Howie Roseman Back in 2022

Howie Roseman should be fired this off-season if Kyle Pitts or Ja’Marr Chase dominates the competition in a similar fashion to 2020 rookie of the year honoree Justin Jefferson. Roseman lacks the credentials with his recent talent evaluation deficiencies to part with the 6th overall pick. Hoping the Eagles select the correct ‘remaining’ player at pick twelve will be determined by the decision making of six other teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.
The headline of the deal is the future asset from The Miami Dolphins, a team trending up after a 10-6 record in 2020. The Dolphins are coached well, they added William Fuller to their receiving core this off-season, and have multiple selections in the first and second round of the upcoming draft. While the jury is still out on sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, all signs would be pointing on a wildcard seed, translating to a 2022 first round pick in the late teens to early twenties.
Andre Dillard and Jalen Reagor are perfect examples of Howie proving he is unfit to determine NFL talent in the back third of the first round. Despite the updated mock drafts landing the Eagles a talented prospect at pick twelve, the biggest fear that should be circulating is how Roseman has positioned himself to return in 2022. Would botching the pick at twelve and failing for the third consecutive season be enough for Howie to be fired? The answer is ‘no,’ what Roseman did with this trade is exactly what excites Lurie the most.
The acquisition of a business opportunity to add more talent by decreasing odds of surety is the philosophy that trumped this trade. The Eagles are clearly building for the future, needing to fill so many spots because of Roseman whiffing on multiple drafts. The same man who continues to hold the franchise back is the man with the power to control the future; simply too many cooks in the Eagles kitchen.
The only reason why you don’t take a perceived transformative player in chase is that you’re too arrogant and dismissive of the consequences. Howie has shown “no fear or concerns “ with the consequences of his actions. There is zero credibility to believe that this move will help a young qb. It is revisionist history to ignore the obvious, only too reach for what you perceive to be a better alternative. I’m disgusted with the fact that we now tanked a late season game to get positioned ahead of the cowboys and Gmen , and in Howies magic we now sit behind both.
I disagree Jeff with the premise that Howie Roseman’s future employment as GM hinges
on how other Players do with other Teams
when Draftrd by other Teams
He will and should be evaluated by who he does select ….
Too many Fans/Local Media get enamored by other Players not Selected by the Eagles
This makes little sense to me…
let’s see who Howie and Eagles Draft this Draft and Next Draft to fully evaluate his decisions
And then you still need a couple of Seasons to see how these Selections progress and actually look
Why are Fans/Local Media always going ga-ga with the Top WR Prospects in every Draft where thr reality is that half don’t really make it big in the NFL ?
This Off-Seadon was about cleaning up the Salary Capp Issues, clearing the Deck for Hurts to Start and lead the Eagles for 2021 to truly evaluate if he’s the Franchise type QB for the Future and if he is, then the Eagles will be in great position for the Future and if Hurts shows that he’s not the Franchise QB moving forward then the Eagles will have the Draft Capital next Off-season/Draft to move up and get a Top QB in 2022 or the ability to Trade Draft Picks for a Russell Wilson/D Watson or whatever QB is out there next Off-Season
The Eagles currently have 4 Selections this and next Draft in the Top 32 Selections and can add quality, good Talent at many Positions to rebuild this Roster
Let’s see how this Plays out asOwner Lurie and Roseman have both stated publicly that 2021 is a transition year with eyes to 2022/2023 when they have Cap Space and High Draft Selection
Who cares what the Cowboys/G-Men are Selecting as neither need a WR/TE
Cowboys will go Defense (DB or DL) which is No Surprise
Giants will go OL or LB Parsons which again is No surprise
WR J Chase hasn’t played a competitive down of Football in almost 18 Months when the May/June OTA’s Start
Who says with any certainty that any Player who opted out in 2020 isn’t going to need some time to get their Football mind and body in form
You can say the same thing about other Opt-Out Players like Sewell,Slater,Farley,Parsons, Rosseau, and others and I guarantee that is all these Players actually played in 2020 that a few of them
Wouldn’t be as highly rated for the Scouts and Draft guru’s would have found deficiency’s in their games and performance
Playing College Ball in 2019 was a longtime ago and what have all these guys been doing besides combine/workout Drills to hit all their measurables
What Coaching, Techniques,Film Watching,improving their craft and under who’s direction has any of these opt-out Players received the last 12+ Months ?
