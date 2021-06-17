Ben Simmons & Carson Wentz= Philly Unfit

The Ben Simmons era is over in Philadelphia, the results of the 2021 playoffs are secondary. The former number overall pick, forget trusting the process, his disinterest and look of defeat in last night’s loss is not how the city of brotherly love rolls. This is A.I. territory, you leave your blood, sweat and tears on the hardwood. You rip into your soul for the 4th quarter if that is what it takes to win a game.
Last night, the mope look that painted the face of Ben Simmons, this was the same image Carson Wentz wore on the Eagles sideline last season. Mental toughness is not an attribute taught, the emotional fortitude to rise up when the lights are shinning brightest, there is a place you go within yourself to connect to that. Ben Simmons has failed to step up in the moment, he lacks what is needed to be that type of Philly pro athlete. His introverted personality and unwillingness to score has overstayed it’s welcome, it’s time to move on like the Eagles did with Carson Wentz this past offseason.
Ben Simmons attempted four shots in the game five collapse against the Atlanta Hawks. His 4-14 success at the free throw line dropped his make percentage to 30.77% for the series. If the four-shot performance is hard to digest, don’t forget his three-shot effort in game two of the series. I’m ready to go, for all the Ben faithful, the time is now to give me your best argument and supportive stance. Let me get the ball moving, Jeff, you’re an insightful punk, you are ignoring that what makes him so special with his ability to defend 1-5, his deflections in the passing lanes, his unique physical traits that makes him a mismatch for opposing teams! It’s enough, stop making excuses for a multi-million dollar grown man that is afraid to shoot the basketball.
Glenn Anton “Doc” Rivers, it’s nauseating to excuse the offensive ‘disappointment’ that is Ben Simmons. His body language is one of a kid who was never held accountable, where excuses were always made for him so life’s tough lessons were never learned. This reminds me so much of Carson Wentz last year, I just get the sense that a different direction is needed, the limitations with the ‘person’ and the ‘player’ have expired here in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia, the city that I was born and raised in, this is not North Dakota, Melbourne Australia or Los Angeles. I truly believe this impacted Carson Wentz and has done the same to Ben Simmons. Good bye, go win the runner up defensive player of the year award elsewhere, I’m sure there is another Kardashian sister that needs your attention.
54 thoughts on “Ben Simmons & Carson Wentz= Philly Unfit”
the Ben simmons era aint over in philly brother. i wish it were but it isnt and it aint over because his trade value is less than zero. as demonstrated in the harden trade the nets chose to receive nothing from the nets instead of simmons from sixers.
hes trash, always has been and always will be. i mean maybe just maybe we could dump him for some other bum who needs to be dumped on another squad but i doubt it. nobody wants a 0 & D player. nobody wants a pg who cant run half court sets and instead just hides praying nobody notices him standing on the baseline. nobody wants a soft asss. nobody wants a guard that cant shoot. nobody wants a max player who cant score anyway except layup or dunk and he aint even good at that.
think about this he shot 70% from FT in highschool and despite having access to the best coaches in the world.
maybe just maybe blazers would trade cj mccollum for him + multiple picks out of desperation and dame appeasement but idk
hes trash and his work ethic is gross.
