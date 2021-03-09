Eagles Jeffrey Lurie Has Been Hands On For A While

I’m hearing everybody react to the news that Jeffrey Lurie decided that second year quarterback Jalen Hurts is going to be the starting quarterback in the upcoming season for the Eagles. We learned that Lurie feels good about the young quarterback and that the owner told the rest of the organization starting with GM Howie Roseman to build a team around him. Lurie told them to get the kid some weapons to help him be successful. I don’t think this is as unusual as some might say and it’s not the first time Lurie has made a key decision about personnel on his football team. He has been a hands on owner for years. Lurie has influenced and made key decisions in the past. He played a role in the Eagles winning that Super Bowl.
If Lurie is in town, he’s at practice. For years I would see him at practice, standing on the side, listening to the coaches, observing what was going on. He could have been doing something else, but he was there and paying attention. I saw him talking to his personnel people during practice. I knew he was watching, listening and learning because people in the Eagles organization were telling me that he was always asking questions.
I do think that the majority of owners lean on their personnel people most of the time, but I have heard that many owners have some say about key decisions like who is going to be the starting quarterback. Many of them, like Lurie give their opinion about the draft picks, especially the top ones.
Do you think it was just a coincidence that the Eagles drafted Mike Mamula in the first round years ago out of Boston College? Mamula was a good player and better than Eagles fans give him credit for, but would Lurie have a weak spot and fall in love with a guy from Boston.
Back to the quarterback situation, the QB decision is huge because he becomes the face of the organization. You sink or swim with him. His personality becomes the team’s personality. Remember Lurie was part of the group that was at the draft in 2016 and fawning over Carson Wentz. You can believe that the Eagles owner was making comments and giving his opinions before and when that decision was made.
Most owners who have been around the game as long as Lurie and who are as interested in the game as he is, get involved in the big decisions. He has always talked to players and asked them questions. Lurie has sat and listened to all of his coaches from Ray Rhodes, Andy Reid, Chip Kelly and Super Bowl winning Doug Pederson, as well as his General Managers. The guy loves the NFL game and he owns the team. He’s had his hands into key decisions for quite a while.
It’s unrealistic to think that a owner, who at some point will probably have to commit $200, $300 or more than $400 million dollars in the contract of the starting quarterback, isn’t going to play a part in the decision-making about who they decide is going to play that role. For the owner to have a say in who that guy is, I don’t think is a stretch. I think it should involve a conversation between he, the general manager and the other personnel people but this isn’t as far out as people think it is. I’ve heard time and time again, how the team’s personnel people have to come in and explain to the owner why they’re going to go with a certain quarterback.
On another note, I see things in Jalen Hurts that would lead me to make the same decision. Hurts showed us that he can make the precision passes, but he still needs to get better with his accuracy. In his four games, the young signal caller showed us he can be pinpoint accurate at times, but he will need to do it . In fact I would argue that he’s shown us that he can make every throw necessary to play in the NFL. At times, the youngster showed the arm strength and accuracy He has got to show that he can do it consistently.
We’ve seen him make great throws in the pocket and on the run. We have seen his ability to make plays, in fact big plays, but can he be accurate from the pocket consistently. Can he do it consistently, down after down, series after series, and game after game?
He showed us he can make the deep throw. He showed us he can make the intermediate throw. he’s shown as he can throw the ball sure he’s shown us leader ship skills I mean you look at the games He started out blazing, but he didn’t finish strong. Was that NFL defenses getting a scouting report on him now or was it Hurts showing how much he missed a real training camp and offseason.
Still, the kid did show something last year. In his first start, he beat New Orleans and the Saints had been on a roll. New Orleans was beating everybody when he led a pathetic Eagles team to a victory over them. Don’t forget what the team looked like with Carson Wentz, who is considered a franchise quarterback and one of the top quarterbacks in the league. It looked like a different team when Hurts got in there and that says something about some of the qualities of Hurts.
The young man has tremendous mental toughness and that is one of the most important requirements for a quarterback leading a NFL football team, especially one that plays in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Philly isn’t for everybody. Lurie and Roseman have seen that play out upclose for decades, but new head coach Nick Sirianni hasn’t. The owner and the GM should have something to say about who is starting at quarterback going forward, but I want to see them take responsibility for their decisions. It’s not fair to send a head coach out there to defend decisions made by the owner or GM.
That’s probably what made Doug Pederson decide to leave. Ironically, I didn’t like what they were doing to Pederson by sending him out there in front of the media to defend decisions the owner and GM had made. Still I agree with the decision by Lurie and Roseman to refuse to promote quarterback coach Press Taylor to offensive coordinator. I agree with the decision to shake up the team that had been coached by Pederson. I agree with the evaluation that there were some major problems, especially with Wentz and how he was being coached.
