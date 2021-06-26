The Future Of Fletcher Cox As An Eagle

With the 2021 NFL season approaching, Eagles Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is at a crossroads in his Birds career because of four key factors: his huge yearly salary, his declining production on the field, the Birds unsettled quarterback situation and the team’s new coaching staff.
With the departure of quarterback Carson Wentz, Cox is now the highest paid Eagles with guaranteed salaries of $23.9 million dollars in 2021 and $23.8 million dollars in 2022, despite the fact that there haven’t been glowing reports about his play coming from the Eagles NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia. Don’t get me wrong, he’s still a Pro Bowl level defensive tackle who requires consistent double teams, but his production has been going the wrong way since the Eagles Super Bowl Championship victory in 2017-18.
In 2020, opposing offensive lines continued to double team Cox every chance they got. He was still able to register 6.5 quarterback sacks and 9 tackles for loss. Unfortunately for Cox, the Rams Aaron Donald, is the guy whom he is compared to, and the Los Angeles dynamo more than doubled Cox’ pass rushing stats with 13.5 quarterback sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in 2020.
A few weeks ago, Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles reporter Jeff McLane, wrote an article about the perception amongst the Birds front office that his production is half of Donald’s because Cox is a far less motivated worker than the Rams’ undersized superstar. One of the criticisms McLane reported on was number 91’s habit of taking plays off. Bottomline, there are Eagles football people who don’t think the team is getting what they paid for from Cox.
Due to the Eagles quarterback situation, I believe the Birds are in a rebuilding process whether they want to admit it or not. It’s very simple to me, NFL teams that don’t know how their quarterback is going to play are in a rebuilding process. You can’t win in the National Football League without a quality quarterback, who can make all the throws, read coverages and stay away from turnovers. If Jalen Hurts blossoms this year and shows everybody that he’s going to be a star quarterback in this league, then the Eagles will be out of the rebuilding process and they will immediately start stocking a roster to try to win right now.
On the other hand, if the second-year signal caller struggles and the Birds realize that the quarterback who will lead them back to the top is not on the roster yet, they will be tempted to start listening to trade offers for their talented veterans. This will affect the future of Cox with the Eagles.
The perennial Pro Bowler is 30 years old and qualifies as one of the team’s most valuable players, who still has the ability to take over a game. Nothing disrupts a quarterback like pressure up the middle and that’s what Cox is able to produce when he is on top of his game. A few years ago in nearly every Eagles game, we were treated to a play with Cox running over a guard or center, then chasing the opposing quarterback, who was running for his life.
The potential of Cox to dominate will make it likely that he will be sought after, if the Birds are in a rebuilding mold during the offseason following the 2021 season. Therefore the future of the veteran defensive tackle in Philadelphia is unquestionably tied to the play of their young quarterback.
The final factor that could weigh in on the future of Cox here in Philadelphia is the new Nick Sirianni coaching staff. The Doug Pederson coaching staff had seen the veteran defensive tackle dominate opponents and make his yearly trip to the Pro Bowl. Of course they also saw him help them win a Super Bowl Title. They had a loyalty to him. The Sirianni coaching staff doesn’t have that history with Cox. If he continues to decline in performance, this coaching staff will have no problem with Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman deciding to move him.
This is a very important season for Cox and the Eagles. If it goes well, the veteran defensive tackle could play another five or six years here and retire as an Eagle. If it doesn’t go well this year, it could easily be his final season as a Bird.
68 thoughts on “The Future Of Fletcher Cox As An Eagle”
Fletcher Cox’s biggest issue is his Conditionibg and Weight, he needs to lose a good 20lbs and cone into Camp in tip too physical shape ans not what he’s done tre last 2 Years where he “plays” his way into shape which just doesn’t cut it in the NFL
He’s lost his Explosiveness, Quickness and overall Stamina in recent years and he is no longer a Top 10 DT in the NFL and nowhere close to the Top 3 no matter what Eagles Fan say and is not doubled-team on every Play like everyone says and like he used to be
It’s also a big Season for RT Lane Johnson who is paid as a Too LT would be in the NFL and is coming off 2 often injured Seasons and no longer the Player he once was either
I’m not beating down on these Pkayers but the reality is that they have played a ton of games from day 1 for many Seasons including many Playoff Games over their Careers but Football is a young mans game in the Trenches and yes some Lineman can play for a long time but these guys bodies are breaking down and are in the twilight of their Careers
In terms of Trade Value, the Eagles most known Pkayers are highly paid, Aging so there is not going to be good Value in Trafing them as we see with TE Ertz who is coming off a down year with injuries
At $23 Million, No Team is paying Fletcher Cox for 2 More Years for 4-6 Sacks a Season with 5-10 Tackled for loss, he’s just not the impact Player he once was
Unless he restructures his deal where it’s a lower Salary for the next 2/3 Seasons, the Eagles will find themselves in the same situation thry we’re with A Jeffrey, Z Ertz, M Jackson where they are either stuck keeping them or eating a large amount of $$$ to Cut/Release them ..