Teams better do their Homework on all these Players and no one, with any certainty, can say that these guys will be studs at the NFL Level?
The problem is “transformative” WRs DONT EXIST!
I get so tired of this lazy narrative of drafting the best WR… you know who does that? THE BENGALS!
Don’t waste a top pick on a freaking transformative WR! Cuz there is no such thing. In another thread I went thru and showed that in the last 10 drafts there have been 11 top ten WR. A complete waste… John Ross, Amari Cooper, A.j green…. the list goes on… even mike Evan’s averaged 5 wins a year until this last season.
Fans are wrong on this and Howie is right. It is stupid… I say pitts makes a pro bowl or five….great stats on a 5-8 win team…
Desert my old friend HAC (RIP) used to think you were one of the few knowledgeable fans on here… I remember you even saying a hotshot WR wasn’t worth it?? Tanking late got them the 12 an extra 1 and a swap of a five to 4…. that’s a huge value
Hac passed?im saddened to hear that. I’m going to state again , helping the new qb with weapons is what I was addressing. If the O line is solid , then hurts best opportunities, are to
Have special athletes , and in my estimation that was chase. I felt that jefferson was a better receiver than Reagor. Paul man. It does matter how other guys howie whiffs upon , it may not be completely revelatory as to how they’d do In green laundry. Thats agreed.
One a side note
Who wants To Bet $5 that if Justin Jefferson was Drafted by the Eagles instead of Jalen Reagor, that he would not have had the same impact or production as he had with the Vikings …
Eagles were a total mess on Offense last from Coach Dougie P, to the Staff to Play calling and Schemes to poor QB play by Wentz which no one saw coming and a decimated OL which is without impossible to run a efficient Offense
Football is a Team Sport where each position group on both sides of the ball has to help each other group to work as a 1 Unit,
The Eagles had none of this on 2020 so would a Justin Jefferson been a real difference maker for the Team last season, I doubt it very much
It’s not about 1 or 2 Players, it starts with the Coaching Staff and the entire Roster robe a good Team
Paul I believe for the first time you acknowledged what your old friend HAC (RIP) has been arguing with you about for months… last year was a cluster top to bottom…a serious of keystone cop type of events… blame everyone. Reagor has scored an incomplete as has Dillard. Fans (including you) have given up on a first round tackle after playing one game out of position.
This years team will hopefully have three first round picks contributing for the first time…12, Reagor and Dillard. Then whatever they do with next years three ones (doubt seriously that will amount to 3 players)
Oh and scheme is impacted greatly when the other things you acknowledge were horrible (OL injuries, bad QB play) … the best play design will be foiled by those factors
I’m liking what the Eagles are doing this Off-Season, I just Hope Howie/Lurie fall to the whims of public pressure by the Fans/Local Media and take a WR in any Top Half of any 1st Round, Howie is not a dummy and knows knows this but there will be huge pressure on him to do just this as Owners message of surrounding Hurts with weapons was heard loud and clear by the Fan Base
I’m looking forward to the Draft and the New Coaching Staff who I like and also believe will have an active part to play in this and upcoming Drafts
I believe both Lurie/Howie have learned some lessons with their mis-handling and meddling with the previous Coaching Staff. and especially Dougie P the last couple ofSeasons of not allowing a stronger voice in the Draft Room
I think that 3 of the first 5 Selections will be DC Gannon’s Picks
No more doom and gloom for me at least until 2023 … I’m good with the direction
of the Eagle franchise is going
They won’t fall to the whims of public pressure… there is NO PUBLIC pressure! They moved back because it gives them options… at 6 the BPA was a WR… at 12 (with an additional 1) they can truly pick BPA.. if it’s a WR ok…but depending on their board there may be an OL, DB, WR or even LB (doubt that) … gives them more options..