I don’t think the decision to hand the keys to Hurts and see what he can do is a bad one. I can tell you this, I would’ve made the same decision and I know other people that I’ve talk to around the NFL and they would’ve made the same decision.
Imagine this, billionaires have something to say about key decisions being made in their billion dollar companies. Go figure.
Owner Jeff Lurie’s 2021 Mock Draft for the Eagles (per Close Sources inside NovaCare Ctr)
In Order of Preference
Rd 1 (#6) – WR J Chase, WR D Smith or TE K Pitts
Rd 2 (#37) – CB Assante Samuel Jr, CB Aaron Robinson or DE Carlos Basham
Rd 3 (#70) – TE Pat Freiermuth , Safety Richie Grant or DE Patrick Jones II
Rd 3 (#85) – LB Chazz Surratt, TE Tommy Tremble or CB Paulson Adebo
I pretty much agree w/the article. It is completely insane for a fan to say Lurie shouldn’t be involved in football decisions. This non-sense that he isn’t a ‘football’ guy is crazy– he’s owned a team for 25 years. To be clear during those 25 years he has been in the room during film, discussion etc with: REid, Harbaugh, Rivera, Banner, Gamble, Rhodes, J. Johnson, McDermott, Pederson, Schwartz and a million more. Anyone who thinks he doesn’t have to ability to learn football in 25 years with those men in the room is retarded. He has a PhD in football- its ridiculous to think otherwise– especially from fans who sit on their couch and second guess drafts, play calls etc…
As I pointed out in another thread the owner is intimately involved in most franchises especially with the QB.
No one is saying that Owners should not have a say so in who’s leading the Team, but discuss this and communicate this as an organization and not mandate this from top down as Lurie
is undercutting the authority and duties of his GM/HC
If Lurie feels this strongly about it then have his GM or HC hold a press conference or to explain why you’ve come to this decision where only a month ago your New HC said Open Competition , the Front Office said Competition at the QB Position
What changed ?
Do the QB Prospects in this Years Draft after the Top 2 in Lawrence/Wilson just look underwhelming? Have the Coaches and Scouting Dept finished with their Evaluations of these QB Prospects and Jalen Hurts or any other QB that’s out there ?
Is Lurie/Roseman more concerned about receiving more blowback and criticism for selecting a QB at #6 this year after Drafting a QB at # 53 overall last Year thereby establishing another QB controversy which no one wants to deal with again and really put the new Coaching Staff in a bad position right out of the gate …
1. This wasn’t an official statement. It wasn’t an edict. It was dropped to a reporter. Reading more into it is just what they want..fan speculation … undercutting Howie? Nah he’s onboard… he did t see this report and say…hey Jeff is undercut me! That’s kinda funny actually.
2. It has zero impact on draft strategy… rival GMs know the game. Tidbits of info get let out constantly…some of it is misdirection some not.
3. If for some reason they draft a QB…. “we had him rated so high the whole time but never thought he’d drop to us, we were thrilled he was there.”
4. Are they concerned about getting blowback and criticism if they draft a QB? Simple answer …fuck no! A billionaire and millionaire who don’t read blogs, paper or Twitter who are in charge of a multi billion dollar franchise aren’t concerned with criticism….the minute the government says let the fans in… a waiting list of tickets…. some asshole wants to criticize so much he walks away from his season tickets there will be 10,000 to take his place.
5. Everything that is leaked, stated or whatever out of nova care is well thought out and part of a plan. I’m not 100% on board with it but have learned it’s what all teams do to create buzz, controversy etc… it’s marketing 101.
6. Assuming hurts is the guy…(I remember when Bradford was the guy) (Wentz the guy)… but assuming after the draft or preseason when hurts is the guy moving forward there will be an official statement “we are really confident with Jalen leading this team. We are happy with a young group of playmakers around him. His leadership and poise is impressive. We feel with the young weapons, experienced OL we’ve given him the tools to succeed”….
