Day 2 Setback-Eagles pass on starters, add to depth chart

First impressions, feelings of joy, that excitement can quickly fade over time. In the case of the Philadelphia Eagles, it took a mere 24 hours for that feeling to kick in. I’m not ok as an Eagles Fan with what went down on the second day of the NFL draft. This was a full Howie show, the live footage of an Eagles top scout recognizing the cornerback from UCF was a named he begged the Eagles to select. Why would their be a fist bump or high five, for Howie sticking to his board for a rotational defensive tackle and a 6th round pick from the Carolina Panthers? For a second consecutive draft, the Eagles ignored the present needs of the team, the staring cornerback positions were not addressed. Howie stuck to his board, a sacred value chart of numbers that he adores and one which has final say.
What message does that send to the starters on the roster and the team as a whole? Imagine how a starting cornerback trio of Darius Slay, Asante Samuel Jr and Aaron Robinson would look with Anthony Harris and McCleod/K’von Wallace at safety. The Eagles secondary would have been transformed and Howie could have done anything he wanted rounds 4-7, he would be talk of the turn, for all the ‘right’ reasons. Instead, the Eagles added depth for the future and did so at two position groups the Eagles allocate 20.9% of their 182.5-million-dollar salary cap towards.
Is Howie making good business decisions? I’m putting Howie supporters on the defensive stand since he felt like ignoring the starting secondary was the right call.
Eagles selected Louisiana Tech DT Milton Williams with the No. 73 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Williams (6’4/278) was a fairly unheralded two-star recruit who was basically invisible with a national ranking of 2,651th from the 2017 high school class, accepting his lone FBS scholarship offer to Louisiana Tech. A converted basketball player, Williams worked diligently at putting weight onto his lean, muscular frame until he got a shot to play in 2019, posting 59 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 35 pressures and 36 stops in 760 snaps. His play really elevated over the last half of 2020, as he created 17 pressures, 17 stops and 3.5 sacks in his last five games. His torrid closing stretch led to Williams earning an elite 90.8 overall PFF defensive grade and vaulting the rocked up lineman into draft consideration. If his production weren’t enough to pique your interest, he ran a blazing 4.63 second 40-yard dash, posted an absurd 38 ½” vertical and ripped off 34 bench press reps at his pro day workout while weighing in at 284 pounds. Williams has the potential to evolve into a scary three tech similar to former KC Chiefs second-rounder Turk McBride. He’ll start out in a sub-package role behind Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave.
Jeff what analysis have you done and what games have you watched that makes you want Asante? Is it just because of his daddy or because you evaluated him? Lemme guess the former?
Here’s a pro evaluators evaluation.
Chargers selected Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Samuel (5’10/184) is yet another CB in this class with some NFL pedigree, as his father was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champ. A short, scrappy cornerback, Samuel is a bit of a loose cannon whose game revolves around being aggressive towards the ball in the air. Samuel has some issues dealing with strength from bigger WRs, though he does try commendably to play bigger than he is, and can be susceptible to being thrown off-balance as result of some sloppy footwork. Samuel is best playing off-coverage, either man or zone, and being allowed to trigger on what is in front of him (4.09s short-shuttle), rather than try to fight and run with a WR at the line of scrimmage. Moving him to the slot full-time could help quell the issue of dealing with bigger, stronger receivers, too. Samuel has some glimpses of Donte Jackson to his skillset, and should immediately be deployed as a rotational corner in nickel packages for Los Angeles
Eagles selected Alabama OL Landon Dickerson with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Dickerson (6’6/326), transferred from Florida State, where he’d become the first true freshman offensive lineman to start a home opener in more than 30 years. Dickerson went on to win the Rimington Trophy (nation’s best center) while being named a first-team All-American in 2020. But his December ACL tear in the SEC title game was his fourth season-ending injury in five collegiate seasons. Dickerson has a wide, rangy frame for the interior, a physical force of a pivot with a cruise ship anchor. In 871 pass-blocking snaps over the last three seasons, he allowed only one sack and eight hurries. Dickerson is an animal in the run-game, a phone booth goliath that gets lower than you expect, with legs churn through the echo of the whistle. An exciting interior prospect for gap/power teams with legitimate three-position starting versatility, Dickerson’s biggest questions marks are his medicals and a lack of elite athleticism. As a glass-chewing, tough-as-nails center with a bully streak hailing from the SEC, he gives serious Frank Ragnow vibes. Dickerson is “on schedule” in his rehab and has been cleared to resume workouts. The Eagles are hoping to have him for Week 1.