But to be clear there is no such thing as public pressure… they don’t answer to the public
I disagree with you on this HAC
The Eagles are one of the few NFLFranchises that are very cognizant of their Fans/Media Chatter and to a fault sometimes
This Trade down is more about having at least 2 or possibly 3 First Round Selections for 2022 in case Hurts isn’t the answer, and have to change gears again about the QB Position for the Future and not necessarily about having more options in the 2021 Draft
This I’m certain of
I think Howie has finally accepted and embraced the “longer view”
And is making decisions now which are best for organization for 2-3-4 Years down the road which he hasn’t always done in recent off-seasons due to many reasons
The Window, Outside Noise/Distractions of thr Fans/Media so good for him and the Team I believe
Fraud… “long view”? Didn’t you listen to Laurie,,,, their management of the team has 3 phases all in for now, medium and long… drafting Dillard when they planned on redshirting was a long view…
Nope they don’t care! They have a plan whether we agree with it or not… they won’t make a pick to satisfy fans… if they cared they would have stayed at 6…. picked chase or pitts and crowed about it cuz as you can seee by this dumb article and if u listen to WIP … the fans are ready to come carrying pitchforks and torches… if they wanted to bow to fan whims…
Lurie approved the Trade Sown which now takes pressure off of Roseman to view and make better decisions onthe”big picture” of rebuilding the Team the right way, that’s what I’m sensing..
The idea of building for immediate now and the long term view is not feasible in today’s economic climate…
I believe that Lurie and Roseman have finally come to this realization and this move bares this out ..
I concur, I don’t think they would have been able to develop Jefferson or Metcalf as well as their current teams. This team is a mess, they need help everywhere, the best player available has to be the philosophy when you think about it. Not for need well I guess since you need help everywhere then it could be fit need. Howie needs to hit on some of these not make JJ AW picks, or “raw” Davion Taylor picks or just speed that can’t run routes we don’t have such luxury. If it turns out that Jeff Lurie has made these bad picks than my apologies in advance to Howie.
Agree, same with Metcalf. The Eagles are not making their players better with the supportive coaching. The only area that I consistently see the impact of the coaching staff improving player talent is Jeff Stoutland and the offensive line. Great point on your end!
And running back. And TBH with the absolute injuries in the secondary they coached up some practice squad guys to play ok…. oh and remember when they had 4 WR off the streets and made them productive… wasn’t Figham offensive player of the week or something… coaching…
How quickly we forget
Fulgham was Offensive Player of the Month
for October
I believe the Eagles have 3-4 Quality WR’s on their Roster right now in Fulgham,Reagor,Watkins and Ward
with JJAW and Hightower as wildcards biggest don’t discount that they can effective and productive with the New offensive Coaches
I just don’t see a huge need at WR for now as a lot of other Fans do.. These guys are all young with no real off-season last year and should all improve ..
I don’t think any are Pro-Bowlers either but many Good Teams can win with 3-4 good WR’s instead of 1 Stud WR
Well from a guy cut multiple times to offense player of month,… somebody must have been coaching? These guys just pick the negative…
We had running backs in the SB who were UFA that were almost mvp.
More injuries than imagined and guys competed…
Bunch of Philly loser fans …WIP today was obscene . These people don’t like the trade cuz Howie is making the pick…they don’t want Howie to have MORE picks.,, collective IQ of this fan base …short bus riders
Paul you are over analyzing…Lurie was clear when he fired chip. They have short, medium and long term team building goals. On any given year they are 33.3% focused on each…. if they think they are in a window they are focused primarily short term..we just ended that. At that point they shift medium and long… it’s really simple and they’ve been very up front. They are extremely adaptable and again he stated this when firing Doug… the wheels fell off 3 years after a SB and they have 11 picks this year and 3 ones next. They figured out how to turn a roster over… and to do it effectively.
ARE NOT focused equally on all 3. If they are in a window it’s all in… they are now out of the window
I disagree, it’s either all in now or a rebuild (3 Years) there’s no short,medium,long term plans in the Sports world anymore like there used to be
Most Players Contracts in today’s NFL, rarely last over 3 Years, as Teams have a way out after the guaranteed $$ is gone
Coaching Staffs rarely last 3 Years without success.. QB’s are gone after 3 years of mediocrity or worse
There is no 5-7 Years Plans any longer
So 3 Year Plans at most are considered the long term plans these days in the NFL and most sports
Oh you disagree with Lurie… ok. Good luck with that.