theres really no way forward and i expect this bum ass gm elton brand to do more dumb stuff like trade him or toby for zero OR WORSE keep them and when this happens again next year trade Joel … this moron moved jimmy so unbelievable. jimmy shouldve been maxed and ben traded right after that season ended. Unreal
tough spot to be in
******** think about this he shot 70% from FT in highschool and despite having access to the best coaches in the world its been downhill from there
It’s time to break this Team Up, these playoffs have proved to everyone that Ben Simmons is not a Top Tier Player, Shows No Leadership Abilities and is simply not a Player to Build around when pursuing Playoff Success and Championships .. HisGame with the Lack of Scoring and Shooting ability is just not conducive to Winning in the Playoffs where the Half Court Game has to be running with all 5 Players contributing and Simmons makes it 4 vs 5 in the Defense’s favor
This is nothing New and many of us have stated this for a few Years now, Simmons obviously doesn’t care or work hard enough at becoming a better Basketball Player for himself or his Team and now has become a real liability on the Floor for the Team late in Games… The upside of Keeping him is over,
He is what he is which to me in a 2nd Unit Player on most Good NBA Teams
The 76ers need to move on from him this Off-Season and get what they can but it won’t be much in return because he simply can’t Score or Create for himself as he’s too timid, lacks confidence and question his drive to be the best Player he can become…
GM Morey has all the proof he needs to move Simmons with the Ownerships blessing
I don’t see where Danny Greene or Dwight Howard Returns to the 76ers next Season
The Process Has Failed!! It’s this simple,
76ers need to build around Embiid, and very quickly for Embiid doesn’t have the physical endurance to last another 2-3 Seasons before his body breaks down on him so a big changeover is coming for 76ers once again
NBA has like 6-7 Job openings already
(Boston,Washington, Orlando,Indiana,Dallas, Portland,New Orleans) and there may be another 1-2 Coaching Spot open before the Season is over, so lots of Teams will be changing over their Rosters and I’m not sure which Teams around the NBA that Simmons would actually fit in with ..
Landing/Trade Spots for Ben Simmons are not many …
What NBA Teams needs a primary Ball Handler which is all about what Simmons provides for an Offense
New Orleans, Detroit, maybe Portland if they move D Lillard, NY Knicks, Houston Rockets , Pacers ?
Who wants to Pay Simmons $30 + million a Year thru the 2024 Season… The 76ers would have to take on a Bad Contract or two in Return in order to make the Money balance out and to make this happen …
Just a Shitty Situation for the Franchise to be in ….
Celtics just Traded Guard Kemba Walker and his bad Contract to the Oklahoma City for Al Horford and his Bad Contract…
agree paulman mostly but ben just isn’t movable unless it’s for trash like Celtics just did. Clearly celts are maneuvering here and gonna make a play for dame or others and they have a movable asset in brown. We have nothing to move for a stud. Sixers can’t afford to just trade Ben for whatever they can get because he’s just good enough for it not to be addition by subtraction … Sixers r in quite a pickle. With Bens deal it kind of forces Sixers to blow it up and move Joel or ride it out and given the money on the line from fans and merch i don’t think they can afford to move Joel. Interesting / gross times to be a Sixers fan.
76ers Trade Rumors from close Source on the West Coast
76ers Trade Ben Simmons to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins Straight up !!
I would absolutely love that and i absolutely hate Andrew wiggins
Big Win Tonight with Maxey to the Rescue and a nice bounce back Game from Tobias Harris
who made some big Shots/Playe in the 4th Quarter
Start Maxey in place of Simmons for Game 7
Wonder if the 76ers would use the Strategy of Fouling Capella to put him on the Foul Line
late in games which would help take the Ball out of Trae Young’s hands
Maxey needs to be the point guard to start the 21-22 season. Ben is already drained of any confidence and his accumulation of fouls early last night demonstrated yet another weakness to his mental focus. My question to the 76ers fans, if Maxey starts at pg next year, Curry as sg and Embiid at center, would you focus on a 3&d guy for the sf position or look for a pf and shift Harris to the sf role? Levine in Chicago would be my target, but I’m not seeing the Bulls doing a deal like Ben and a 1st rd pk for the shared salary of Levine and thad young. If the Bulls would do one deal if Thybl was included, would you be interested in the below deal.
Ben, thybl, a future 1st rd pk for Levine and Thad Young ?
Maxey, Curry, Levine, Harris and Embiid as your 21-22 starting unit..
Nah max ain’t ready to run point. We gotta do a sign and trade for Kyle Lowry to run pg. start max at sg make curry be the 6th man and i mean 6th man of the year.
Trade Ben for something good and if his value is zero like i think it is then no choice but to sit on him. I’d trade thybulle and a 1st for Kyle… solves so many problems
Like Levine deal u suggest but he ain’t a stud and is mostly volume dependent. I wanna keep thybulle if Ben being moved
Sixers fans gonna continue to be disappointed. Ben isn’t getting moved in the off season. No value, instead let him build up phony stats, triple doubles in meaningless regular season games against chump opponents and dump him mid season.
