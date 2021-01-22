Eagles Hire Sirianni

Per ESPN’s Tim McManus and Sal Paolantonio, the Eagles are expected to announce they have hired Indianapolis Colts Offensive Coordinator Nick Sirianni as Head Coach.

Sirianni was the San Diego Chargers QB coach in 2014 and 2015 while Reich was OC and then was brought to Indianapolis when Reich was hired in 2018.

The hire seems to signal that the front office is committed to keep Carson Wentz for at least the next year. The connection with Reich is significant in that, while Reich was the OC for Wentz in 2017, Wentz had his best season of his career, before getting hurt.

Wentz is entering his second year under his new contract and moving him would be quite the financial burden on a team that is already way over the salary cap.

While the Eagles have not confirmed reports, the expectation is that Sirianni and his staff will be tasked with rebuilding Wentz albeit in what could be a rebuilding year.

Who benefits from this besides Wentz?

The Colts last year used a three back attack to take the pressure off of Philip Rivers and the offense. Rookie Jonathan Taylor stepped up after Marlon Mack went down with an Achilles Injury. Veterans Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins had solid seasons in both the run game and passing game. The Colts don’t have a clear-cut number one receiver but the Colts use route combinations to get players like TY Hilton, Michael Pittman the ball in open space.

This bodes well for both Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. Both backs excel in the run game and can catch balls out of the back field. Getting Sanders and Scott involved early will allow them to gain a rhythm and help take some pressure off Wentz. The Eagles do not have a clear-cut number one receiver either, but Sirianni could use Reagor and Fulghman in ways he used TY Hilton and Michael Pittman.

*A potential name to watch to come with Sirianni is Anthony Lynn. Lynn and Sirianni have a relationship that goes back to their time with the Chargers. *