of Coach Pedersen and QB Wentz
In addition that 2 month span was against shit teams. Pure fools gold period. Wentz is trash and now we know why he was a d2 qb
Eliot Shorr-Parks
@EliotShorrParks
Like I have been saying all season: The issue is Carson Wentz.
It isn’t Doug Pederson. It isn’t Jim Schwartz. It is the fact the QB is turning it over multiple times basically every game.
#Eagles can’t win like that with any HC, DC or GM.
Is it Carson Bradford or Sam Wentz ?
Trade Wentz for a bag of balls and a couple of kicking tees … he will win a SB and MVP elsewhere. Fire Pederson and he will get the the SB at least once in the next five years.
Eagles hire Lincoln Riley who will reinvent the nfl with Hurts at QB… they will have a run for roughly one year, will make Lamar Jackson and the ravens look stale… then he will implode…
fan reaction is understandable but done with the heart..not logic or knowledge. When Howie, Doug and Lurie meet their discussion is a lot different than this reactionary stuff.. there is blame to go around. Talent evaluation is horrible particularly on O. They tried to be cute, out think themselves…. big strong and FAST WR are what’s needed … eagles are old and slow,,,
No Team is taking on Wentz’s current Contract
If your rebuilding, you’ll add in the Draft
Maybe the Browns or Broncos could be interested
Lots of good Young QB’s in this Draft Class
Plus Free Agent QB’s who have less risk for less $$
NFL could have QB’s like Cam Newton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jamie’s Winston, A Dalton, Nick Foles, all available in Free Agency to be a bridge QB for their next moves at QB
“ Trade Wentz for a bag of balls and a couple of kicking tees …”
Chunks of meatball legit just came out my nose. What a god damn retard!
I would like a no bull shit, 100% honest technical answer as to what has happened to their screen game? What has taken them from the best screen team to a team that can’t/won’t run one? Is it simply the absence of brooks? He was the best at them but…. come on? Is it the backs can’t sell it? What? Is it that the defense has no fear of a deep throw and plays on the LOS… there are some real technical problems in the passing game
Too many moving parts along their OL to run effective Screen Plays
2 Banged up OT’s who cannot get out in Space
In Peters/LJ when he’s playing …
Then toss in inexperienced and non-Athletic Backups who are Starters like Herbig and Pryor and that’s your answer
I still think they can run some for a change of pace, but for 2020 they don’t have the OL in place to run them effectively this season
It is what it is!
Winner of Thanksgiving’s Game between the Washington FC/Cowboys will be in First Place
In the NFC East
The Eagles will not see first place in the NFC East the remainder of the Seadon
They Blew It, Choked, but really deserved their fall from First… Thry are just not a Good Team Roster Wose, Coaching Staff And Front Office when it comes to Talent Evaluation, Drafting and poor Salary Cap Management by Roseman the last few years , He has signed too many Players to horrible long-term Deals like Jeffrey,D-Jax,Wentz, Brooks, LJ, F Cox, M Jackson, J Hargrove just to mention recent over-pays they were over Market Value based on the re return on production
Now the Eagles must address some young players like D Goedart, M Sanders, J Sweat, Who are going to be looking for long term market value deals in the next year or two
Clean House Jeffries Laurie, You and the Fans deserve much better leadership and plan for success that who you have currently on Staff
You can’t have it both ways either they are a good team and choked or they are a bad team. Those two things are mutually inclusive, cannot exist in the same sentence or thought.
Exclusive of course
It’s worse than this HAC
Thry’ve become a Bad Team and still Choked !!
Top Coaching Candidates to Replace Doug Pedersen after the 2020 Season
1) Lincoln Riley – Oklahoma – The Hot College Name who has worked with Jalen Hurts last Season
2) Brian Daboll – OC for the Buffalo Bills
3) Joe Brady – OC for the Carolina Panthers and Former OC of LSU and QB Coach at the Saints
4) Pat Fitzgerald – Northwestern – High Quality, Smart Coach who fits the Lurie/Roseman Mold
5) Luke Fickell — U of CIncinnati – 16 Seasons at Ohio, Last 4 Years as HC of the Bearcats who have been a consistently good, well prepared Team under his leadership
6) Greg Roman – OC for the Ravens and former OC with the 49ers – Knows how to work with Athletic QB’s
but probably likes to call more Running Plays than Owner Luri/Roseman like as they prefer Passing Offenses
since they are the self acclaimed “QB Factory”
A Long Shot HC Candidate would be QB Coaching Guru Jim Caldwell, if they want to attempt and salvage Carson Wentz but Caldwell is now 65 and has had some recent health issues and it may be passed his time to be a HC though he would be nice to bring in and work with any Young QB’s the Eagles may have next Season and work with Wentz/Hurts or ?