What changed you asked? Simple your starter got traded! When the HC said there was competition at every position please don’t tell me you bought that coach speak? QB competition means you have NO QB..there is nothing worse in the nfl than a QB competition…. that’s how you stink for years usually
It’s wasn’t Leaked HAC, Owner Lurie and Eagles put this out in conjunction with Hurts Interview and Practicecwith the WR’s this week in Texas, it an all-in organizational and orchestrated move to have the Eagles Fans and Local Media “feel good” and “positive” about Hurts being QB1 and the future direction of the Team… It’s what the Eagles do and how they operate with Jeff/Howie leading the Show
Also your Starter (Wentz) wasn’t the starter the last 4 Games of the Season when there was was still a chan s to make the Post-Season anc Win the lousy NFC East last Season,
Lurie and Howie were involved and approved of the Benching or OT would have never occurred…
Then thru spend a month interviewing HC’s with their biggest emphasis of how the next HC would fix Wentz,
Then they hire Nick Sirianna from the Frank Reich Tree only to then DS over that Wentz wants our no matter who the Coaches are, then they say they are open to true competition for all Roster Spots including QB
Then they say Hurts is QB1 and it’s March and thry haven’t even completed their evaluations of this QB Class
It’s like Lurie goes from one thought or like every other Week…
This organization is doomed if this shoot from the hip because the owner thinks this or that and good football people will continue to leave this Organization in droves
What’s Howie’s Plan ? Simply Restructure every Highly Paid Player whether they can contribute 2-3 Years down the road or not, meanwhile continuing to keep dead $$$ down the road for Players who won’t even be on Roster in 2 Years.. Stupid,Stupid,Stupid!!
Who said the emphasis of the next coach was to fix Wentz? No one in nova care.! Lurie actually referred to Wentz as an asset
Once again you sit in the zoo and throw toxins… what’s his plan? To try to win… it’s really that simple
Cap was $198 in 2020 and down to 182.5 in 21…. typically the cap raises each year so this is a “double doink” … teams and players gonna feel the squeeze. Well I say good… the rest of America was put out by the Rona…. some guys are going to miss out on a payday they deserve (probably Ertz) ..this will probably give even more young guys a chance to make the league.
Will be interesting to see the plan moving forward… Allen in Buffalo and Jackson in Baltimore are the next QBs up for the big money…does the cap stays stagnant for a couple of years… if so those guys could be screwed or when things are back to normal does the 2022 cap jump to where it was projected before Rona… that would be in the $220 range? If that happens it will be the wild Wild West
The Biggest Reality off Lurie’s Conments about building around Hurts as this is really the only option the have… They cannot sign a Free-Agent QB with a decent Salary as they have no $$$.. Eagles are currently $25 Million over the Cap and would need to shed/cut at least $50-$60 million more in 6 Days to not only get under the Cap, but to be Active in Free-Agency,Re-sign a few of their own Players and pay for their Draft Class and still have $$$$ available before the Season Starts in case of unexpected injury to a key position to someone over the Summer
Most experienced QB’s who will be out there
in Free-Agency will command $8-10-$12 Million a Season Deal to one to Philly
The Eagles simply can’t afford to do this …
The Eagles will move on or restructure many more Contracts these next 72 Hours to Barnett,Ertz,Hargrave, Brooks, Cox,Seumalo ,Godwin just to get Cap-Compliant but would still have to make difficult decisions to get enough Cap Space to be active in Free-Agency for Quality Players
This is to cover for GM Roseman who’s hands are tied financially by his own doing in what will be pretty much the same Team with more good Players gone then added to the 2021 Roster, so who else is going to play QB for the Eagles in 2021 besides Hurts?
They’ll Draft a QB in the mid/late Rounds and maybe re-sign a Back-up (Sudfeld) or Journeyman QB to a cheap deal to have 3 QB’s on their Roster
Depending how the 2021 Season goes, the Eagles could be sellers by the Trade Deadline to clear even more Cap Space for the Future but all these Restructuring of Current Contracts will leave the Eagles a lot of Dead $$
over the next 2 Years for the bonus $$$ that will still be on their books .
We’ll see if it works but it’s what they’ve decided to do as an organization for now…
Cutting/Trading Ertz,Barnett, Godwin and Brooks, by Tuesday will get them close to be Cap Compliant for 2021 but this still doesn’t get them far enough under the Cap to then go out in Free-Agency to sign quality Players including a decent QB with NFL Experience , for they would have to move 2-3 more Starting Players to have enough $$$ to really do anything in this yearsFree-Agency
you drafted a qb in round 2– i’m not sure why you wouldn’t give him a chance… why would you go out and get a high dollar FA? it would make zero sense.
you are so fixated on staying in the negative you just pick apart every little thing trying to be toxic– the league and Lurie love it cuz your talking about them.
But then again it has been proven: You can pick apart championship teams and point out something negative and you really don’t want a winner on the field.
They are not a Championship Team, 1 SB Win 3-4 Years ago does not absolve how they have run this Team into the ground the last couple of Seasons , Wake the F Up !!
Your the Typical Blind Loyalist Eagles Fan and are willing to wait about 15-25 Years until the Eagles are Championship Caliber again and be fine with it, because they once Won a Lombardi …
Negative unfulfilled uneducated WIP wanna be.
They are a top franchise and it burns you up… you want them to be also rans year after year and it kills you that there not.