it i what it is with the 3-4 Highest Paid Players on the Eagles right now (Cox, L Johnson, B Graham and B Brooks, all very good Playere in their primes but Father Time waits for No One and the Eagles shouldn’t either during this Transition Season
There are a bunch of different ways to measure salary in the nfl and given the complexity of the salary cap it is very difficult to argue salary. Using base salary LJ is the fourth highest paid RT. So that’s not out of line. He’s would be the fifth highest paid LT. The notion that LT is more a premium than RT is outdated in today’s nfl. Miless Garrett, frank Clark, Joey Bosa the best and highest paid DEs primarily line up on the defensive left side so RT is damn important. You’re thinking of the old days when statue QBs need their blind side protected. The difference in th eagles record when LJ plays vs when he doesn’t shows how Important he is.
He was among the his best paid OL when he signed his extension 2 Years Ago..
bottom line is that he’s been I busted with Ankle issues the last 2 Seasons and who knows if he ever recovers fully to become one of the Top OL again…
I’m not saying he can’t but I also don’t think everyone can assume that aWith Brooks and LJ returning that they both will be what they were 2-3 Years ago, history tells us No
and it’s unlikely that either player will be playing when the Eagles are positioned to compete for Deep Playoff Runs/Championships again 2-3 Years time
You can probably say the same thing for
Cox & BG on the Defensive side of the Ball
Good Players for sure, but not T the stage of their Career’s where you are going to build around for the Future but there is value of having proving Players on your Roster, but I’m note sure at the level they are being paid for it’s way above market value for what they actually produce on the Field
I do agree with the advent of more Mobile/Scrambling QB’s in the NFL coming in every Season that all OL across the Front
Need to be more athletic and have the ability to move as the Defenses put out more Athletic Defenders to slow down these Athletic QB’s
So definitely not as much as a disparity of importance between LT and RT in Todays NFL
Wow a borderline concession from PM. A Gcobb first. He is deservedly a top paid tackle. He’s good and 30 year old good players at premium positions get paid. Hopefully they can ride the 3 vets as long as possible BUT remember they drafted. LT in round one, developed a monster tackle and drafted the best interior OL in this draft. Howie deserves his share of criticism but he understands the importance of OL. They had a bunch of guys get experience and have 3 studs waiting in the wings
Brandon Graham is tied for the 53rd highest base salary at DE. Tied with similar over 30 year old rotation players such as V. Curry etc. they extended him out which yes that bill will come due but it’s the business. No need for doom and gloom. M. Jackson is the 44th highest paid DT and all the guys around that number are the same age, have the same nicks and bruises. It is simply the business of the NFL. The eagles regardless of how this season plays out are essentially out of cap hell… which you guys whine about every single year…. my old friend HAC used to say….”don’t worry about the funny money, it’s a mirage and the GM can deal with it”… he was 100% correct.
With BG restricted deal
He has a $34 million in Dead $ Cap Hit in 2021
A $24 Million Dead $ Cap Hit in 2022
A $18 Million Dead $ Cap Hit for 2023
A $10 Million Dead $ Cap Hit for 2024 when he’s 36 which is just insane
Howie just exited his Deal for 3 Years for $40
Million as he keeps kicking major Cap Space down the Road ..