Add Duce Staley, Eric Bienemy of the Chiefs, Byron Leftwich of the TB Bucs, would all be Solid Candidates to Interview as they have have very good reputations around the NFL
Heck, I would not be surprised to see the Eagles even talk to former Cowboy Jason Garrett as a Potential HC as Garrett is good with QB’s and Offense’s and has done a nice Job back with the Giants and helping develop QB Daniel Jones into a Productive NFL QB
NFL Coaches who be fired after the 2020 Season besides Doug Pedersen of the Eagles
1) NY Jets Adam Gase Jets (GM Joe Douglas remains and could look to HIre Doug Pedersen after he’s fired)
2) Detroit Lions HC Mike Patricia of the Detroit Lions along with GM Bob Quinn both will be Fired
3) Jaguars HC Doug Marrone and GM Bob Caldwell will both be Fired
4) There will be New HC & GM for the Atlanta Falcons as they won’t keep the current interim Coaching Staff
5) There will be a New HC and GM for the Houston Texans (Coach Doug Pedersen could be in the running for this Job)
6) Bronco’s HC Vic Fangio and Chargers HC Anthony Lynn may be on the Hot Seat depending how their Teams play down the stretch…
Bottom 5 NFL QB’s based on the ESPN QBR Rating (A 100 Score is the Highest Score)
26) Gardner Minshew – Jagaurs – Rating of 55
27) Carson Wentz – Eagles – Rating of 48
28) Nick Foles – Bears – Rating of 45
29) Drew Lock – Broncos – Rating of 40
30) Sam Darnold – NY Jets – Rating of 39.5
Bottom 4 NFL QB’s by Completion % (With at least 6 Starts)
Baker Mayfield – Browns – 61%
Sam Darnold – NY Jets – 59%
Carson Wentz – EAGLES – 58%
Drew Lock – Broncos – 56%
Most Interceptions in the NFL thru Week 10
1) Carson Wentz – EAGLES – 14
2) Kirk Cousins – Vikings – 11
3) Drew Lock – Broncos – 11
4) Russell Wilson – Seahawks – 10
5) Daniel Jones – NY Giants – 9
QB’s with the Most Sacks thru Week 10
1) Carson Wentz – EAGLES – 40
2) Russell Wilson – Seahawks – 33
3) Joe Burrow – Bengals – 32
4) Daniel Jones – NY Giants – 31
5) Matt Ryan – Falcons – 27
5) Matt Stafford – Lions – 27
17 Starting NFL QB’s have more than 14 Passing TD’s which is the amount of TD’s that Wentz has thrown in 10 Games.. Highest is Russell Wilson with 30 TD Passes, followed by 29 TD Passes by Aaron Rodgers and then Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs with 27 TD’s
Carson Wentz has the 5th Highest Passing Attempts in the NFL thru 10 Games with 377 Passing Attempts
with only 220 Completions for only a 58% Completion % which is terrible for any NFL QB and especially in today’s Pass happy NFL.. Wentz’s Average Yard Per Pass Attempt is 6.2 Yards which is the 3rd Lowest Passing Average per Pass in the NFL over Nick Foles and Sam Darnold
Bottom Line- The Eagles need to Blow Up their Entire Team, Coaching Staff and Front Office and re-build the Orginzation the Right Way like the Buffalo Bills did a few years, like the Miami Dolphins did 2 Years ago and like the Carolina Panthers did last year..
Hire Quality, Knowledgeable People with a Plan and Strategy who then Hire quality Football People and Coaches to put the plan into Action — The Eagles do not have this depth of quality in their Front Office, Scouts, Player Personnel Depts or Coaching Staff..
On plays with 0 pass rush wins — meaning no defender beat his blocker within 2.5 seconds of the snap — Carson Wentz has a QBR of 44. Dead last.
CARSON IS GOD AWFUL. THE D2 QB EXPERIMENT FAILED !!!!
He’s a total zero.
Ever see Carson getting on teammates ever? No me either!!!
Ever see Carson hyping up teammates? No me either!!!!
The guy can’t play. He stinks and he isn’t a leader and i can tell you his teammates not respect him.
Trade him to a ministry in Cambodia for a bag of rice.
Since you are focusing on the numbers I’m sure your next post will focus on the stuff that you can’t see on tv like the lack of separation the receivers get, the tight coverage thats fearless of being beat deep. I will wait.
