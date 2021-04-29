The Eagles traded up with the Dallas Cowboys, trading the 12th pick and 84th overall pick to select Devonta Smith.
The Eagles desperately needed WR help and they went up to get him. Smith was the Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama.
More to come tomorrow but it seems the Eagles have added a dynamic weapon for Jalen Hurts.
3 thoughts on “Philadelphia Eagles moved up to 10 for Alabama WR Devonta Smith”
Anyone who chanted fire howie is a god damn looooozah. The man traded down 4 spots. Got us a possible top 10 pick from Miami next year to do it for a guy everyone wanted at 6. I’ll take smith over anyone picked between 6 and 12 all fucking day and howie got us a an extra first to boot.
Thank you howie.
Piss off chanting sheep
You are correct…
say what you want . Not all selections are perfect but the dude is AGGRESSIVE. Too many Philly fans who claim to be tough are pussies when it comes to aggressive moves.
Howie swings for the fence… Philly fans are Punch and Judy hitters
I’m not a big fan of WR D Smith at the NFL level but we’ll see how it works out , I’m not sure at 166lbs that he’ll be an every down WR in the NFL or durable enough for the long haul though he’s very explosive and a playmaker which they do need.
Hopefully it works out