Howie Roseman, Unbreakable Trust

There is a disconnection between you and the Philadelphia Eagles; an uneasiness churning in the pit of your stomach. At a period of time where football is desperately needed for an optimistic escape, Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman have dissected the passion of bleeding green. Three years removed from Super Bowl prestige, to one of worst franchises in the league. How can Lurie claim he wholeheartedly believes Roseman has earned to keep his job?

This ongoing public display of affection is an embarrassing look for the city of brotherly love. A dysfunctional social identity is front and center, anything to do with the game of football has become second act. Headlining the opener is Lurie playing the lead role of overprotective father, deflecting outsider opinion and making excuses for the failures of his son. Despite the responsibilities that ‘should’ come with being the executive vice president and general manager, the media is forced to coddle Roseman to stay posh with Lurie.

Too weak to cut the cord; Lurie failed to do what was best for the Eagles and hire an outside perspective to rebuild the roster. Draft night is Howie’s kryptonite; his infatuation with the personal connection to player makeup is a deficit for talent evaluation. Free agency signings and premature extensions for players he grows personally fond of have not worked out since the Pro Football Writers Association named him 2017 Executive of the Year. Howie is the quintessential fantasy football owner who ignores strategy and drafts his favorite players for that personal attachment to his team. He likes to live on the edge, ignoring ADP and reaching for players is a way to show off his rebellious side.

The fan base deserves the right to be hesitant with their optimism moving forward. Roseman has eluded the exit interview thus far despite failing at his job. How could anyone predict how much further of a hole he would need to dig the Eagles into before Lurie has seen enough?