Also, I’ve taken the liberty to compare a few HOF QBs in bad years to Wentz right now.
Wentz currently has a QB rating of 73.3, 14 TD, 14 int- int% of 3.7% – horrible
Marino (1989) QB rating 76, 24 TD, 22 INT- INT % 4.0– had a couple years similar to this
Favre 1999 QB rating 74.7, 22 TD, 23 INT INT % 3.9– Had years of INT rate well over 4%
Warner had a year where he had a rating of 67 and 2 years with a INT % of greater than 5
Ken Stabler 1975 67 rating, 16 TD, 24 INT INT % 8.2
Big Ben 2006 75 rating, 18 TD , 23 INT- INT % 4.9
Jim Kelly 1988 rating 78, 15 TD, 17 INT — CAREER INT % IS 3.7%
Moon- 75 rating, 21 TD, 21 INT
Elway SEVERAL HORRIBLE YEARS–1992 65 rating, 10 TD 17 INT– int % 5.8
So being a well thought out fan– one that doesn’t want to sound like an idiot all the time I’m sure you realize there are ups and downs there are circumstances and that athletes have to figure things out. Many of those QBs listed had multiple bad seasons–
Fraudman will somehow have an excuse for each of the qbs i listed- they will be shit against the wall quality but truth is in sports this happens all the time- I’ve been saying it since the redskin game– something isn’t right- there will be changes- Doug fired, Wentz traded are not the changes that will happen- ownership isn’t dumb like fans- they can look at QBs They know good QBs have horrible years, they know the QB gets too much credit in the wins and blame in the loss
The NFL Game and expectations as Players Compensation is way different today than the Glory Days of the NFL (70’s & 80’s & 90’s)
Teams, Fans, Media are not going to put up with a QB having multiple bad seasons like years ago, so get that apples to oranges faulty comparisons out of your head and start living in current time (2020’s)
Players, Coaches, Front Offices have about 3 Years to make an impact, if not they are gone,gone, gone
What most NFL Teams don’t do is christened and paid a QB as a franchise QB until they actually have proven something over a period of time
Carson Wentz has not done this with his Career Play and averages thus far.. so shame on the Eagles to paying before they had a larger sample size and they have coddled this Player from Day 1 which has in turn created some bad feelings in the locker room as well as witching thug Coaching Staff
Recent SB QBs (winners and losers) with equally bad seasons-
P Manning
E. Manning
N. Foles
J. Flacco
J. Goff
Big Ben
D. Brees
K. Warner
M. Ryan
So keep trying dummy
Add Newton and Kaepernick…
Most QBs have a god awful year here and there- Brady and Rodgers are pretty much the exception– Since his 30’s brees is in that list but in his 20’s….
Can guarantee MVP L. Jackson who is already trending down will have a shit show year very soon and could end up terrible this year.
fraudman I feel sorry for your passive aggressive no nothing self
I think all of these QB’s have Won a Playoff game and multiple Playoff Games in their Career’s ?
I believe all on your list have even played in a Super Bowl and Won Championships some even multiple times and your comparing Carson Wentz to these Players ?
You are another level of stupid
Has Wentz even played and finished a single Playoff Game in 5 Years ?
this dumb shit is comparing a 2020 QB to dudes in the 80s and 90s lmfao. THEY DONT PLAY DEFENSE NO MORE YA SMACKED ASS
“coddled’– proof? source?
Carson Wentz greatest accomplishment as an Eagle has been getting hurt so that Foles could take over and bring us glory. Spectacular accomplishment indeed! Now if he could retire and go preach on a street corner somewhere in NE philly that would be 2nd best
Please cite the receiver he has that can run a 7-10 yard plant slant isolation on 1 v 1 coverage… name one (you can’t) It’s a money play that every team has multiple guys that can run it. We have zero
Ok your Foles love .. shows just how stupid you are… Foles gets beat out by Mishew and Trubisky.. has horrible success outside of isolated incidences. GTFOH with Foles.
Look how Good these 2 Teams Offenses led by their QB’s and Coaches calling good Plays with various formations, moving Players in motion, having multiple Players getting the Ball and Contributing ..
Does anyone believe the Eagles, with Wentz, Coach Pedersen could ever look like these 2 Offenses ..
Godwin, Evans, brown
Krupp, woods etc
Good plays? I guess you don’t understand that play calling is dependent on execution. For a guy that spends most of the year bloviating about talent evaluation You sure forget about it when the team goes bad.
Formations? You would need a very long chart, spreadsheet and hours and hours of stop and go all 22 to even begin to know the formations, variations that a team runs.