Remember you are the guy that finds criticism after championship, great seasons or great personal accomplishments..
so going into the season who was available and cheaper that gave the eagles a BETTER CHANCE TO WIN than Brooks, Cox, Graham, Johnson, Kelce? And who is Godwin?
WR Marquise Goodwin who opted out in 2020 for Covid who they acquired in a Trade from the 49ers last Draft
SMall, Fast and always Hurt, … His Contract carried over from last Year as he opted out and counts
$4.5 Million in 2021 and $7 Million in 2022. No Guaranteed $$ left, so just Release Him Today
He’s a Converted Track Star who has had 1 Good Season in the NFL Since being Drafted in the 3rd Round in 2013
by the Buffalo Bills
He’s 30 Years Old and has amassed 140 Receptions for 2,300 Yards with 14 TD’s in 7 Seasons that’s he’s Played..
No Thanks
Since Wednesdays are my ‘work at home’ day I’ve been browsing NFL blog sites- seems that every team has their version of bleeding green nation (SB nation) and as predicted they all are leading with articles about top players restructuring and they all include the sentence: “the salary cap is $25 million than last year and at least $30 million less than projected for 21- this has teams scrambling”– now these are the teams that have had recent success and have been paying winning players-
Rams have discussed trading top 5 WR Robert Woods who catches 90 balls a year– why it saves them $12M– strange times they just traded for a QB that they think can put them over the top but at the same time are considering trading one of the prime targets–
Strange times– this may be the year a bottom dweller like the bengals makes a run–
Titans Released CB Malcom Butler who they way overpaid for a coupole of years ago after his falling out with the Patiots, Titans also Traded their 1st Round Pick from Last Years Draft – OT Isiah Wilson which was a position of need for the Titans due to his immaturity and lack of commitment to be in top shape and behave like a professional..
Las Vegas just Traded mammoth OT Trent Brown back to the Patriots after they signed him away in Free-Agency in 2019 in a monster contract for an unproven player and are now out of $30 Million for 16 Games of Service, Patriots got him back and he re-worked his Contract and got him fora 5th Round Pick for the Patriots got the best out him earlier in his Career
Go Young and Develop and Coach Players Up, if they don’t work, at least you’re not out with Millions of Dollars which then hampers a Team to address other needs
Churn the Roster continuously, Draft Replacements every 2-3 Years at all Key Positions to groom Players to take over for lost Players who go away in Free-Agency
Target a few Players every Year on Team Friendly Deals to fill in the holes
“Not out millions of dollars which hampers the teams to address other needs” well if you save millions of dollars to address other needs then you still have the needs you didn’t address by saving the money in the first place.
As for all the cuts and reworking … Paul have you paid attention? The cap is $30 m less than teams projected. The teams in the worst shape would only need minor tweaks if in fact the cap was 210$ … the world changed… it’s ok .. don’t cry over a team spending $$$$$ they don’t cry poor… they are all just fine
Ask is Owner Lurie/Roseman if they wished they had that $34 Million Back from Wentz’s Contract
or the $18-$20 Million they are going to eat with A Jeffry,M Jackson and D-Jax..
This is Approx $50 + Million of Dead $$$ for Players who are not even on your Team which totals approx
30% of your $182.5 Salary Cap allocated to Players no longer on your Roster..
Unprecedented in the NFL .. and a good 2-3 Years coming down the pike for the Eagles with overall Poor Roster/Salary Management by Howie Roseman and approved by Jeffrey Lurie
well the thing w/wentz is just something went south– it was actually a reasonble deal when signed and market value– its not poor management
hell if the cap came in as projected they wouldn’t even have to do much- why won’t you acknowledge that teams were operating on a 210 cap not a 180 cap? and at that price teams with a QB under a big contract ALWAYS HAVE TO TINKER- you just refuse to even acknowledge it because it pokes holes in your toxic narrative
The Official Salary Cap for the 2021 Season has been announced by the NFL and Signed off by the NFLPA
at the Amount of $182.5 Million Per Team …
The NFL had set the minimum salary Cap to $180 Million some weeks ago but most NFL Observor’s thought the Official Amount would come in higher in that $185-$187 Range which has not occurred
So $182.5 Million is the Figure that all 32 Teams need to be at or under by next Wednesday March 17 and there are severe penalties for Teams that don’t, like Lost Draft Picks , Fines, No Activity in Free-Agency, etc,etc
Right Now there are 10 NFL Teams over this $182.5 Cap Figure
Here is their Current Amounts as of Today of where they stand in terms of being Cap Compliant
1) TB Bucs – Approx $3 Million Over
2) Vikings – Approx $3.5 Million Over
3) Packers – Approx $8.5 Over Over
4) Giants – Approx $8 Million Over
5) Falcons – Approx $14 Million Over
6) Bears – Approx $22 Million Over
7) Chiefs – Approx $21.5 Million Over
8) EAGLES – Approx $27 Million Over
9) Rams – Approx $32 Million Over
10) Saints – Approx $48 Million Over
Tons of Contract Restructures and flat out Cuts,Releases will be made between today and early next Week
Trying to Make Trades will be difficult to accomplish and will result in very low compensation for Teams
You will see lots of Quality Players going for 6th and 7th Round Picks or simply Released as all the other Teams know that Players from these Teams who are over the Cap have no leverage and will have to end up
releasing these quality Players where other Teams would end up being free to negotiate cheaper contracts that what these Players are currently under ..