To recap the process sixers came away with 2 first overall selections and got Simmons and Fultz and ZERO championships or even finals. Embiid will continue to break down, will make a lot of noise this off season about his teammates (read:BEN)..
If they win tonight it’s Milwaukee in 5.
Hard agree with everything but the process. Not sure if youre dunce or what but the process didn’t get us Markelle fultz. What don’t you understand? Sam Hinkie interviewed for the job with a plan to tank, accumulate assets, make the right picks and right trades under Sam. It was all his plan. Well a few years into the process the nba decided nah Sixers we ain’t letting you do this anymore. The nba then forced Sixers to fire Sam and forced them to hire Hinkie and at the exact moment the process was terminated. Then collangelo fucked us up owners realized it and hired another huge idiot in Elton and here we are.
Seriously not sure what’s so hard to figure out here
Well the “assets” included Ben and ultimately Fultz…. And the promise was championships…. Duh and we ain’t close
Defending Hinkie is silly. The process was supposed to get us in position for championships… it failed, nba stepping in because they have a product to sell and Hinkie never ever committed to win. It remains to be seen if he ever would have gotten over his obsession with losing. You can’t say he would have…. I can’t say he wouldn’t have but fact remains he NEVER committed to actually winning
Happy Fathers Dey Everyone
Enjoy the Day and Game 7 Tonight, which will likely come down to the end and go to the Tram can execute their Offense down the stretch
Unsung Hero’s for the 76ers Tonight
f Korkmaz and George Hill
For the Hawks – Gallinari & Huerter
Sixers were supposed to “contend for a title”… so flawed …. The last 10 years, LOSING ON PURPOSE….HISTORICAL LOSERS…. To CONTEND…. EPIC FAILURE…. Generational player not on court in crunch time… this is a joke
Hawks K Huerter was the Difference in tonight’s Game
Hawks Bench outplayed tge 76ers Bench in just about every Game this Series
Embiid Played small down the stretch settling for Jump Shots and Trying to Handle the Ball 20 ft away like a Guard is just stupid Basketball
How many turnovers did he have tonight ?
Simmons a non-factor on w again as we all knew and have stated for 2-3 Years now as he’s not a prime-time Player and would be a role Player on most other Good NBA Teams
Curry & Harris Played pretty well but both missed a lot of shots tonight too
Kormkaz, Hill did very little
and I would have liked to seen Maxey and Milton out there with more minutes
Back to the Drawing Board for the 76ers
once again ..
The Sixers second highest player is a non factor in the end…. Pointing to role players is stupid! Watch the game! He is the one problem! They get no rhythm in the half court! Those role players are put in horrible situations because of the point guard! No other explanation
Simmons was never and still isn’t an NBA PG, Everyone thought he would be, or hope to become , but he’s isn’t, It’s this Simple..
Time to Blow it up and go to Plan B or C or D
For what they have is not going to work in the Post-Season as Simmons can’t Shoot,Can’t Create on his own and if becomes a 4 vs 5 when they have the Ball in the Half-Court which is what the NBA a playoffs are about .. What Team can e exited in the Half-Court usually Wins in the NBA Playoffs as you get deeper into the Post-Season .. GM/VP of Operations D Morrey will make a lot of changes this Off-Season which are needed, More Shooters, More passing and player movement and get away from this archaic 2 Man Game on Offense with Embiid/Curry, or Curry/Harris or It’s not enough to Win versus the better Teams and Coaches in the NBA
Hawks Process took 2 Years !! Yikes!!
They have played the best Ball in the Eastern Conference since the All-Star Game and peaking at thr right time and they are missing Shooters Hunter and Bogdonavich is injured
Coach McMillan > Rivers
Watch Embiids reaction when Ben passes up the wide open dunk- then listen to what he said about the play. This is the start of a superstar (Embiid) starting to bitch very loudly- AND HE SHOULD!
Watching all of the analyst say “yes Ben is horrible on the offensive end but Embiid had 8 turnovers” is so bogus- they are asking Embiid to facilitate and FINISH in a 4 man offense on a 5 man defense- A facilitator who can score would lead this current sixer team to the finals– funny the 2 years pre-process– lost in first round, lost in conference semis– guess what that is exactly where they are now!