As I type this a WR screen..got 30 yards… key block the right guard pulls makes the key block… I believe we have a third or fourth stringer at RG… those things matter,
Eagles run the same 5-6 Passing Routes out of very stagnant and predictable formations with little to no motion every Week…
That’s Coaching !!
No they don’t.. you have no idea..It’s just not true… you are taking after your guy trump, making shit up, zero proof, zero facts.. not one
Also did u just see a tiny bit of pressure (first all night) Goff int
What formations do the run? What is their route trees? Name them… give me some facts… what are the formations they run out of 12 personnel? Has Ertz and godderd injuries impacted the 12 frequency, if so is it more or less effective… 21 personnel… what are their formations, tendencies,.
2 interceptions… both plays the QBs had pressure… football bro…
Another Result is the Poor Special Teams Play which were brutal again yesterday and really cost the Eagles big time that few Fans/Media talked about
1) Browns Punt to Eagles, Greg Ward Allows to Ball to go over his head and gets downed at the 2 Yard line instead of fair catching the Ball at the 10-12 Yard.. You cannot let the ball hit the Ground there.. This had happened way too often to both Ward and Reagor as Punt Returners and is inexcusable giving up field position and putting the Offense in worse shape
2-3 Plays later, Wentz is Sacked for a Safety
On the ensuing Punt/Kickoff to the Browns after the Safety, the Browns Returnman got about 30 Yardd back into Eagles Territory
What’s happened with Special Teams Coach David Fipp who used to run some of the better coverage and return Teams in the NFL a few seasons ago.. I would say the Eagles are ranking in the bottom Half of Special Teams Categories this year which is one reason you see Teams kick off those pooch kicks to the Eagles as they have a poor return game
Punt Returners Greg Ward and Jalen Reagor are too passive and must catch the Ball and stop letting it hit the ground
Actually fraud specials play has been awful and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. I heard an excellent analysis of it… careful I’m going to throw some educated facts at you…. none of ur nonsense. Part of the problem with specials is the overall lack of talent. Specials are usually the non starters, hence the lesser players. The eagles STARTERS aren’t talented enough to be starters hence the specials guys shouldn’t be in the league… again for a guy that spends 80% of his time on here barking about draft and talent for you not to get a grasp that talent matters and the eagles are lacking all over the field and it impacts the game drastically.
Fulgham and ward have contributed the best they can but they get zero separation off the LOS..ZERO. There is a difference between them and good WR… and don’t even mention GREAT WR. Any guard that has replaced brooks has been substandard… he’s a top guard… THAT MATTERS…. Brooks in this example was a WEAPON for the offense…. his ability to get out to the second level was huge (Seumalo too)… this lack of talent across the board has shrunk the field for a defense… any knowledgeable DC would tell u the same thing… condense the field, easy to defend… gain some knowledge stop acting like Angelo Cataldi
Hac is to Wentz
What
Koolbreeze was to Vick
Yikes
Except HAC backs with facts
Read Jeff Mclane today in Inquirer
Just read the McLane Article in the Philly Inquirer and it’s really nothing new or earth shattering in the article as many of us have noted and discussed many times over the last couple of Years of how bad of a Job Howie Roseman has done since the SB Run of 2017.. Call it Arrogance, Call it trying to be the smartest man in the room or whatever you want, but I and many others have been extremely critical of his Drafts, his Contract Extensions to older, aging Players, Free-Agent Targets and Acquisitions and jist being too damn sentimental of keeping Eagle Players around longer than they need to be, just because they were once vital Players for the SB Run… Its a Performance, Results Business..
Part of this is also made worse by the Philly Fans/Local Media who also get too attached to their Players for what they did on the past as opposed to what they actually provide in the present or even future… We saw this same things happened with the Flyers over the Years, the Phillies after their WS Run in 2009,etc,etc
One thing I will also mention is no matter how bad of a job that Howie Roseman and Front Office have done with Draft Selections, Free-Agents, etc,etc – The Coaches still have to do a better Job of Coaching the Players they have and put them in Positions to succeed .. A Couple of prime current examples with this Team…
Playing Avonte Maddox as an Outside CB is killing this Team and Player – He’s an inside Slot-Cover CB
Switching or Hoping that J Mills could take Malcolm Jenkins role , Mills is simply is not Physical/Athletic enough to Play the Safety Position at a High Level..
Playing LB Nate Gerry 95 % of the Snaps in every Game, when he not injured was just a joke for the Defense and for Gerry personally who is not that kind of Player to be an every down LB in the NFL
on the OL – Screwing around with Matt Pryor, J Mailata.. Putting Peters out on LT at Age 38 ?