Dummy… all in now is short term plans.
Rebuild is a medium and long term plan..
You just contradicted yourself in that post either that or you don’t understand basic vocabulary… you just literally contradicted yourself…
I’ve been saying for the last couple years they were all in and you’ve been whining about it… they were all in…short term! Now they are medium and long… they’ve got 11 picks and 4 first rounders over 2 years.
Your desire to troll makes you actually lie to yourself…
As Strawberry says ,,,”you need meds”
The Eagles went short term in 2019 and 2020 as if they still had a window open when in reality there was no window open which I’ve been bitching about for 2 Years now and subsequently has now put them in the bottom 6 of the NFL and 1 -2 years behind their NFC Competitors
The farce was that they caught lightning in a bottle with a great run of the ages with a Back-Up QB and thought they were actually a legitimate Top Tier Team where it came out of nowhere and then left just as fast as it came
Eagles Record since 2015
2015 – 7-9
2016 – 7-9
2017 – 13-3
2018 – 9-7
2019 – 9-7
2020 – 4-11-1
49 Wins 47 Losses and 1 Tie so it’s not like the Eagles were building for a Super Bowl with consistently good competitive Teams . it’s just kinda of happened out of nowhere
2017 was magical, but the Eagles were boring but average 2 years before and the 2 years following their SB Victory and then crashed and burned in 2020 with a very stale Coaching Staff
Wentz was unable to fill Nick Foles Cleats as that prime time Player in the Post-Season since their Super Bowl for a variety of reasons now it’s time to move forward which the Eagles are finally doing even though they still have some aging Players along their OL/DL which is where most Games are Won and Lost and hoping to get 2 Years of high level
Play from these 6 Veteran Players
(Graham,Cox,Slay,Kelce,Brooks and LJ) as they turnover the roster for the next group to replace them
They made the playoffs in 19 that’s a window
The wheels fell off in 20… you acknowledged that now flip flop
Simply Making the Post-Season is not a Legitimate “Window” to me
maybe it is to you but finishing 9-7 in 2019 in a very weak Division was like
the Washington FT winning it last Year at 7-9, – Some Team has to Win the NFC East but doesn’t mean they are a Good Team or a Legitimate Contender
Are you Saying the Washington FT last Season was a Legitimate SB Contender and that Their Window started last Season just because they made the Playoffs ? Are the Chicago Bear a Super Bowl Contender with an Open WIndow ?
Giants won a SB at 9-7 and 10-6… road playoff wins as the dog.
Tampa was 10-6 3 road playoff games …. gotta get in…
funny you were anti process because teams shouldn’t play to lose, nor should they build a line up to lose… except when you troll about the eagles… interesting
Tampa since 2015
6-10
9-7
9-7
5-11
5-11
11-5….
1 playoff season, 1 SB
Eagles 3 playoffs 1 SB
What’s your point
You just hate the eagles and you are a negative troll
Tampa went out and got the GOAT last Off-Season as a Free-Agent and have QB Brady and all his boys back to shoot for another SB Trophy as they will be the heavy Favorites coming out of the NFC for sure
So a very poor example HAC
All potential free-Agents for the Bucs are returning Gronk,Fournette, Suh,Barrett , Godwin… Bucs will be tough to beat and not complacent with Tom Brady leading the charge for he won’t allow it…
There is no secret formula.. Never has been nor will there ever be.. Just Select Good Footballs but the Coaching Staff has to develop and teach Players that best uses their Skills and talents to Play at optimum level
Hoping this new young Coaching Staff provide this and I think they will but it will take a little time so Eagles Fans have to be patient which I know is not many fans vocabulary
Beliheck has won more Championships with overall less “Talent” than other Great Coaches and Teams . But he had the GOAT at the most important position (QB Brady) so they always had a chance ..and now the TB Bucs do too