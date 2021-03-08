Lurie Wants The Team Built Around Jalen Hurts & I Agree

ESPN’s Chris Mortenson reports that Eagles owner of Jeffrey Lurie is the key to why the Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round. The Birds owner is also the guy who now wants the team built around Hurts. Mortenson says Lurie gave instructions to Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman to build the team around Hurts.

There’s no question that Lurie is a Jalen Hurts guy, plus he’s the owner of the team, so and he gets things the way he wants it. The team’s going to be built around Hurts right now and I think it’s the right thinking. Yes it shows that Lurie is a meddling owner and following in the footsteps of Jerry Jones. He is making football decisions, personnel decisions and that’s why Mortensen made it very clear in the report. Still you can’t argue with what they did in the Super Bowl year.

Mortensen also reported that Lurie wants Hurts to be the quarterback and he doesn’t want there to be competition for that job. I think Hurts could handle competition if a good backup were brought in here. Remember that the only reason the Eagles own a Super Bowl title is because they had an outstanding backup in Nick Foles and he was able to lead the Birds to the Super Bowl title after Carson Wentz got hurt. I really do agree with Lurie that Hurts is going to be a big-time player. Remember in his first start, he led the Eagles to a victory over the playoff-bound New Orleans Saints, who were on a roll.

I think he’s a leader. Check out what Hurts had to say to ESPN”s Adam Schefter in Schefter’s podcast, when asked about what he got out of his first season. “I think nothing changes for me in my mindset”, Hurts said. “Going in everyday, trying to get better as a player. Be the best leader I can be. Impact the guys around me. And ultimately it’s about winning football games and the interest is in doing that. his podcast.”

He’s already working out with the receivers and they’re trying to get better as a group. I believe he can get players to play the type of game that you need to play in the NFL to win. I’m talking about taking care of the football, staying away from turnovers and being consistent. I believe he can handle Negadelphia because he was able to function while being at both football-crazy Alabama and football-crazy Oklahoma. Remember that Hurts was benched in the championship game at Alabama and he was able to deal with the controversy. I think he can handle the Philadelphia media market.

When asked about what stays with him about the four games he played late in the season for the Birds in his rookie season. “I think, as a competitor, not getting into the playoffs,” Hurts said. “Not getting into the playoffs and putting ourselves in position to make a run and do something special. So, that’s what I remember the most. Just like in college.”

I want to see the Birds put a good running game together with Hurts. The Eagles offensive line with a healthy Lane Johnson and a healthy Brandon Brooks could put Hurts in a position to lead the Birds to the playoffs by handing the ball off to Miles Sanders quite a bit. A running game with Hurts using his arm and his legs would make life very difficult for the defenses around the NFL. It would allow Hurts to grow without the pressure of having to carry the team each week. I could see Hurts using his arm and scrambling ability to be very effective in the red zone with a punishing running game.

I don’t like the fact that the Lurie is meddling, but I think he’s right in this case with Hurts and he played a hand in getting the Birds that Super Bowl title. I don’t think Carson Wentz was cut out for Philadelphia because he was too sensitive. Philly is tough with the criticism. Fans don’t have a problem calling a player out and it’s not for everybody. I could see him thriving in Indianapolis with four or five people covering the team rather than the hundreds of media people here in Philly covering the Eagles. If you’re in Philadelphia and you’re the quarterback, you’re in the middle of all the controversy. I think Hurts can deal with controversy.

I remember him quoting his former Alabama coach Nick Saban, who repeatedly told his players “Not to eat the poison”, which meant don’t listen to the media. It didn’t matter whether they were praising the team or criticizing them. He always advises his players to let what the media says go in one ear and out of the other. I think Hurts can deal with the media coverage here in Philly and not be bothered by it.