Top Draft Pick J Reagor will end up being a Slot Receiver and a darn good one, but im not sure that a Slot Receiver is worth the 19th Overall Pick of a Draft in the 1st Round
Under Utilizing the Running Game and Miles Sanders/B Scott is just a joke to me when you have issues of Protection along the make-shift OL and a QB who is playing with little to no confidence..
What’s the best way to settle down a OL that’s in flux with changes every game, by running the damn ball.. Not Dropping back with 40 + Pass Attempts every game
I could go on and on with the Poor Coaching this Current Team is getting and it starts at the Top by Coach Pedersen with Game Plans, PLay Calling, Clock Management, Going for 2 Pts, etc,etc
The Question for the Eagles moving Forward is doing they want to have the 5th/6th Pick in Each Round of the 2021 NFL Draft or the 20th Pick of each Round in the Draft which is about a half a round Difference in terms of adding Quality Players ..
I believe the Eagles will finish with a Record of 4-11-1 or possibly 5-10-1 at the best while not winning the NFC East as either the Cowboys, Redskins or the Giants will end up Winning 6 or maybe even 7 Games to Win the Division . The Winner of the Washington FC/Dallas Thanksgiving Game will actually be in 1st Place and a leg up
on everyone else .
Remaining Schedules of the NFC East Teams
NY Giants – Bengals, at Seattle, Arizona, Cleveland, at Baltimore and Dallas (3 Wins )
Washington – at Dallas, at Pittsburgh, at 49ers, Seattle, Carolina and Eagles (2 Wins)
Dallas – Washington, at Baltimore, at Cincinnati, 49ers, Eagles, at NY Giants ( 4 Wins)
Eagles – Seahawks, at Packers, Saints, at Arizona, at Dallas, Washington (1, maybe 2 Wins)
well paul how can you blast the coach and the qb when there is no talent?
Also, heard 2 analyst today- eagles WR talent (other than Reagor) is HORRENDOUS- Fulgham had a couple of nice games- last game they moved Ward who is a top of 1st round talent on him and it was a joke– total shut down.
You can’t coach a guy to be talented!
Name the WR on the eagles that can take 3 steps off the LOS, plant his outside foot, cut 45 degrees on a slant, create separation and catch the ball for a minimum 8 yard gain? They currently have no one.
you totally discount the lack of talent
Paul please let me know the formations that the eagles have run as you stated that they don’t have a variety of formations and motions… I know you won’t because you don’t understand any of it. I just re-watched the game- several motion packages, different sets.. you are just running your mouth.
They haveTalented RB’s and TE’s which they choose to underutilize … Poor Coaching
What Recieves do the Browns, Patriots, Giants, Ravens, 49ers,Dolphins, Colts have ?
Or Washington Football Club outside of McLaurin?
The Fraud is Coach Pedersen doesn’t know how to Scheme Receivers Open enough to keep Defense honest
Here’s the Eagles Passing Route Tree 90%
Of the Time
Eagles Outside Receivers run with a 8-9 Yard Stop Route or a fly Route down the sideline
Eagles Inside/Slot Receivers run a 4-5 Yard Cross Route, Stop Route or and Out Route
Eagles TE’s run a 6-7 Yard Stop Route or a Seam Go Route..,
you have zero idea– you don’t even know what you are talking about– you don’t even know what you are talking about
Mike quick on the radio today said– and remember he CAN’T BE TOO CRITICAL- i think he’s an eagles employee “These receivers just don’t know yet how to run their routes, it takes a lot of skill and experience to run nfl routes and quite frankly they aren’t there yet’– a dummy like you would say “they run the same routes — then not even know the routes– or you might say they would be coached better=- thats like you getting world class coaching in track and field and saying paul now go to the olympic trials and run the 100– you would finish last and it would be lack of talent not coaching.
Mike quick knows more than you
You didn’t mention the addition of “orbiter motion” which the added in The last week or two. Was a new wrinkle to try to get Reagor in space… unfortunately he is the only WR that the D has to pay attention to because Ward and Fulgham are shit receivers and have no idea how to attack a zone… ok blame the coach? Um I’m sure they are being taught but some guys don’t see the game cuz it’s too fast… guys who joined the nfl as practice squad guys don’t have the vision, instinct or talent…
watch Dan Orlovsky… and others… watch them break down the 22. That way when you speak you can speak with a little knowledge…
the good thing about the internet is if you aren’t a lazy p, tunnel vision negative nitwit you can actually evaluate play calling, talent etc… it helps you not look like a dummy
Goddard is mid level and ok– they’ve missed him a few games but ok– Dick Rod is a journeyman and thru good coaching have gotten a contribution.