Example — Teams that are Interested in Zach Ertz (Bills, Panthers,Jets for example)
Why should they Trade Draft Assets to the Eagles when they all know that Eagles will have to Release him soon and give up nothing to Sign Him.. Why should these or any other Team agree to Ertz’s current Contract of a $9 Million Salary when next week as a Free-Agent, they could sign him to a 1 Year Cheapo Deal for $4-$5 Million ?
About the Only Way I see a Player like Ertz to be Traded is to be included with Draft Pick in the Draft
Example – Eagles Trade Ertz and their 5th Round Pick to the Panthers for their 4th Round Pick…
Like i’ve said this is an unprecedented year- there will be unique opportunities– some serious losses for players from a financial perspective and for teams from an assets prospective- I guess if a team could have predicted a cap 14% lower than what was projected it would have been cool but — this whole pandemic thing caught a few people off guard.
I believe the cowboys are now slightly over the cap when adding dak in– their cap troubles begin in the next couple of years.The bucs are getting ready to really go into restructure mode– as are the chiefs– they will push cap off forever best I can see.– they will be paying guys like brady, Kelce, JPP, gronk until they are 50….Why would they do that you may ask? THOSE PLAYERS GIVE THEM THE BEST CHANCE TO WIN.
Eagles LG I Seumalo Restructures his Contract to Clear approx $2.4 Million of Cap Space for 2021
Eagles Release DT Treyvon Hester and Safety Blake Countess reducing their Salary Cap by $1.75 Million for 2021
Packers letting go of A. Jones– I’m sure this makes Mr. A. Rodgers really happy– just what he wants is to lose a guy that has gained over 4000 yards and scored 43 touchdowns– i saw the 43 touchdowns and frankly didn’t believe it… that is an awful lot of production. But then again they drafted J. Love in the first, moved up to get him and could have drafted Jonathon Tayler who had 12 TDs himself this year– but I guess everyone has benefit of 20/20.
All I know is Rodgers can’t be happy.
NFL is wild wild west
Packers are not letting go, RB Aaron Jones is a Free-Agent and the Packers are letting him walk for they
have 2 other very capable RB’s on their Roster who are cheaper that what RB Aaron Jones wants and can command on the open market, which was expected by just about everyone around the NFL
The Packers Drafted RB AJ Dillon last Year in the 2nd Round at #62 and who ran for 250 Yards on 42 Touches and that the Packers have very high hopes for and a quality back-up in Jamaal Williams who had a very nice Season last Year with 500 Yards in only 119 Rushes so both of these RB’s averaged 5 + Yards Per Rush which is outstanding for the RB Metrics
Most NFL Followers have Aaron Jones going to the Miami Dolphins or NY Jets have both have the need and the Cap Space with the Houston Texans as a Dark Horse Team too..
Packers simply don’t need him and do not pay Top $$ for Positional Players outside of the QB, OT Positions, they just don’t
packers r trying to resign jones still
Ain’t happening, They will be moving on !!!
They also have their Center Corey Linsley who they are trying to Re-Sign and who is a much higher priority for them then RB.. Ask Aaron Rodgers about this ….
I believe in the revisionist history of paulman these things to be true:
1. He bought amazon in 1997 at $12 per share
2. Had Tom Brady mocked as the number 1 overall pick in the 2000 draft
3. sold all of his real estate before the crash in 08
4. was in NYC on Sept 10, 2001 but took an early plane out thinking ‘something wasn’t quite right’
5. In a similar move he sold all airline stock later that afternoon.
6. In March of 2020 he bought a years worth of liquor, porn and groceries and retreated to a small cabin in the woods of Carolina.
