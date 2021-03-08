Lurie Wants The Team Built Around Jalen Hurts & I Agree

ESPN’s Chris Mortenson reports that Eagles owner of Jeffrey Lurie is the key to why the Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round. The Birds owner is also the guy who now wants the team built around Hurts. Mortenson says Lurie gave instructions to Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman to build the team around Hurts.
There’s no question that Lurie is a Jalen Hurts guy, plus he’s the owner of the team, so and he gets things the way he wants it. The team’s going to be built around Hurts right now and I think it’s the right thinking. Yes it shows that Lurie is a meddling owner and following in the footsteps of Jerry Jones. He is making football decisions, personnel decisions and that’s why Mortensen made it very clear in the report. Still you can’t argue with what they did in the Super Bowl year.
Mortensen also reported that Lurie wants Hurts to be the quarterback and he doesn’t want there to be competition for that job. I think Hurts could handle competition if a good backup were brought in here. Remember that the only reason the Eagles own a Super Bowl title is because they had an outstanding backup in Nick Foles and he was able to lead the Birds to the Super Bowl title after Carson Wentz got hurt. I really do agree with Lurie that Hurts is going to be a big-time player. Remember in his first start, he led the Eagles to a victory over the playoff-bound New Orleans Saints, who were on a roll.
I think he’s a leader. Check out what Hurts had to say to ESPN”s Adam Schefter in Schefter’s podcast, when asked about what he got out of his first season. “I think nothing changes for me in my mindset”, Hurts said. “Going in everyday, trying to get better as a player. Be the best leader I can be. Impact the guys around me. And ultimately it’s about winning football games and the interest is in doing that. his podcast.”
He’s already working out with the receivers and they’re trying to get better as a group. I believe he can get players to play the type of game that you need to play in the NFL to win. I’m talking about taking care of the football, staying away from turnovers and being consistent. I believe he can handle Negadelphia because he was able to function while being at both football-crazy Alabama and football-crazy Oklahoma. Remember that Hurts was benched in the championship game at Alabama and he was able to deal with the controversy. I think he can handle the Philadelphia media market.
When asked about what stays with him about the four games he played late in the season for the Birds in his rookie season. “I think, as a competitor, not getting into the playoffs,” Hurts said. “Not getting into the playoffs and putting ourselves in position to make a run and do something special. So, that’s what I remember the most. Just like in college.”
I want to see the Birds put a good running game together with Hurts. The Eagles offensive line with a healthy Lane Johnson and a healthy Brandon Brooks could put Hurts in a position to lead the Birds to the playoffs by handing the ball off to Miles Sanders quite a bit. A running game with Hurts using his arm and his legs would make life very difficult for the defenses around the NFL. It would allow Hurts to grow without the pressure of having to carry the team each week. I could see Hurts using his arm and scrambling ability to be very effective in the red zone with a punishing running game.
I don’t like the fact that the Lurie is meddling, but I think he’s right in this case with Hurts and he played a hand in getting the Birds that Super Bowl title. I don’t think Carson Wentz was cut out for Philadelphia because he was too sensitive. Philly is tough with the criticism. Fans don’t have a problem calling a player out and it’s not for everybody. I could see him thriving in Indianapolis with four or five people covering the team rather than the hundreds of media people here in Philly covering the Eagles. If you’re in Philadelphia and you’re the quarterback, you’re in the middle of all the controversy. I think Hurts can deal with controversy.
I remember him quoting his former Alabama coach Nick Saban, who repeatedly told his players “Not to eat the poison”, which meant don’t listen to the media. It didn’t matter whether they were praising the team or criticizing them. He always advises his players to let what the media says go in one ear and out of the other. I think Hurts can deal with the media coverage here in Philly and not be bothered by it.
15 thoughts on “Lurie Wants The Team Built Around Jalen Hurts & I Agree”
Owner Jeff Lurie had become the
“De Facto GM” of the Eagles just as Jerry Jones had been the last 25 years with the Cowboys
Incredible … why not say this right after the Trading of Wentz I steady of the Team not officially jumping on board…
Why all the Drama with this Front Office and Ownership
On a side note, I agree that the Team should build around Jalen Hurts in 2021 and give him every opportunity to succeed and have said so all off-season but why tell everyone now a month after the Wentz Trade and a month before the Draft ??