Browns- Beckam for 7 games- top 5ish?, Landry catches 90 a year and averages around 7 TDs a year
Patriots also have a losing record and lack talent
Giants- same
Ravens- Andrews a goddert like TE , Willie Snead averages 60 or so catches,
SF HAS A LOSING RECORD , Kittle the MOST DYNAMIC TE IN THE GAME,
Dolphins – Parker a 1st round pick had 75 catches last year and 9 TD..
Colts Hilton 80 catches a year, 1200-1500 yards PER YEAR–7-8 TDS a year.
Eagles- Ward-Fulgham PRACTICE SQUAD!!!
SHUT UP
Have you followed TY Hilton’s Career the last 2-3 Years ? Can you name even 1 other WR on the Colts other than Hilton?
There’s Pascall, Rookie Michael Pittman and Journeymen Receivers
Yay Hilton’s Stats the last 2 Seasons
2020 – 29 Catches – 320 Yards
2019 – 45 Catches – 501 Yards
Patriots haven’t had good Outside Receiving Corps for years, Yes Edelman is clutch Slot WR and TE Gronk was a monster, but what good outside Receivers have they had since Randy Moss ?
And yet these Teams with not a lot talent at
WR/TE Group is still more competitive than the Eagles
Why ? Because they have better Coaching
Eagles have no Offensive Identity which Falls on Coach Pedersen
Hilton was hurt last year and on pace for 75 catches and 1100 yards the year before that he had 1300 yards and 6 TD– you are AN IDIOT.’
as for the pats being better– FYI they are a half game up on the eagles god you are dumb.
sanders averages over 100 yeards per game dummy– just do research before saying stupid things.
Godderd has been fully healthy 4 games and has 29 targets– 7+ per game
Ertz- healthy 6 games 45 targets- 7.5 per game
Dick Rod has played TE in 7 games about 30% of snaps and has 25 targets
Eagles TE have 5 TDs
Under utilized? you are a passive aggressive punk– you don’t know what your talking about
since you stupidly mentioned the losing teams of the patriots and giants please understand their Qb ratings are similar to Wentz, W/L similar, more INT than TDs — you just don’t watch every week
and for talent- giants have shepard who is a pro- 65 catches per year 4-5 TD’s, 800 yards-slayton seems on his way to a career
The lesson grasshopper is calling a genius game and QBing a game is much easier when you have a stable OL, solid professional (even better with total studs) WRs, a dynamic TE makes you great, a really good TE Ertz makes you good–
I will concede one thing as for playcalling — I think as a general rule Shanahan (LOSING RECORD) AND McVey (bad year last year) call the best games by far- the guy in GB is good but Rodgers and Adams cover a lot- Big Red has unreal weapons– very easy to look like a genius with those weapons.
As for Pederson we can all agree his only weapon right now is sanders– and for the record in games he started and finished he averages over 100 yds from scrimmage and 21 touches-
And Sanders has never had more than 20 Carries in a Game…
Poor Coaching from Pedersen
What’s Pedersen Record vs Pete Carroll, Sean Peyton, Ron Rivera ? John Harbaugh,
Jason Garrett? Joe Judge (1-1)
Dunno how bout u tell me… so the guys I listed stink?
Hmmm Zeke Elliot at 230:pounds, bell cow, top paid averages 17 carries game
Sanders 210 pounds in his 6.5 games this year 16 carries a game. And yes he did run it 20 times in a game.
Sanders is actually top 8 of rushing attempts per game in the entire league dummy. People that have more are big bell cows… Henry 250, Gurley 225, Jacobs 220, Mixon 220
It’s the nfl.. your tunnel vision and negative outlook are disgusting… I thought you paid attention to other teams
Stop making shit up.
Pederson:
2-1 Vs McVey
2-0 vs Shanahan
1-0 vs Lafluer
1-1 vs Tomlin
1-1 vs Belichek
1-0 vs Reich
My guess is fraudman would take anyone of those guys over Pederson yet the record is pretty good.
in fairness and to give facts- Carroll has gotten the better of him
The guys I listed have been to numerous Super Bowls…
Pederson is in the mix with all of them
Since you point out its all coaching–
Cowboys with Prescott- 33 pts. game, 488 yds- w/o prescott 14 pts- 298– guess they forgot how to coach
Browns with OBJ- 29 points game- 13 w/o him– coaches were a lot better with him
Pats in 2019 7th in the league in points- 2020 26 in points- same coaches- with brady for all those years always in top 10 in points and usually in top 5– this year they are 26– Belichek and McDaniels stink now?