Close HAC,
After going thru my Draft Notes of 2000
I had QB Giovanni Carmazzi of Hofstra Rated much Higher than Tom Brady and actually got a little Bonus for recommending him to fellow Paisan, Carmen Policy, of the San Francisco 49ers
I was talking about the Salary Cap Reductions due to loss Revenues since last Spring (A year ago)
If I was aware of the ramifications of a Drop in Revenue therefore impacting NFL Salary Cap Situations,
surely many if not all Teams were aware of this also before last Years Free-Agency, Draft and Roster Construction
You cannot say that No One saw this coming, People were talking and the smart Teams planning for this predictable event for the 2021 Season last Spring.. (Bill Belicheck being 1 of these people who will now had tons of $$$ to pick-up High-End Talent for cheap and likely 1 Year Deals to put them right in the mix for 2021)
you would need to find that post.
Belicheat was in cap hell and had to go bad– brady wanted out because of it….
you were also saying there wouldn’t be a season so just scrap it… well there was a season, players got paid, owners got paid and someone won the SB– so …
Pats were done all off-Season besides Brady leaving with 8-9 players opting out… So Belicheck went the bargin basement/strip the team route and Played a bunch of Young Guys with the most basic Offense Schemes that’s ever been in the NFL the last 25 Years and still managed to go 7-9 with a pretty difficult schedule too and Cam Newton running his Offense, Pretty remarkable when you think about it
For the Record, I don’t search for old Posts as its a waste of my Time, What I say and Post is out there for everyone to see or read but I’m not the type who is going to dig out a past Post from 2-3-4-5 Years ago like you do, for I have no interest in doing so.. Who would do this anyway or give a hoot ?
Ooh a Passive-Agressive Nimrod like you would do as you always say..
Flip flop
Darius slay acquisition a good one… was your post to an article that specifically mentioned his new contract Indicating full endorsement… a few months later… I didn’t like it cuz it cost to much,. Flip flop
Bills Release Starting WR John Brown saving them $8 Million of their Cap
Brown is 30 Years Old and theBills have developed other younger,cheaper, healthier WR’s behind him like Gabriel Davis, Isiah McKenzie with more upside moving forward…
Many teams will have an easier time releasing Veterans this Off-Season than ever before with the ‘Reduced Salary Cap: that’s out there for everyone … If you have younger, cheaper options or even Free-Agents out there who can be productive at 1/2 the Salary, then why not cut the chord…
Except you fail to mention they’ve got 28 year old $13m a year stephon digs for 3 more seasons and 33 year old Cole Beasley for $7 million for 2 more seasons so 8 million for a third is in fact ridiculous .
Funny when the eagles release Jackson or Jeffrey you don’t say “ they release these guys for young guys Ward and Fulham who they have developed and are cheaper options”. Of course the eagles young “development receivers” had 95 catches to the bill’s development receivers having 60…. you are completely unbiased….
Saints Release Starters WR Emmanuel Sanders and LB Kwon Alexander Saving approx $18 in 2021 Salary Cap
Both were highly paid, aging and still productive abut the Saints have decided to move on as they continue to reduce their Salary as mandated by the NFL Cap Level of $182.5 for the 2021 Season.
Panthers have RB McCaffrey and LB Shaq Thompson both agree to Restructure their Contracts as the Panthers
continue to create Cap Space for a big move… Perhaps QB DeShaun Watson would be my thoughts
Every Free-Agent will land on the Jaguars or Jets as they have tons of Cap Space !!
Raiders Release CB LeMarcus Joyner and OL Richie incognito for Cap Relief
Both Players Aging with Big Contracts on the back end of their Careers
Nfl adjusted cap figures were just released and it turns out the eagles have the 5th most money to spend in 2021…eagles had an unused carry over of $24.5 million.
“The eagles anticipated a huge cap crunch in 21 and kept a large amount of unused cap. The eagles have $206m to spend… 5th highest in the nfl… lol
Howie the accountant
I fully expect this from the fraudman, “nfl just released adjusted cap figures for 2021 excellent roster/salary management by Howie Rosman to put the eagles in solid shape with the shrunken 21 cap”
Also out today and the eagles will have 10 picks in the draft… this before any picks for salary clearing trades. As mentioned earlier teams aren’t getting as much value for assets this year given the crazy off season.