And all will be ok…. And you know it
Dead cap is only bad if not helping? I thought u considered yourself GM material…. Yet you fail to comprehend the business side…. I never understand that. You somehow think the te
Am should always w
In a negotiation…. It’s not about winning
It always surprises me
You don’t get it…. You want cheap underpaid players…. You must be
Retarded
Eagles had more than $50 Million of Dead $$$ for 2021 in the Wentz,A Jeffrey, M Jackson and D-Jax Contracts.. In other words, $50 Million Paid to Players that are no longer on the Team
That’s Poor Roster/Contract Management any way you want to look at it and a Big Reason why they can’t add a CB,LB or Safety of any consequence .. Don’t blame Covid Year with less Cap Space, its the shitty Contract that Roseman has been giving out the last Few Years that were poor Football Decisions plain and simple
dummy everyone knows the covid thing has hamstrung a lot of teams. you can’t say it didn’t – thats stupid- also stupid is throwing Wentz in there- standard operating procedure is to lock up you QB who you throw the weight of your franchise behind- no one, not you, me or them predicted Carson would go sideways! We also didn’t predict Covid.
Wentz is currently the 10th highest paid QB so its at market value. of course he will drop probably to 15 or 16 when the next batch of young guys get signed– you don’t understand the business and in your rush to throw your “favorite” team under the bus you don’t care to learn. You just like to sit and criticize– learn a little- this is the big leagues with real money– teams spend, make good/bad signings and move on– not dwell like a little sissy
RT Ryan Ramcek just signed the richest deal for a RT in history. This from Paul’s beloved Saints. Contract pays him till he’s 32, if Winston actually becomes a franchise QB and has to get paid you will see that deal get kicked down the road…. big boys play big stakes with real money.
A Big Contract for RT Ramczyk who is the Highest Rated RT in all of Football and in his Prime at 27 Years Old right now.. He’s missed 1 game in the 4 Year NFL Career so obviously very durable and one of the Best OT In the NFL
His Contract Extension is for 5 Years at $96 Million ($19.2 Avg per Year) with $60 Million in Guaranteed $$ (which really means this is a 3 Year Deal in reality – always look at the Guaranteed $$ and this will tell you how long the Contract really is) so by the time he’s 31, the Guaranteed $$$ will basically gone..
Now the Panthers have to Sign their Top RT (Taylor Moton) who is the 2nd Highest Rated RT in the NFL and was franchised-tagged for $14 Million for 2021 Season to a long-term extension and I’m sure his price just jumped up
Other Top RT in the NFL today – TB Bucs – Tristian Wirfs, Cleveland Browns – Jack Conklin, Colts – Braden Smith, 49ers – Mike McGlinchey
We’ll see if Lane Johnson can bounce into form from Injuries and Play at a High level again in 2021 as his Run-Blocking Grades have slipped the last 2 Years
I’ve mentioned this before but the eagles, during Howie’s exile hired a consultant who worked for Manchester United (I think). His model is quick corrections, quick change of direction and don’t get bogged down. Since then we’ve seen a week 15 firing of chip, hiring of a coach no one had on their A list (Doug), aggressive move up to get Wentz, a super bowl, a total meltdown, a very quick firing of a SB coach, a trade of a disgruntled franchise QB, hiring another non A list coach, more aggression on the draft board. All this done in an effort to never get weighted down …. they are looking at this from a different lense …. this is similar to how you mistakenly thought RT was a much more valuable player than LT….that’s old school.
Vegas has the over under at 6.5…. I don’t bet much but damn that looks tempting.
Never said RT was more valuable than LT, You had it backwards …
Whether its from Soccer or Not, the bottom line for any Successful Sports and Business Organizational is be
flexible, decisiveness (with data and facts backing your Options and Decisions) and always forward thinking,
What Worked 2-3-5 Years ago, does not necessarily means it works in the Future.. I believe all smart people in whatever walk of like realize this .. Planning and Anticipating different Scenarios helps your plan your Options
better and any well-run Organzation understands and preaches this as part of their overall Philosophy
Early during Luries Ownership – He had Joe Banner doing things against the “Norms” of the NFL such as
using Analytics, Grading Certain Positions based on being impactful, Staying away for 30 + Year Old Players
as history says they get injured more often and are paid higher than a 26 Year old… Allocating Resources to best suit a 53 Man Team under Cap Constraints, etc,etc… Joe Banner was 10 Years ahead of most NFL Executives/GM and really has been under-appreciated in contributing to the Success of the Eagles Franchise
He gives great Insight on his Guest Visits on various pod-casts and I could listen to him for Hours
Most NFL Teams and Sport Teams have all moved or attempting to move in this Direction, only the older, Family Owned and run Franchises still cling onto the old ways of doing things…
This guy is more ahead of the curve than Banner. And you are correct he is way under appreciated
Who Howie Roseman? I disagree ?