Ravens 2019 1st in points, 2nd in yards– 2020 12th in points 24th in yards– Greg Roman was more of a genius in 19? the guy you touted as the next big thing?
Colts 2019- 22 points a game, 16th in the league 2020 26 points game- 10th in league– what changed– Reich is still the coach…. hmmm maybe some talent?
QB Play ..
Look at the Production of the QB Play in New England, Philly, Baltimore & 49ers in 2020 ?
These Teams QB Play has been average to poor..
Now look at the Indy Colts, Steelers, Arizona and the LA Chargers Offenses, Their QB Play & Production has improved in 2020 over their 2019 Seasons
You cannot Win in the NFL with poor QB Play ..
It’s proven every season …
You may be coming around.. I doubt it cuz you can’t cure stupid… but correct poor qb play is a killer. You need complimentary parts for good qb play. I watched 2 different professionals break down a dozen or so plays .. the pick 6 for example your guy dick rod had one very simple responsibility and because he isn’t very good he totally blew it… the “get rid of it Carson” complaint..HE WAS GETTING RID OF IT… he check down and was getting the ball to sanders in a 1 v 1 but dick rod is awful. Another play was a beautiful play BUT the OL didn’t execute a stunt AND Ward didn’t sit in a zone.. why? The game is too fast for him cus he’s not good.
But they have the same coaches? I thought coaching was the problem…flip flop
Breaking News,
HC Doug Pedersen Hires HAC as a Consultant to the Eagles Offense , to help with the Passing Game ..
Contract Details to be announced at 11am
Well Paul I love film study. I love knowing how teams try to attack. Doug has a great offensive mind and has many around him who are also very good. It all comes down to personnel and execution… the eagles have dreadful personnel … HAC would love to be the guy that gets the coffee in the offensive meeting room ….
Brett Veach, GM of KC was in my nephews wedding. At this time he was in the eagles FO for AR. (Matt Nagy was also there). I cornered him as much as I could… bugging him like I was a little kid…l I swear I think about calling him, asking fo an unpaid job in the offensive coaches room..moving to KC and sitting in the room and shutting up. The difference between the eagles and the elite teams is actually very small… the eagles win last Sunday if 11 guys did their job on 3 different plays… that simple. Wentz and Doug look like dummies but dick rod had his head up his ass on the pick 6 and Ward doesn’t know dick about playing WR… he just doesn’t have the talent…
Eagles 2021 Mock Draft – (1st 4 Rounds)
Rd 1 – # 9th Overall – CB Patrick Surtain Jr – Alabama (6-2″ – 202lbs)
Rd 2 – #41st Overall – LB Paddy Fisher – Northwestern (6-4″ – 240lbs)
Rd 3 – #63rd Overall- Trade w/Jets TE Z Ertz – OL Tommy Kraemer (6-5′ 315lbs)
Rd 3 – #73rd Overall – CB Roger McCreary – Auburn (6′ – 190lbs)
Rd 4 – #105 Overall – Safety – Andre Cisco – Syracuse (6′ – 210lbs)
I don’t know any of those players but positionally I’m good with it but who the hell is catching the ball next year? They need a punishing WR or two…the eagles have not evolved in their WR prototype
Gotta hope that Reagor, Fulgham, Hightower & Watkins all take a step forward
The will have M Grissom, D-Jax and Jeffrey under Contract for 2021 though I think Jeffrey/D-Ajax will be gone
It’s not a real deep WR Class , some good ones who will go early, then a pretty big Drop off
There some really good TE’s, Interior OL, DB’s & LB’s and potential QB’s but not many Top Pass-Rushers or Stud DT’s in this 2021 Draft
Reagor will be a good pro… the others are long shots. Jeffrey snd Jackson are gone … I don’t care who the coach or an is … with that group they b fucked
I think Reagor will be good too but see him more of a slot Receiver, in motion and more in that Agholor role than an outside Top Receiver
I believe Hightower is like a Torrey Smith type, length and speed but not physical or strong enough to make lots of plays consistently
Quez Watkins, I like but have no idea what he will become
Travis Fulgham has the tools, size, desire, Route running to be a quality Receiver in the NFL
Greg Ward is expendable and a chain mover for 5-6 Yard routes , nothing more
I expect both Jeffrey and D-Jax traded/Released after this Season so the Eagles really need a Physical big outside Target for sure
Marquise Grissom is fast but soft and hasn’t done anything for a few years so you can’t count on him…
They basically have 2-3 Receivers who are #2-#3 Type of Receiver but if you utilize 2 TE’s and RB’s out of the Backfield in the Passing Game they can be effective to be competitive if they get good QB Play and a strong Running Game ..
