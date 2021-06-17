Ben Simmons & Carson Wentz= Philly Unfit

The Ben Simmons era is over in Philadelphia, the results of the 2021 playoffs are secondary. The former number overall pick, forget trusting the process, his disinterest and look of defeat in last night’s loss is not how the city of brotherly love rolls. This is A.I. territory, you leave your blood, sweat and tears on the hardwood. You rip into your soul for the 4th quarter if that is what it takes to win a game.

Last night, the mope look that painted the face of Ben Simmons, this was the same image Carson Wentz wore on the Eagles sideline last season. Mental toughness is not an attribute taught, the emotional fortitude to rise up when the lights are shinning brightest, there is a place you go within yourself to connect to that. Ben Simmons has failed to step up in the moment, he lacks what is needed to be that type of Philly pro athlete. His introverted personality and unwillingness to score has overstayed it’s welcome, it’s time to move on like the Eagles did with Carson Wentz this past offseason.

Ben Simmons attempted four shots in the game five collapse against the Atlanta Hawks. His 4-14 success at the free throw line dropped his make percentage to 30.77% for the series. If the four-shot performance is hard to digest, don’t forget his three-shot effort in game two of the series. I’m ready to go, for all the Ben faithful, the time is now to give me your best argument and supportive stance. Let me get the ball moving, Jeff, you’re an insightful punk, you are ignoring that what makes him so special with his ability to defend 1-5, his deflections in the passing lanes, his unique physical traits that makes him a mismatch for opposing teams! It’s enough, stop making excuses for a multi-million dollar grown man that is afraid to shoot the basketball.

Glenn Anton “Doc” Rivers, it’s nauseating to excuse the offensive ‘disappointment’ that is Ben Simmons. His body language is one of a kid who was never held accountable, where excuses were always made for him so life’s tough lessons were never learned. This reminds me so much of Carson Wentz last year, I just get the sense that a different direction is needed, the limitations with the ‘person’ and the ‘player’ have expired here in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia, the city that I was born and raised in, this is not North Dakota, Melbourne Australia or Los Angeles. I truly believe this impacted Carson Wentz and has done the same to Ben Simmons. Good bye, go win the runner up defensive player of the year award elsewhere, I’m sure there is another Kardashian sister that needs your attention.