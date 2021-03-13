Show Me The Money!

Will the next veteran please step up? As free agency nears, players are aligning the Nova Care Complex for a restructuring date with Howie Roseman. Whether standing or seated in a fresh sanitized chair, these men are 6 feet across and masked from interpretation. The business side of football uncomfortably segways into the pandemic as a new normalcy ritual. Outside the trenches dictates the conversation, a mutual discussion focusing on long term security. Players who won a Super Bowl in 2017 shared this moment with Roseman; surrounded by their wives and children. Memories are key, Roseman and players help each other to remember and discuss returning to normalcy with the upcoming season. Veteran players are willing to negotiate as family focussed men who also play professional football.

Restructuring is a win now for the Eagles and a win tomorrow for the family and future generations of the player. The NFL abides by a different payment structure, the guaranteed portion can be manipulated throughout the ‘life’ of the contract. Minus a calculator in hand, 2021 provides immediate salary relief to the Eagles but increases player cap cost for future years. Howie is proposing to players that by accepting a different payout process, they increase the ‘guaranteed’ portion over the years in the contract. Analytical in approach, his intentions are to manipulate the contract to decrease total cap hit. As salary caps increase, burden of direct cap cost depreciates.

Howie Roseman, financially impressive on the business side but has a disappointing track history of talent evaluation deducts. Howie needs to return to his formula from a few seasons back, and return respect warranted for this football team.