So far Jeffrey, Wentz, peters, Jackson gone… I can’t think of any more so far but there will be 15-20 new faces… excited get Hurts a real good target, get a defensive playmaker, add depth to OL and DL… unspoken keys; Dillard has to be a player… Reagor has to be a playmaker … hurts is going to have a monster year
I mentioned to you last week that the Eagles rolled-over approx $20 Million not spent last Off-Season to this Season and that it was good that they did so and they still were way over .. Any Team can Roll over money from 1 Year to the next but has to be approved by the NFL so Teams don’t get into a habit of doing this all the Time for the NFL and Players Association want Teams to spend as close to Cap Space as Possible which means more $$$ into the Players hands, In Fact, the NFL mandates that Teams spend 94-95% of their Cap Space on Salaries but there are exceptions of course…
Eagles should have about $15-$20 Million of Cap Space in 2022 and then have a huge amount of Cap Space in 2023 (approx $130 million of space) but that’s because they only have 19 Players under Contract for 2023
which will grow this Off-Season, Draft and addressing their own Young Players that they will sign to extensions
so good job howie for your cap management during these difficult times… right? I know compliments hurt you
Old News HAC , about 2 months worth
With the Rollover which I told everyone about in January put the Eagles approx $50 Million Over the Cap instead of the $70 Million Over the Cap at the Start of the Off-Season in January
Yesterday’s announcement by the NFL about the Eagles rollover was simply to make it Official but all the Tracking Sites of the Salary Cap or people like me who follow this stuff
already had accounted for the this Rollover amount so there is nothing new about this..
As of right Now in real time- The Eagles are Officially $25 Million over the Cap
So wait you knew the eagles would be in fine shape cap wise yet you blasted them for the past 3 weeks? you knew they would be near the top of the league in available salaries yet you said they mismanaged the cap???? seems you have an agenda?
The Eagles are not in fine shape Cap Wise and are a mess financially to add more Talent to this depleted Roster and are now jeopardizing future years as well..
The Eagles will get under the Cap because they have to, all 32 Teams have to by March 17th at 400pm, as it’s mandated by the NFL, and not the Choice of a Team or Owner/GM, and its not because Howie is brilliant with Salary Cap Management as he is far,far,far from it and is back this Year to fix the mess that he’s put the Eagles and so far this Off-Season with 5-6 Restructures with a few more to go with only kick more $$$ down the road for the next 2-3 Years with the same aging players who very likely won’t even be playing for the Eagles in 2022/2023
Eagles were awarded 2 Compensatory Draft Picks for the 2021 Draft
Both Picks come late in the 6th Round (224th Overall and 225th Overall) for losing Free-Agents RB J Howard to the Dolphins and CB R Darby to the WFT in Free-Agency last Year)
Compensatory Picks are Extra Draft Picks from the NFL awarded to Teams to help compensate them for losing
more Players in Free-Agency to another Team then what a Team gains (or Signs) in Free-Agency
They have a Formula based on how much a Player Plays whop leaves versus how much a Player Plays who Signs and they can be Picks from the 3rd Round to the 7th Round added to any Team …
Eagles lost Agholor, Darby, Howard as Key Free Agents departures and Signed Hargrave and Robey-Coleman as their Key Free-Agents signings (Slay and Goodwin were acquired via Trade and don’t count in the Compensatory Formula, Only layers Lost or Gain in Free-Agency counts, when you Trade/Acquire or Release a Player, it doesn’t enter into the Compensatory Formula)
Article out that Owner Jeffrey Lurie makes “Teams Decisions” based on what the WIP Crowd and other Talk Radio Hosts/Guests and Viewers think and say…
Crazy funny but scary at the same time, This is like former President Trump getting his Policy Decisions by
what Fox Channel Hosts ,Guests and Viewers say..
I used to think that Owner Jeffrey Lurie was a very smart and great Owner, but since the Super Bowl, he’s not been the same, and recently over the last couple of Years, has been downright baffling and chaotic in his approach and explanations of what this Franchise is doing … I think he has some form of alzhiemer’s setting in already for being one of the smartest and best Organizations out there in all of Sports is simply no longer the case with this Team..
Article said the guys in the locker room ‘wondered if he made his decisions by listening to WIP”
On another note—lesson in ‘coach speak’ could be ‘gm speak’ or ‘owner speak’ they are all the exact same— Matt Ruhle came out today and ssaid “Teddy is our guy” this after failed attempts at Stafford and so far no luck on Watson– in the nfl never ever listen to what they say! especially in March– it is actually ‘true’ that today teddy is their guy– in the nfl he’s our guy means …UNTIL HE’S NOT–If in a week they get Watson he’s not their guy– simple explanation, “we went out and got a better guy”
Dolphins release Kyle Van Noy who is only 29 and has an impact on the field– he gets sacks and hits the QB– tackles for loss- they tried to trade but no takers– man this is just like the owners… they take a loss last year on revenue and they are sticking it to the players big time– There will be very few ‘established players for draft picks”– teams are just going to wait for teams to cut guys– I saw there are like 3-4 high profile safeties that weren’t picked up by their teams…
Bill Belichek will get VanNoyoy back for $3-$4 Million next Year
The player loses 8-9 million a year on the move… awful
He didn’t lose the Guaranteed $$$ on his Dolphins Deal which was $15 Million I believe.. He’s in Good Shape !!