I tell you why, the Eagles are looking to trade back from #6 and acquire more Draft Capital want the Teams below them
(Panthers,Broncos,49ers and Patriots) to offer them a package to get one of these Top 4-5 QB Prospects..
Well you answered your own question and if in fact you are correct then it is a great move so why be critical? weird. As for not announcing earlier or why now– meh its weird how all these teams are playing the media when it comes to QB play and everyone is airing dirty laundry–
I don’t like it coming out at all because any team that wants 6 will call them– making things public is interesting for fans to post, speculate and argue about which of course is great to keep them in the news but I’m not sure if there is much strategic value.
As for Lurie’s defacto GM– that is what people are saying- I’m not sure its true- I assume all owners have some input- a franchise QB is absolutely an area that is so important that the owners are involved–ALWAYS AND IN EVERY CITY- it recently came out that bellicheat and Kraft had a disagreement about Garrapolo which is why he was traded, The Rooneys have made public statements about Ben, obviously the Houston thing, The owner in Balt has made a statement about getting Jackson more adaptable and evolving the O to make him effective in playoffs–
I am hoping Hurts is Wilson 2.0– I really think he can be
funny after I typed the last comment I went to an NFL page and the new Mortenson report, ‘someone in eagles organization is pushing for Z. Wilson”– its all typical pre-draft misdirection and BS– we all buy in, take a tweet as gospel- get on a blog, argue– its hilarious– it MEANS LESS THAN ZERO.
The Hurts interview is good– “Have you communicated with Carson since the trade?”- A. “No sir”– they ain’t buddies! LOL
The structure of Daks new deal isn’t clear yet but on face value he will be taking up 22% of the cap, Lawrence is at 12%, Cooper 10%, and Martin 8%… that’s 52% of the cap to 4 players. The next 4 players are at 23% … 8 players and 75% of the cap… the signing puts them currently over the cap. They will be restructuring their aging and under performing roster… good for them!,,,
Dallas has lived off their OL… they are only a year or so younger than the eagles … just as expensive, just as many injuries… it’s the way of the nfl… plus Dallas has had zero success during the Zeke, L. Collins, Z Martin, Ty. Smith, dak tenure…
The Eagles currently have 51% of their Current CAp Space/Cap Limit of $180 with 6 Current Players Contracts
F Cox ($24) , LJ ($17), Hargrave ($15) Brooks ($14) Ertz ($12) Barnett ($10) for $92 Million of Cap Space for 2021
and this was after the Restructures for BG, Slay so this % would be even higher as these Players Cap Hits were lowered with their Re-Structures
No Ertz and Brooks may be moved and LJ”s Restructured hasn’t been announced yet with any details
This doesn’t include the 4 Players are Traded/Released factored in either that will go against the Eagles 2021 Dead Money/Cap Situation
C Wentz ($34), D-Jax ($5), A Jeffrey ($8), M Jackson ($5) will account for $52 Million in Dead $$$
Add the $92 Million for the Current 6 Players above and the $52 million in Dead $$ for 4 Players who are now gone off the Team and your have a whopping 71% of the Eagles Current Salary Cap with these 10 Contracts
Brutal for 4-11-1 Team who’s Window was closed after the 2019 Season
Heard from a insider source that Jalen Hurts will come out as the first openly gay NFL franchise QB in NFL history…
I wonder if a NFL locker room would be able to handle that?
This public statement by Owner Lurie also takes pressure off and gives cover for GM Howie Roseman who can now focus on Positional Players to help QB Hurts instead of looking at and falling in love with a QB Prospect at #6 …
Owner Lurie said he will come out with his own Mock Draft later this week after he finishes with his evaluations at LB
Didn’t need to be public to send a message to Roseman… they speak daily. Just more predraft misdirection…. get the fans pumped, media debating , get into the news cycle . The nfl is almost pro wrestling in that they don’t care what they say they just want us talking
Lurie is tossing a “Cover Blanket” to protect Roseman, that’s all there is to this announcement
Top 3 Landing Spots for Howie Roseman for the 2022 Season
1) GM for the Chicago Bears
2) Asst Athletic Director to U of Florida
3) Financier for Morgan Stanley
