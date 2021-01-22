Per ESPN’s Tim McManus and Sal Paolantonio, the Eagles are expected to announce they have hired Indianapolis Colts Offensive Coordinator Nick Sirianni as Head Coach.
Sirianni was the San Diego Chargers QB coach in 2014 and 2015 while Reich was OC and then was brought to Indianapolis when Reich was hired in 2018.
The hire seems to signal that the front office is committed to keep Carson Wentz for at least the next year. The connection with Reich is significant in that, while Reich was the OC for Wentz in 2017, Wentz had his best season of his career, before getting hurt.
Wentz is entering his second year under his new contract and moving him would be quite the financial burden on a team that is already way over the salary cap.
While the Eagles have not confirmed reports, the expectation is that Sirianni and his staff will be tasked with rebuilding Wentz albeit in what could be a rebuilding year.
Who benefits from this besides Wentz?
The Colts last year used a three back attack to take the pressure off of Philip Rivers and the offense. Rookie Jonathan Taylor stepped up after Marlon Mack went down with an Achilles Injury. Veterans Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins had solid seasons in both the run game and passing game. The Colts don’t have a clear-cut number one receiver but the Colts use route combinations to get players like TY Hilton, Michael Pittman the ball in open space.
This bodes well for both Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. Both backs excel in the run game and can catch balls out of the back field. Getting Sanders and Scott involved early will allow them to gain a rhythm and help take some pressure off Wentz. The Eagles do not have a clear-cut number one receiver either, but Sirianni could use Reagor and Fulghman in ways he used TY Hilton and Michael Pittman.
*A potential name to watch to come with Sirianni is Anthony Lynn. Lynn and Sirianni have a relationship that goes back to their time with the Chargers. *
5 thoughts on “Eagles Hire Sirianni”
I like this Hire and Excited to see who he brings on the Staff.. Been around Coaching most iof his adult Life as his Father/Brother are both lifelong Coaches, He’s from Northwestern PA and has Football in his Blood
He’s 39 Years but has 10 Years of Coaching Experience in the NFL already which is impressive to get such a young start.
He’s worked with some Good Offensive Coaches like Anthony Lynn, Mike McCoy , Ken Wisenhut, Todd Haley Jim Zorn, Brian Daboll and Frank Reich.
.
Defensively he’s worked with Good Coaches as well Matt Eberflus who will likely be a strong HC Candidate next Season for someone and also Defensive Coaches like John Pagano & Joe Barry & Romeo Crennel in his past
I also like the fact that he’s Coached WR’s before moving up to QB’s Coach and Offensive Coordinator though he did not call Plays during Games
As WR Coach with the Chiefs and Chargers -He’s helped Developed WR’s like Dwayne Bowe, Malcolm Floyd, Keenan Allen, Eddie Royal, Tyrell Williams, Vincent Brown when he was a WR Coach
At QB, He’s Worked with Phil Rivers, Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett
Colts have had Top 10 Offenses in 2 of his 3 Years in Indy and has also contributed to the RB Room in having versatile RB’s who can run and catch and be important parts of the Offense (Marlon Mack, N Hines, J Taylor while at the Colts and Melvin Gordon & Danny Whitehead while with the Chargers
I know many Fans are disappointed with the Eagles passing over Duce Staley once again, but I believe this Hire of Sirianna is a very good Hire and obviously will need some time to get his people and program in place
He’s demanding, yet not arrogant and Coaches his Players and Fellow Coaches hard which will be nice to see
He’s flexible with you utilizing Game Plans based on Personnel whether its a Run First Offense, Pass Happy Offense and has demonstrated utilizing the 12 Offense with Multiple TE Sets while with Indy and Chargers
With Next Week’s Senior Bowl Week being the only real “In-Person” Scouting/Talent Evaluation Event for this Years Upcoming Draft due to the Covid Crisis which has cancelled the Indy-Combine Event and will cancel many College Pro Days, It was imperative that the Eagles have a HC and some semblance of a Staff so they can have a Plan moving forward when it comes to the Draft and I believe many Local Media and Fans have not taken this in account enough…
How can you really evalute Players if you don’t have a HC or an Offensive, Defensive Philosophy in mind yet ?
