Draft Day 2021

Philadelphia, it’s Draft Day, time to venture into the closet and select the luckiest Eagles jersey you own! The level of uncertainty with the pick is puzzling, forget about the consensus on the preferred player, will the Eagles even make the selection at pick #12? My gut tells me the Eagles are more likely to trade back in the draft, this could have something to do with my dream from last night, where the Eagles pulled off not one, but two trades this evening. These dreams felt real, but I’ve been binge watching season 2 of Prodigal Son and the main character uses his dream sequences to solve murder mysteries, might have something to do with it.

Jeff’s Dream Details:

Trade #1- Eagles trade pick #12 to the Chicago Bears for pick #20, pick #52 and WR Anthony Miller. The Eagles will select offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw with pick #20.

Trade #2- Eagles trade pick #37 and a 2022 3rd round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for pick #25 and draft cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Back to reality, most would not believe the fact that I want Howie to be the ‘man’ tonight. Nothing would please me more then to eat crow and devote a Friday article praising Howie for making the right decision with his first-round selection(s). With eleven pick selections over seven rounds, I present the Eagles faithful with my full Eagles draft guide. Rounds 1 to 7, here are 113 players ranked in order of preference and round I would select them. The depth at defensive end, defensive tackle and tight-end presents the weakest overall depth which ‘hopefully’ the Eagles recognize and devote their attention to the strengths of the draft, specifically centered on cornerback, interior offensive line, linebacker, safety and wide receiver.

Let’s go birds!

ROUND 1 (16)

(Top 5)

Kyle Pitts, Florida, TE

(6-10)

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama, CB

Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, WR

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina, CB

Justin Fields, Ohio State, QB

(11-12)

DeVonta Smith, Alabama,WR

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama,WR

(13-20)

Micah Parsons,Penn St, LB

Rashawn Slater, Northwestern, OL

Alijah Vera-Tucker,USC, OL

(21-32)

Najee Harris, Alabama, RB

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss, WR

Trevon Moehrig, TCU, S

Asante Samuel Jr, Florida St, CB

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota, WR

Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, OC

ROUND 2 (8)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah,Notre Dame, LB

Richie Grant, UCF, S

Nick Bolton, Missouri, LB

Travis Etienne, Clemson, RB

Javonte Williams,North Carolina, RB

Terrace Marshall Jr, LSU, WR

Jevon Holland, Oregon, S

Jamin Davis, Kentucky, LB

ROUND 3 (17)

Andre Cisco, Syracuse, S

Aaron Robinson, UCF, CB

Pete Werner, Ohio State, LB

Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech, DT

Dylan Moses, Alabama, LB

Baron Browning, Ohio St, LB

Quinn Meinerz, UW-Whitewater, OG

Paulson Adebo, Stanford, CB

Jamar Johnson, Indiana, S

Chuba Hubbard, Okla. St, RB

Monty Rice, Georgia, LB

Payton Turner, Houston, DE

Rodarius Williams, Okla. St., CB

Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, CB

Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech, S

Tylan Wallace, Okla. St, WR

Brady Christensen, BYU, OT

ROUND 4 (22)

Nico Collins, Michigan, WR

Derrick Barnes, Purdue, LB,

Kary Vincent Jr., LSU, CB

Ar’Darius Washington, TCU, S

Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame, OG

Cameron McGrone, Michigan, LB

Tre Brown, Oklahoma, CB

Trey Sermon, Ohio St., RB

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

Kendrick Green, Illinois, OG/C

Shi Smith, South Carolina, WR

Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon St, DE

Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana-Lafayette, RB

Tariq Thompson, San Diego St., S

Daviyon Nixon, Iowa, DT

Caden Sterns, Texas, S

Shaun Wade, Ohio St., CB

Wyatt Davis, Ohio State, OG

Bobby Brown III,Texas A&M, DT

Ambry Thomas, Michigan, CB

Amari Rodgers, Clemson, WR

Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma, RB

ROUND 5 (18)

JaCoby Stevens, LSU, S

Richard LeCounte, Georgia, S

Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati, S

Paris Ford, Pittsburgh, S

Tre Norwood, Oklahoma, CB

Jaelon Darden, North Texas, WR

Kylin Hill, Miss. State, RB

Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina, OG

Josh Myers, Ohio State, OC

Marvin Wilson, Florida St., DT

Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M, OT

Jamien Sherwood, Auburn, S

Tyree Gillespie, Missouri, S

Larry Borom, Missouri, OG

Joshua Kaindoh, Florida St, DE

Ta’Quon Graham, Texas, DT

Seth Williams, Auburn, WR

Jackson Carman, Clemson, OG

ROUND 6 (22)

Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon, CB

Max Richardson, Boston College, LB

Trevon Grimes, Florida, WR

Garret Wallow, TCU, LB

Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, LB

Damar Hamlin, Pittsburgh, CB

Daren Hall, San Diego State, CB

Racey McMath, LSU, WR

Errol Thompson. Miss State, LB

Jonathon Cooper, Ohio St, DE

Tedarrell Slaton, Florida, DT

Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois, WR

T.J. Vasher, Texas Tech, WR

Deonte Brown, Alabama, OG

Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas, CB

Briley Moore, Kansas State, TE

Charles Snowden, Virginia, LB

Adrian Early, Oklahoma, OT

Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh, OC

Matt Busgman, BYU, TE

Ian Book, Notre Dame, QB

Ben Mason, Michigan, FB

ROUND 7 (10)

Ernest Jones, South Carolina, LB

Nate Hobbs, Illinois, CB

Tay Gowan, UCF, CB

K.J. Britt, Auburn, LB

Zech Mcpheason, Texas Tech, CB

Brennan Eagles, Texas, WR

Marquiss Spencer, Mississippi State, DT

Laron Stokes, Oklahoma, DT

Tony Poljan, Virginia, TE

Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech, P