Eagles Jeffrey Lurie Has Been Hands On For A While

I’m hearing everybody react to the news that Jeffrey Lurie decided that second year quarterback Jalen Hurts is going to be the starting quarterback in the upcoming season for the Eagles. We learned that Lurie feels good about the young quarterback and that the owner told the rest of the organization starting with GM Howie Roseman to build a team around him. Lurie told them to get the kid some weapons to help him be successful. I don’t think this is as unusual as some might say and it’s not the first time Lurie has made a key decision about personnel on his football team. He has been a hands on owner for years. Lurie has influenced and made key decisions in the past. He played a role in the Eagles winning that Super Bowl.

If Lurie is in town, he’s at practice. For years I would see him at practice, standing on the side, listening to the coaches, observing what was going on. He could have been doing something else, but he was there and paying attention. I saw him talking to his personnel people during practice. I knew he was watching, listening and learning because people in the Eagles organization were telling me that he was always asking questions.

I do think that the majority of owners lean on their personnel people most of the time, but I have heard that many owners have some say about key decisions like who is going to be the starting quarterback. Many of them, like Lurie give their opinion about the draft picks, especially the top ones.

Do you think it was just a coincidence that the Eagles drafted Mike Mamula in the first round years ago out of Boston College? Mamula was a good player and better than Eagles fans give him credit for, but would Lurie have a weak spot and fall in love with a guy from Boston.

Back to the quarterback situation, the QB decision is huge because he becomes the face of the organization. You sink or swim with him. His personality becomes the team’s personality. Remember Lurie was part of the group that was at the draft in 2016 and fawning over Carson Wentz. You can believe that the Eagles owner was making comments and giving his opinions before and when that decision was made.

Most owners who have been around the game as long as Lurie and who are as interested in the game as he is, get involved in the big decisions. He has always talked to players and asked them questions. Lurie has sat and listened to all of his coaches from Ray Rhodes, Andy Reid, Chip Kelly and Super Bowl winning Doug Pederson, as well as his General Managers. The guy loves the NFL game and he owns the team. He’s had his hands into key decisions for quite a while.

It’s unrealistic to think that a owner, who at some point will probably have to commit $200, $300 or more than $400 million dollars in the contract of the starting quarterback, isn’t going to play a part in the decision-making about who they decide is going to play that role. For the owner to have a say in who that guy is, I don’t think is a stretch. I think it should involve a conversation between he, the general manager and the other personnel people but this isn’t as far out as people think it is. I’ve heard time and time again, how the team’s personnel people have to come in and explain to the owner why they’re going to go with a certain quarterback.

On another note, I see things in Jalen Hurts that would lead me to make the same decision. Hurts showed us that he can make the precision passes, but he still needs to get better with his accuracy. In his four games, the young signal caller showed us he can be pinpoint accurate at times, but he will need to do it . In fact I would argue that he’s shown us that he can make every throw necessary to play in the NFL. At times, the youngster showed the arm strength and accuracy He has got to show that he can do it consistently.

We’ve seen him make great throws in the pocket and on the run. We have seen his ability to make plays, in fact big plays, but can he be accurate from the pocket consistently. Can he do it consistently, down after down, series after series, and game after game?

He showed us he can make the deep throw. He showed us he can make the intermediate throw. he’s shown as he can throw the ball sure he’s shown us leader ship skills I mean you look at the games He started out blazing, but he didn’t finish strong. Was that NFL defenses getting a scouting report on him now or was it Hurts showing how much he missed a real training camp and offseason.

Still, the kid did show something last year. In his first start, he beat New Orleans and the Saints had been on a roll. New Orleans was beating everybody when he led a pathetic Eagles team to a victory over them. Don’t forget what the team looked like with Carson Wentz, who is considered a franchise quarterback and one of the top quarterbacks in the league. It looked like a different team when Hurts got in there and that says something about some of the qualities of Hurts.

The young man has tremendous mental toughness and that is one of the most important requirements for a quarterback leading a NFL football team, especially one that plays in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Philly isn’t for everybody. Lurie and Roseman have seen that play out upclose for decades, but new head coach Nick Sirianni hasn’t. The owner and the GM should have something to say about who is starting at quarterback going forward, but I want to see them take responsibility for their decisions. It’s not fair to send a head coach out there to defend decisions made by the owner or GM.

That’s probably what made Doug Pederson decide to leave. Ironically, I didn’t like what they were doing to Pederson by sending him out there in front of the media to defend decisions the owner and GM had made. Still I agree with the decision by Lurie and Roseman to refuse to promote quarterback coach Press Taylor to offensive coordinator. I agree with the decision to shake up the team that had been coached by Pederson. I agree with the evaluation that there were some major problems, especially with Wentz and how he was being coached.

I don’t think the decision to hand the keys to Hurts and see what he can do is a bad one. I can tell you this, I would’ve made the same decision and I know other people that I’ve talk to around the NFL and they would’ve made the same decision.

Imagine this, billionaires have something to say about key decisions being made in their billion dollar companies. Go figure.