Joe Banner runs Circles around Howie in Terms of Contract/Roster Management, Unfortunately Banner’s abrasive personality turned off many in NFL Circles so he was never able to build the Relationships around the League and with Players Agents that Howie has done and to Howie’s Credit for this is a big part of any Leadership/Executive Position in any Industry is to know and understand how others operate and to build relationships with as many competitors as your can…
No the consultant they hired from Manchester United. They have flipped the switch. They are going at team direction entirely different.
If u go back to when Howie came back from the dead he talked about how he searched the world and talked to successful soccer, formula one teams, cricket, etc… they have a different look than they did… they will cut ties, change etc quickly….
These contracts u whine about they could care less cuz if they bite them in there ass they are prepared to move….
Whats this Guys Name from MU ? Ill have to check him out and do some research
On a Side Note
I’m calling the Eagles Trading TE Ertz along with their 2023 7th Round Draft Pick to the
Buffalo Bills for their 2022 5th Round Draft Pick ..
Let see how close I am…
Paul I don’t remember I believe he is now part of a company and other teams in all sports have hired them. Again, it was hush hush and it wasn’t a consultant like John Dorsey was a consultant for talent eval or Morningwig was a offensive consultant. This was a management consultant/organization/philosophy type thing. How u do business guy… it really showed in cutting Carson and Doug loose… somehow their vision didn’t mesh
I’ll check into it, and see who he or who he works for
Do you recall if he was American or English/European ?
I’m interested in learning more about him/their Group/who their working for, etc..
sounds like a Robert Ludlum Novel!! Ha!!
It’s like a “Black Ops” mission. I believe he is British…. again the model is t specific to football so he’s not a football guy. I’ve tried to find out more but it was broken by McClane or one of those guys. I would describe it as being light on your feet, stay ahead of trends etc. apparently this guy has worked with Indy/formula 1 teams etc…
I am also calling for a Trade of DE Derek Barnett to the Cleveland Browns for CB Greedy Williams
during Camp … Browns are stacked at CB and could use another Pass Rusher
Barnett will leave the Eagles after 2021 IN free-Agency so they may as well get a starting Caliber, Young CB in return who will be CB2 opposite Slay
I don’t see them trading Barnett. They need DE and value DE. He is in a contract year and he has a lot to prove. I think they have a bunch of young guys at CB and you have to develop an internal guy. Maybe not a guy with a pedigree but it happens all over the nfl get the right guy with the right attitude and make him into a player
Plus if Barnett leaves in FA I’m pretty sure they would get a round 3 compensatory pick.
No guarantees in Compensatory Pick which are measures between the difference of how many Players you lose as a Team versus how many Players you sign
Example – Eagles lose Starting Players in Free Agency but Sign 3 Starting Players in Free-Agency, They would get Zero Compensatory Picks so it’s based on the aggregate gain/loss of Players in Free Agency not any 1 particular Player on his own
Next off-season with actual Cap Space the Eagles will likely Sign a few Defensive Players (CB, Safety,LB) so losing D Barnett does not guarantee a Compensatory Pick in Return
And of course it also depends how productive a player is too
So a player like Barnett getting 5-6 Sacks and let’s say misses his usual 3-4 Games probably means a lower Grade in CP based on the Net Gain/Less on the their
Free-Agents activity so a lot of unknowns and nothing you can’t on as a Team
If you make a Trade, then you know what your actual compensation will be…
I read every year, let this guy or that guy walk and we’ll get this x Comp Pick in Return and rarely is it true ..
I believe that salary/contract determines a large part of compensatory picks– the nfl formula for that is a big secret so …
anyway the eagles history shows they are more inclined to go young/no pedigree at corner than DE– they aint turning over what they consider extremely hi value positions to rookies in the rotation.. they aren’t going with Kerrigan, Graham and rooks- DB will not be traded– if they do they would be soooo stupid- only a true dummy would propose such a disaster
It’s about the Players Production and the net Gain/Loss with a Team
in their Free-Agency period that determines Compensatory Picks
A Player’s last Salary and who moves on in Free-Agency has Zero to do with this Process !!
