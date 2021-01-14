On Monday, after five seasons with the team including a Super Bowl victory, the Eagles decided to part way with Head Coach Doug Pederson. In his tenure with the Eagles, Pederson had a record of 42-37-1, made the playoffs three times, and won Super Bowl 52.
Pederson met with Owner Jeffery Lurie twice in the past two weeks and reports are the two didn’t agree on the teams direction in the future. There have also been reports of “fragmented relationships” between Pederson, Howie Roseman, and QB Carson Wentz.
Per source, Carson Wentz had no involvement in the departure of Pederson, and his future with the Eagles is still up in the air.
The Eagles, led by Lurie, Roseman, and President Don Smolenski, will search for their next head coach now. According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, the Eagles have already reached out to Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley about the vacant coaching position. Other names linked to the Eagles are Kansas City QB Coach Mike Kafka, New England LB Coach Jerod Mayo, San Francisco DC Robert Saleh, Dallas OC Kellen Moore, and many others.
4 thoughts on “Eagles fire Doug Pederson; Begin search for replacement.”
Happy New Years Greg !!
A few other Names linked to the Eagles HC Position and I have not read/heard about a any interest in Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, who just signed a nice 3 Year Extension to remain with the Cowboys
Luke Fickell – HC of the U of Cincinnati
Ryan Day – HC Of Ohio State
Arthur Smith – OC of the Titans
Joe Brady – OC of the Panthers, who I believe has already interviewed
Todd Bowles – Former HC of the Jets and long time Dc with multiple Teams including the Eagles a few years
back when he took over for the Fired Juan Castillo during the end of a Andy Reid Area
Raheem Morris – Former HC/DC of Atlanta, and Tampa Bay
Duce Staley – Long Term RB Coach and Asst HC of the Eagles
Brian Daboll – OC of the Bills
Greg Roman – OC of the Ravens
Some Asst’s to be on the look out for Offensive Coordinator if a Defensive Minded Coach is Hired
Duce Staley – RB/Asst HC of the Eagles
Dirk Koetter – Former HC/OC of the Tampa Bay, Jags and Atlanta
Mike Lafluer – Passing Game Coordinator for the 49ers
Mike McDaniel – Running Game Coordinator of the 49ers
Shane Waldron – Passing Game Coordinator of the LA Rams
Luke Getsy – Passing Game Coordinator of the Green Bay Packers
Add Brian Shottenheimer to the list of Potential OC’s Candidates
The Steelers let go of their Offensive Coordinator, Randy Fitchner today so there are currently 9 NFL Teams in need of a Offensive Coordinator including the Eagles
7 Teams Searching for a HC (Eagles,Jets, Jags, Lions, Falcons, Texans LA Chargers) an now
both Seattle and Pittsburgh are looking for Offensive Coordinators to replace those they let go,
Some current Teams may lose their OC to become HC elsewhere, creating more open Positions at OC
which is why I believe Eagles will Hire a Offensive Minded HC who can run an Offense and then Hire
a Veteran DC who has experience and can run that side of the Ball on his own
Word around the League and Coaching Agents is to stay away from the Eagles as they are too dysfunctional and have issues with the Sanity of the Owner and General Manager who appear to be in cahoots together and believe that they can both run a Football Team and Staff and Roster better than Actual Coaches
We’ll see as the Eagles “Dynamic Duo” will continue to feed NFL and Eagle Beat Reportes the usual lies and innuendos to discredit anyone who turns them Down or will even make up shit to discredit a Coaching Contact who simply Isn’t interested in the Eagles Job