Eagles fire Doug Pederson; Begin search for replacement.

On Monday, after five seasons with the team including a Super Bowl victory, the Eagles decided to part way with Head Coach Doug Pederson. In his tenure with the Eagles, Pederson had a record of 42-37-1, made the playoffs three times, and won Super Bowl 52.

Pederson met with Owner Jeffery Lurie twice in the past two weeks and reports are the two didn’t agree on the teams direction in the future. There have also been reports of “fragmented relationships” between Pederson, Howie Roseman, and QB Carson Wentz.

Per source, Carson Wentz had no involvement in the departure of Pederson, and his future with the Eagles is still up in the air.

The Eagles, led by Lurie, Roseman, and President Don Smolenski, will search for their next head coach now. According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, the Eagles have already reached out to Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley about the vacant coaching position. Other names linked to the Eagles are Kansas City QB Coach Mike Kafka, New England LB Coach Jerod Mayo, San Francisco DC Robert Saleh, Dallas OC Kellen Moore, and many others.