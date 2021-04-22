Pre-draft Mulligan?

Picking at number six overall would have been my decision if I had any pull with the Philadelphia Eagles. Disregard my opinion, it’s the overwhelming message from diehard fans calling into sports talk radio. There is an uneasiness heading into draft night with what the Eagles will end up doing.

After a 4-11-1 finish to the 2021 season, there was no reason to get cute and move back in the draft. After failing to select Justin Jefferson in 2020, the Eagles likely had a shot of selecting the best receiver in Kyle Pitts. (explanation in my next article) If not Pitts, Ja’Marr Chase or Patrick Surtain, it’s not like the Eagles don’t have the desperate roster void of a top-rated wide receiver or cornerback. Philly fans would be waking up next Friday to reading the A+ grade on NFL.com and ESPN complimenting the Eagles for getting the selection right after some questionable first selections in recent years. (Derek Barnett, 14th overall in 2017, Andre Dillard, 22nd overall in 2019, Jalen Reagor, 21st overall in 2020)

The suit and ties elected to strike a deal March 26th, the future 2022 value of a 1st round pick ‘projected’ value far too enticing for Lurie and Roseman to resist. The bloated egos of two men with below average physical stature who couldn’t make their JV High School football teams are so enamored by analytics and draft flexibility that it’s becoming nauseating. Keep the ‘Fire Howie’ chants going at Phillies games, but fans should spread the love at Wells Fargo Center during Sixers and Flyers games as well. Don’t fool yourself that Andy Weidl and Nick Sirianni are influential figures with the scouting and decision process. Lurie and Roseman are still scared by Chip Kelly, and instead of isolating that incident, they have increased their domineering presence in the draft room.

It’s one thing for the Eagles to miss on drafting players, but if the Miami Dolphins were to trade pick #6 and get a better haul, how will the Eagles admit they failed not at player evaluation but with their business calculations?