76ers probably blew their best chance at reaching the NBA Finals and possible Championship and now will have to rebuild, This Team is not 1 Player Away, they have a lot of work to do and other typically strong Teams in the Eastern Conference are in the same boat, Celtics, Raptors, Heat all going thru transitional Years, Off-Seasons
Bucks, Nets,Hawks look to be the leading Teams in the Conference for the next couple of Seasons
in the nba so much can change that its impossible to say who is the powerhouses coming up- health , free agents and trades make so much of an impact. Embiid is Batman, his robin is afraid of the basketball, Harris is a decent Alfred– Names being thrown around to try to be his Robin are CJ McCollum, Beal… who knows.
76ers have about 4-6 Weeks to figure it out as the NBA Off-Season moves happen very quickly
with the Draft the end of July and Free-Agency in the first Week of August
Gone will be Simmons, Mike Scott and probably D Greene, D Howard as well …
Lots of Trade possibilities and some Free-Agents out there as well
Some Free-Agent PG’s – Mike Conley, Kyle Lowry, Dennis Shroeder, S Dinwiddie, P Mills, D Exum, Lonzo Ball, Derrick Rose, Reggie Jackson, etc, many of these Players are Older, have had recent injuries but could be a good piece for the short-term if the 76ers are trying to a Win a Championship next Season
Hopefully Morey has prepared himself with all possibly scenarios for now that is what he’s been dealt with
This Team as currently is not Good Enough with a lack of Shooters and Top Level Guard Play to Win a Championship
Unfortunately Elton brand is gm not morey.
Morey is pres of operations
President of Basketball Operations is a broader title. They typically oversee administrative and legal issues, public relations, and game day logistics in addition to personnel. It’s a higher position than GM but less involved with specific decisions.
If morey making deals then Elton does nothing but stealing money from Sixers again
Morey is making all the Player Personnel Movements and Decisions for the 76ers,
Elton Brand is a token GM in Title Only but is not going to be making Decisions on the significant matters of Roster Management, Draft, Free-Agency/Trades.. He’ll hopeful learn from Morey for his future Development but he has little to do with how this Team is Constructed now and during the Morey’s Tenure as Morey runs the Show
Isn’t Howie Rosemans Title – Executive VP of Football Operations but still acts as the “GM” as he’s making the final Decisions on all Player Personnel Issues whether its Free-Agency, Draft, Trades, Contracts, etc,etc and not others like Andy Weidl, Alec Halaby, Jake Rosenburg, Ian Cunningham, Brandon Brown in the Front Office, They all have roles to prepare,discuss and bounce Information, , analytics, etc,etc to Howie, but its Howie’s call …
Possible 76ers 1st Round Picks with the #28th Selection
A) PG – Jared Butler – Baylor (6-3″ – 195lbs)
B) SG – Joel Ayayi – Gonzaga (6-5″ – 185lbs)
C) SG – Tre Mann – Florida (6-5″ – 180lbs)
D) SG – Moses Moody – Arkansas (6-6″ – 205lbs)
E) PF – Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – Villanova (6-9″ – 230lbs)
Daryl Strawberry is stupid! of course any philly fan new this from day (sniff sniff) one ! Ok so lets nit pick Morey’s role and say he doesn’t have input into trades etc- what a stupid shit!!! dumbest guy on this shit site! Daryl just wants to excuse the shit process which gave us ZERO– ACTUALLY LESS THAN ZERO- the process was the most stupid thing ever- lose, lose, lose for what? honestly for what? DS thinks sam hinkie somehow figured something out and anything bad that happened wasn’t his fault? dumby! this is the same guy that if Ben had been a real player would claim this year was a trust the process success– you can’t have it both ways! the proceess sucked ! it was stupid from day one, it failed it got nothing! jesus christ what a stupid thing for a pro team to lose on purpose…. duh
Meanwhile in Sports, The NHL Playoffs have been great this year..
lots of exciting, close games, with many Games going into OT and decided by 1 Goal
Does Philly even have an NHL Team anymore ?
