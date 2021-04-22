Pre-draft Mulligan?

Picking at number six overall would have been my decision if I had any pull with the Philadelphia Eagles. Disregard my opinion, it’s the overwhelming message from diehard fans calling into sports talk radio. There is an uneasiness heading into draft night with what the Eagles will end up doing.
After a 4-11-1 finish to the 2021 season, there was no reason to get cute and move back in the draft. After failing to select Justin Jefferson in 2020, the Eagles likely had a shot of selecting the best receiver in Kyle Pitts. (explanation in my next article) If not Pitts, Ja’Marr Chase or Patrick Surtain, it’s not like the Eagles don’t have the desperate roster void of a top-rated wide receiver or cornerback. Philly fans would be waking up next Friday to reading the A+ grade on NFL.com and ESPN complimenting the Eagles for getting the selection right after some questionable first selections in recent years. (Derek Barnett, 14th overall in 2017, Andre Dillard, 22nd overall in 2019, Jalen Reagor, 21st overall in 2020)
The suit and ties elected to strike a deal March 26th, the future 2022 value of a 1st round pick ‘projected’ value far too enticing for Lurie and Roseman to resist. The bloated egos of two men with below average physical stature who couldn’t make their JV High School football teams are so enamored by analytics and draft flexibility that it’s becoming nauseating. Keep the ‘Fire Howie’ chants going at Phillies games, but fans should spread the love at Wells Fargo Center during Sixers and Flyers games as well. Don’t fool yourself that Andy Weidl and Nick Sirianni are influential figures with the scouting and decision process. Lurie and Roseman are still scared by Chip Kelly, and instead of isolating that incident, they have increased their domineering presence in the draft room.
It’s one thing for the Eagles to miss on drafting players, but if the Miami Dolphins were to trade pick #6 and get a better haul, how will the Eagles admit they failed not at player evaluation but with their business calculations?
3 thoughts on “Pre-draft Mulligan?”
Spot on Jeff. Another case of overthinking it, refusing to take their medicine and simply make the pick. What’s wrong with adding a difference maker. Eagles bailed out the Dolphins, who did not want to miss out on a prime player. If Dallas ends up with Kyle Pitts, we can point back to this trade as their opportunity. Dark days ahead for the Birds.
Why would a football executive CARE ABOUT AN ARBITRARY GRADE about a player In April? That is ridiculous? WTF? Why must you throw middle school locker room insults at these two guys? You sound like a middle school bully picking on nerds!
Lets let the plan play out– They’ve actually been pretty transparent the last few years (not 100% but):
1. When chip fired – Lurie openly said “its his team and he’s not relinquishing to people like chip”
2. This year he said- ‘when we were in a SB window we made a series of short term moves that didn’t work out great at the expense of mid-long term goals.”
3. When know it all fans were bitching early in Dougs tenure about going for it on 4th etc- they said ‘we are committed to analytics’
4. as for the recent drafts they’ve been horrible and over thought– no doubt but I contend (because a draft isn’t graded in April) that we have to wait on Dillard (I’m pessimistic but….) and Reagor- Between this year and next they have got to nail 8-10 starters and of those hi impact 3 or so.
I actually like the Trade Back..
Way Too many Fans/Local Media get infatuated with the Top Rates Receivers every Draft Class
The Eagles have 6 Young WR’s on their Roster who have barely scratched the surface of their Talents so let’s see what Coach Sirianna, OC Steiken and WR Coach before writing off Reagor,Fulgham,Watkins,Hightower, Ward and yes even JJAW..
The previous Coaching staff was poor in developing Skills Players on both sides of the Ball so let’s see what happens and utilized a very stale and predictable route tree
I believe it will take a full season for Coach Sirianna and Co to get these Young Receivers Coached up with better passing schemes that will help these young Receivers catch the ball early and run in space
Eagles will no doubt add to the WR Room but it will be in middle Rounds and not early as they have too many other holes on their Roster which the Trams holds a higher Value on than WR Position so look for an OL/DL or CB to in the early Rounds