Due to make 13$
Dude lost a huge paycheck… of course he got his guaranteed money in bonus already and will still count like five million on the dolphins cap… but right now he make zero in 21.. if some one pays him $4 I think it’s still $10 million less than he was scheduled to make. these fucking owners… I absolutely hate when fans kill “over priced players”… I call bullshit… not one of them is OVER PAID! They are paid what some rich asshole will give them! Owners will cut their ass in a second… football players are used and abused compared to NbA and baseball..
VanNoy was overpaid by the Dolphins for his Production for the 2021 Season and they realized that he wasn’t a Special Player so and not worth the Contract they had signed him to a year earlier sothey cut the chord after 1 Season and moved on from him
Van Noy is a Free-Agent and free to make the best deal out there for 31 other Teams for himself, that’s what these Players sign up for…
Nothing is Guaranteed like Baseball/Basketball unless your a Star Player, if your an Average/Solid Player, you have to prepare for a year to year possibility of having to move on, Teams Do Well, Teams do Bad, Coaches and Teammates Move on every Season
so you have to look out for yourself
Mike Florio “teams have been hit twice . First they negotiate contracts with the expected rise and the. This year there was no rise PLUS a 15.7$ million dollar reduction “… so this of course isn’t mismanagement according to Florio (one day he will know as much as Paul).
It’s a shame Paul’s ugly view of the eagles doesn’t allow him to even approach a reasonable conversation
The Eagles 1 Year Ago had Approx $260 Million in Salaries committed for the 2021 Season and were way out of whack well before the Covid Crisis and now the reduced Cap Space, This $260 Million was Contracts Committed by Roseman from 2018/2019/2020 Off Seasons moves , So Yes, Poor Roster/Cap Management by Roseman as I’ve said for 2 + Years well before the Covid-19 , Now they are stuck harder than many Team because they were in worse shape with their Cap Situation to begin with….
Even if there was no Covid, the Salary Cap would have been approx $210-$215 at most, which still would have left the Eagles with about $45 Million Over the Cap … Poor Job by Howie …
The Following Teams have plenty of Cap Space to be Big Players in this Years Free-Agency if they choose to do so and will get quality Players at a Reduced Salary in these uncertain Economic times for many Teams and Players around the NFL
Patriots – $70 Million
Colts – $48 Million
Chargers – $33 Million
Dolphins – $30 Million
WFT – $39 Million
Broncos – $32 Million
Ravens – $23 Million
49ers – $24 million
Raiders $33 Million
Panthers $32 Million
Of Course the Jets,Jaguars also have approx $70 Million of Cap Space as they both have been clearing Payroll and Players for a couple of Seasons now as they both have been re-building their Organizations
The Jags have had ONE WINNING SEASON since 2007 and most of those seasons were in the 1-6 win per season range!!!!!!! THEY AREN’T REBUILDING!!! if so its a 14 year process! what a dummy
JETS HAVE HAD ONE WINNING SEASON SINCE 2011 AND MOST OF THOSE SEASONS WERE 3-5 WIN SEASONS–THEY AREN’T REBUILDING!
YOU CAN’T REBUILD IF YOU WERE NEVER BUILT IN THE FIRST PLACE!!!
Both Jets/Jaguars will likely have as many Wins as the Eagles do in 2021 (4-6 Wins) and both Teams have brighter futures than the Eagles do at this Team..
Eagles were 9-7, 9-7 & 4-11-1 the last 3 Seasons (22-25-1 Total) !! All while Playing in the Weakest Division in all the NFL
Why do you continue to think that this current Core of Players are a legitimate Playoff Team ?
The Bottom 5 Teams in terms of being Over the Cap Limit of $182.5 Million are the following Teams with the amount of a players currently under Contract
1) Rams – $33 Million Over – 64 Players under Contract
2) Saints – $25 Million Over – 56 Players
3) Bears – $17.5 Million Over – 51 Players
4) Eagles – $17.4 Million Over – 65 Players
5) Falcons – $14 Million Over – only 39 Players
Under Contract – Very Poor Roster Shape !!
Worst 4 NFL Teams for Cap Space for 2022 so far
1) Cowboys – Only $8.5 Million in Cap Space
2) EAGLES – $9 Million in Cap Space
3) Packers – $16 Million in Cap Space
4) Falcons – $24 Million in Cap Space
All other 28 NFL Teams have $30 Million or way more of Cap Space for the 20222 Season
Top 5 Teams in the NFL with the largest “Dead $$$” Amount for the 2021 Season
(So far as this Figure will likely grow for the Eagles/Saints as they both scramble to get under the Cap Limit)
1) EAGLES – $40 Million
2) Rams – $34 Million
3) Lions – $28 Million
4) NO Saints – $22 Million
5) Panthers – $22 Million