The Eagles simply were not in a position to wait another Week or 2 for other potential Candidates (Bienemy or Kafka or Daboll to finish) or whoever else as some of these Candidates withdrew their Interest anyways, as
many of the OC/DC and Position Coaches that are available are being hired by other Teams with Coaches in Place as I write this ..
1. I think any of the names have the possibility of being good or a disaster.
2. every year the hot names get gobbled up and they are no more a sure thing than the lesser known guys- many a hot names get hired and fired quickly — remember we got Doug P as a ‘last resort’ and we got Chip as the hot guy– MEANS ZERO
3. Like all new coaches this guy has to win the locker room- it is not done w/ X’s and O’s- from media reports (only so reliable) this guy appears to be a carson hire, meaning the Duce folks and the Doug folks are going to have to be convinced with actions not words-
4. It probably signals the end of some big names for the eagles, even if they sell pennies on the dollar
5. I predict more than normal new faces on the eagles roster next year… upwards of 20-25 (pushing 50%)
This Hire is definitely about attempting to Fix Carson Wentz but also an eye to the Future as well
I believe with the Strong Recommendation/Endorsements by Frank Reich and John Dorsey made this Hire a No-Brainer.. I’m sure Sirianna had a real good Plan on how to Fix and probably got a lot of insight and recommendations on how to Deal/Coach with Wentz from Coach Reich before he ever boarded a plan to Lurie’s place in FL
I also believe that this Season is a major Re-Tooling and Re-Shaping of the Roster and to get out of the Salary Cap Hell that they currently sit which Owner Lurie said would take about 12 months to do..
This Hire is all about 2022/2023 Seasons and Progress with Wentz and the Roster needs to get younger and cheaper which has between stated by many people for the last couple of Off-Seasons
Do Note that there could still be a slight chance that Wentz wants out no matter what, but for this to happen may require him to re-do his Contract which who knows if he’s willing to do..
Meanwhile here are some Predictions about this New Coaching Crew that were Hired this Year
First New Coach Who loses his HC Job ..
Urban Meyer at Jacksonville will step down after 2 Seasons for Health Reasons
(He can’t stand losing and it will drive him nuts)
First New Coach to Win “Coach of the Year”
Arthur Smith – Falcons
First New Coach to make the Playoffs
Brandon Staley – Chargers, There’s a lot of Talent on this Chargers Team
First New Coach to Yell and Get in Fight with the Local Media during a Press Conference
Greg Saleh – NY Jets
First New Coach to get an Extension and Raise
Nick Sirianna – Eagles
First New Coach to Go Unnoticed around Town all Off-Season
Dan Campbell – Detroit Lions
Coaches on the Hot Seat in 2021
1) Vick Fangio – Denver Broncos
2) Mike Zimmer – Minnesota Vikings
3) Mike McCarthy – Dallas Cowboys
4) Zac Taylor – CIncinnati Bengals
5) Surprise Coach – Mike Tomlin – Pittsburgh Steelers
Trade Rumors and More Speculation
Texans discussing Sending QB D Watson to the Carolina Panthers in Exchange of Draft Picks and Players
Panthers hired Scott Fitterer as their GM and who was a former Asst GM to John Schneider of Seattle for years
and is known as an solid Talent Evaluator and Player Personnel Executive and is known to be aggressive in pursuing Talented Players like his former Boss John Schneider of the Seahawks has always been
QB Questions at so many Teams this Off-Season besides the Eagles, its remarkable really..
The Patriots, Steelers, Jets, Colts, Bears, Broncos, Texans, NO Saints, Washington FC and Carolina
and then toss in Teams with New Coaches/GM’s like Atlanta and Detroit who may look to move on from
Matt Ryan and Matt Stafford as they re-tool their Teams