Good Grief , Philly Sport Teams have really underperformed the last couple of Years
And their Fans and Local Philly Media continue to overrate their Teams every year
“Over rate”? What? The Sixers were the number one seed ! They lost in the playoffs but they had the best record in their conference . They weren’t over rated! They underperformed in a series but weren’t over rated by anyone. Most knowledgeable media and fans were quick to point out the glaring weakness and were afraid it would rear its ugly head in the playoffs and IT DID
#1 Seed Means nothing to me for Regular Season Success does not Translate to Post-Season Success
This Current 76ers Team was built for Regular Season Success but struggled in the Post Season once again for the lack of Spacing, Pure Shooters on the Outside, having Embiid handle the Ball too much away front he basket and relying too much on Outside Jumpers, No real Players who can Create and Drive to the Basket on a consistent basis .
They do have some promising Young Players in Maxey, Thybulle and MIlton but they aren’t quite ready yet, Veteran Players like Curry/Harris/Embiid Played Consistently over this Post-Season but
where was Simmons, Korkmaz, D Howard, Danny Greene (before his Injury wasn’t doing much)
Did Mike Scott even play ?
The 76ers as currently constructed are behind a few Teams in the East and a few Teams in the West and will have to re-tool the Roster this Off-Season to contend for a Championship —
Having J Embiid/Curry/Harris as your Big 3 is simply not enough to last thru a Post -Season
Point is no one over hyped the sixers…. anyone who follows them was very worried about the Simmons flaw. Very few picked them to make the finals let alone win. So your original point was stupid… media was cautiously optimistic about their chances so shut up!
You keep changing the narrative but you’ve been doing that for years ….
mike Scott didn’t play and why would he. The biggest criticism of doc is he went 10 deep which is way too many so Scott being your 11th or 12th guy of course he didn’t play.
The Danny green injury hurt them but the hawks had injuries, it’s sports.
Many/Most 76ers Fans and Philly Local Media placed Championship Expectations for this Team or at least to the Eastern Conference Finals Round
Now true,educated Basketball People didn’t, but the mass of Philly Fans and Local Media did .. Its what Fans and Local Media Do, they over-rate-hype their Hometown Teams but Philly is consistently among the worse at doing so which makes the failures even worse and harder for Fans to deal with
It is what it is …. Philly with that ever “Small Brother Mentality” that just seems to shape the Social Fabric of the Region which has gotten way past old
Not really… media people radio and print had them in the eastern conference finals and losing. Fans were optimistic as fans who are not negative nitwits have a right to be… but anyone with half a brain knew a long time ago that Simmons in half court playoff situations is worthless. Playing the bucks or nets 4 v 5 on the offensive end would never work.
So ur wrong I guess you could find one beat writer somewhere that was picking a championship, I keep up and I can’t find one…. maybe you can to back up your autistic claim
Pail do you understand that their job is to sell their paper or get clicks. If the team is a good team you hype possibilities that’s not over rating your team that is business. If your team stinks you talk about trades, firings and draft picks… you’ve never really grasped sports as being in the entertainment biz
My 76ers Off-Season Plan
See You later to Ben Simmons, Danny Greene, Dwight Howard, Mike Scott & F Korkmaz,
Hello to PG Kyle Lowery, SF Will Barton, SG Norman Powell and
bring back Center Richaun Holmes
An Eagles way too early 2022 Mock Draft …. (1st 3 Rounds)
1st Round
#5th Overall (Own Pick) – CB Derek Stingley Jr (LSU 6-1′- 190lbs)
#16th Overall (from Dolphins) – DE George Karlaftis (Purdue 6-4″- 270lbs)
#25th Overall (from Colts) – DT Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma 6-3″ – 300lbs)
2nd Round
#37th Overall (Own Pick) – Safety Jordan Battle (Alabama 6-1″ – 210lbs)
3rd Round
#71 Overall (Own Pick) – LB Adam Anderson (Georgia 6-5″ – 225lbs)
4th Round
Approx #110 (Own Pick) – CB Evan Fields (Arizona St 6-1″ 195lbs)
Use the last 3 Rounds for OL,WR,RB and Young QB to Develop to be Hurts future Back-up
