Linebacker Lair

The Eagles have yet to upgrade their linebacker depth chart, they still need three starters. A non-intimidation factor with this unit shouldn’t sit well with people. The second layer in a Philly defense should create fear for the opposition. Jimmy Johnson would be ashamed of this group.

The Eagles need veteran leaders with Pro Bowl and Super Bowl experience. A toughness needs to be welcomed back to middle of this defense. Inking K.J. Wright who has spent his entire ten-year career with the Seattle Seahawks and welcoming back Nigel Bradham would set the Eagles up well heading into the draft. By signing two free agents and double dipping in round three of the upcoming draft, the linebackers and defensive line would form an aggressive and disrupting front seven.

ROUND 3

At pick 70, the Eagles should select Dylan Moses who has really good tape from his time at Alabama. Moses has the talent to start day one, injuries cost him playing time in 2019, 2020 was hampered by a lingering injury and 2021 has also required medical attention. The durability concerns are likely why Moses is not a round two selection, this is tremendous value for the Eagles and the youth movement at the linebacker position.

NFL Comparison: DeMeco Ryans

At pick 84, the Eagles select Monty Rice, a three-year starter for the Georgia Bull Dogs. Adding athleticism, speed and instinctiveness, Rice could be used in different roles and play a big role in 2021. Rice is a smart kid who leads vocally and by the effort on the gridiron.

NFL Comparison: Eric Kendricks

2021 Outlook:

Starters: Dylan Moses, K.J. Wright, Nigel Bradham

Reserves: Monty Rice, Alex Singleton, Davion Taylor