Fulgham will be out of the nfl in a year or so IMO… maybe the fourth, fifth guy… I’m not sure if he plays specials. According to Mike quick he doesn’t run real good routes… that is why the multiple cuts. Hightower is fast but that means little without talent to catch, read defense and run good routes.
They need a bigger strong guy to compliment Reagor… I don’t like the term a one or two but you need two real good pros and a three that can take advantage of the other guys getting the attention.
Right now they rely on a rookie with good upside and a bunch of guys who will be bagging groceries.
This falls on Howie… you invest $ and draft capital in Wentz then you give him garbage… it’s like buying a Ferrari and taking it to Jiffy Lube for service. The pick of Hurts is a very smug pick by him… basically saying we are so loaded we have the luxury to pick a gadget guy at 2… I really tried to give him the benefit of a doubt but no more … this season is on Howie.. gotta go. He goes and Doug picks his GM…
GM Cliff is out there looking for Work , maybe Pedersen Hires Brett Farve!! !!
Never allow a Coach to Select his GM!!
A Couple of GM’s Candidates
Thomas Dimitroff who was let go from the Falcons, Aggressive, Decent Salary Cap Guy,
had a good thing going in Atlanta and blew it with poor Coaching Hires but a good talent evaluator and $$ guy
Scott Pioli, From Patriots and Chiefs
Shrewd Salary Cap Manager, Good Talent Evaulator and wind smart, mature and would be a natural fit with Owner Lurie
Dark Horse – Ron Jaworski
Knows his Football and Talent but not sure if he would be100 % committed with everything else he has going on in his life and golf course business but a great football mind
Andy Reid hired Veach…Belickik is the GM… maybe “hire” isn’t the right word BUT Doug needs input. Howie can’t fire Doug and hire another coach… that would mean he’s hired 3 coaches..l GMs don’t get 3 coaches.
Maybe Owner Lurie moves Roseman to handle the Finances/Contracts/Salary Cap Managemrnt anc Promotes Andy Weidel to GM in Charge of all Player Personnel Decisions (DraftvFree Agents) with Coach Pedersen input and he gives it one more year…
The bigger decision Lurie has to make is whether he feels that Coach Pedersen can fix Carson Wentz,
If the answer is No, then Coach Pedersen will have to go.. that’s what’s at stake these last 6 Weeks which doesn’t mean he necessarily has to win out, but that QB Wentz gets back on track to playing good football.. the Reality is if Wentz plays well, thry can Win their share of games
If Wentz doesn’t show improvement, then the Team is broken as Coach Pedersen will be fired
Haveacigar your still here you old worn out piece of shit and your still trolling Paulman the drunk racist fool from Boone. You two losers have no life but gcobb everybody has left and you BUMS are the last one's standing.
That’s Funny Mac Dolo,
I’m one of least racist person’s around…
You’re Totally wrong on this …
Your way wrong Mac and don't know a thing about me… Boone is a beautiful College Town with about 20,000 Students and 4,000-5,000 Staff and Professors & Administration that come from all walks of life who attend,teach and work at Appalachian State University

There's only about 50,000 People in our County total with many 2nd Homers and a large Retirement Community and Weekend Visitors who settle and come here for the natural beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the 4 Seasons of Climate, that you just don't get in most areas in the South ..
Your way wrong Mac and don’t know a thing about me… Boone is a beautiful College Town with about 20,000 Students and 4,000-5,000 Staff and Professors & Administration that come from all walks of life who attend,teach and work at Appalachian State University
There’s only about 50,000 People in our County total with many 2nd Homers and a large Retirement Community and Weekend Visitors who settle and come here for the natural beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the 4 Seasons of Climate, that you just don’t get in most areas in the South ..
You obviously know very little of this area and me… but that’s your issue and not mine..
What I said about that college in Boone your beloved white supremacist county is 100% fact it was even covered by a newspaper in Raleigh.
Based on Macs review I will move to Boone on 1/20/21
Ha!! No more Yankees please to Boone… we have enough !!
White supremacist don’t have to PLAY stupid…. didn’t you pay attention to the presidential campaign… being stupid comes naturally to them.
I believe Pman is full of himself, unknowledgeable about sports, passive aggressive but I don’t think he’s racist. Calling someone a racist you should be able to back that up with proof… real proof. Not thinking Vick is a good QB is a reasonable statement and one that could be debated but not a racist statement,,, I can thinking of nothing he has said…crying racism is a push move on your part!
