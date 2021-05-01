Day 2 Setback-Eagles pass on starters, add to depth chart

First impressions, feelings of joy, that excitement can quickly fade over time. In the case of the Philadelphia Eagles, it took a mere 24 hours for that feeling to kick in. I’m not ok as an Eagles Fan with what went down on the second day of the NFL draft. This was a full Howie show, the live footage of an Eagles top scout recognizing the cornerback from UCF was a named he begged the Eagles to select. Why would their be a fist bump or high five, for Howie sticking to his board for a rotational defensive tackle and a 6th round pick from the Carolina Panthers? For a second consecutive draft, the Eagles ignored the present needs of the team, the staring cornerback positions were not addressed. Howie stuck to his board, a sacred value chart of numbers that he adores and one which has final say.

What message does that send to the starters on the roster and the team as a whole? Imagine how a starting cornerback trio of Darius Slay, Asante Samuel Jr and Aaron Robinson would look with Anthony Harris and McCleod/K’von Wallace at safety. The Eagles secondary would have been transformed and Howie could have done anything he wanted rounds 4-7, he would be talk of the turn, for all the ‘right’ reasons. Instead, the Eagles added depth for the future and did so at two position groups the Eagles allocate 20.9% of their 182.5-million-dollar salary cap towards.

Is Howie making good business decisions? I’m putting Howie supporters on the defensive stand since he felt like ignoring the starting secondary was the right call.