I see the Draft Picks M Williams and T Jackson as fortifying the DE Spot as M Williams will likely play both inside out similar to what Michael Bennett did during his Eagles time
I will say, looking at the eagles roster the 2 most glaring errors of the past few years is the drafting of Douglass and Jones. It would be nice to have some home grown DB talent back there. My hope is Macpherson can be developed along with maybe an undrafted guy- the secondary needs to reworked. Luckily secondaries can turn around quickly and unheralded guys can step up–
I’d say it was more the Coachibg and Scheme that the Eagles tried to employ with Douglas,Jones more than the lack of Talent they possessed
Douglas would do well in a press-Coverage Scheme and Jones probably would be a better suited as Slot/Nickel CB than an outside CB due to his lack of physicality
But what CB’s have looked consistently Good under Secondary Coach Corey Undlin and Jim Schwartz during his time as DC ?
Darby, Mills, Maddox ?
“Joe Banner runs circles around Howie”.. Dunno bout that– I am a Banner fan and recognize the good he did- But in a 16 year NFL career at the highest level he didn’t win a SB– I understand PM doesn’t care about winning on the field- PM plays the SB in March, April and May– but Howie won his SB in February– in the real world that would be considered running circles around the other guy.
Howie didn’t Win the SB, The Players/Coaches on the Field Won the Super Bowl as always..
Joe Banner had a few Rules that he stuck by
and that were very good for his time during the Eagles, some of which wouldn’t relate to Today’s as game as players are playing into their early-mid 30’s due to year round Training, better nutrition and more rules added to the Sport to advance Safety issues but in terms of Roster Management, Draft, Contracts, He was very Good and one the bet in the NFL in his tenure…
Howie’s very aggressive which is needed in Today’s Sports, but his Contracts, Drafts and Roster Management have not been as consistent or strong as Banner’s in my opinion
Your dumbest take he built a super bowl winning roster…. That really is just u being passive aggressive and really dumb. For all you talk about off season maneuvering etc u know damn well he won a SB. That really is a dumb hot take after years and years of them
Ive never seen a GM of a NFL Franchise Win anything in the Off-Season or In-Season,
It’s always about the Players and Coaches and now, so much more than ever…
Though I’ve seen plenty of GM’s lose it for a Team by what they do or don’t do
whether is Poor Draft Selections, Poor Player Contracts and Extensions,
Mis-managing the Salary/Cap Space, Roster Management
A Good GM facilates the Coaches Vision and adds Talent to what the Coaches are looking for the Team’s Success.. Its up to the Coaches to put Players in Positions to Succeed and then up to the Players to Execute these Schemes and Game Plans to the Best of their Ability in the framework of Team Ball where all members of the Team (Coaches/Players) are flexible, versatile enough to switch gears and learn new strategies and schemes.. All Part of the Game, What works this week doesn’t mean its going to work Next Week, Good Teams/Coaches have to continually evolve as a Team, as an Offense and Defense ..
Hopefully we’ll see some of this from Coach Sirianna and Staff..
you are all about who wins the off season! you say it all the time–this year you declared New England the off season winners- you liar!
The Off-Season is just not the first Week of Free-Agency in Mid-March BOZO !!! Get with the Program !!
Patriots Won the First Week of Free-Agency.. That’s what I said then and I Stand By This Statement for it was True, They Signed 5/6 Starting Quality Players the first Week in Free-Agency …
The “Off-Season” consists on Free-Agency , the Draft, Post Draft, All Summer Long which makes an Off-Season last months and months…
But your earlier comment the GM wins nothing is now contradicted with declaring off season winners/losers– after all it is the GM playing this game- its flip flop/have your cake and eat it too/play both sides/predict success in one post, failure in another (same thread)– years and years and years of fraudulent posts!
The eagles have totally shifted the “gm facilitates the coaches vision”– the eagles as i’ve indicated are run differently now, hence dougs departure. The coach is actually now supposed to facilitate the organizations vision. The owner/GM/organization have a vision of how to be successful both competitively and financially and the coach must conform to this vision. He will obviously be given a wide berth to include his strengths, philosophies etc but in the end the organizations vision is what is important in the eagles case- for the record I’m not 100% on board but they didn’t seek my input– but that is their structure.
you are all about who wins the off season! you say it all the time–this year you declared New England the off season winners- you liar!
I did not Declare the Patiots as Off-Season Winner, there are many Teams who have improved their Chances for 2021 with their Off-Seasons moves..
I may have stated the Patriots won the 1st Wave of Free-Agency .. but not the Off-Season which also includes Draft Selections, Cap Management, Coaching Staff Hires/Hires, etc,etc
Teams in the AFC who improved their themselves the most – Chiefs, Browns,Ravens, Patriots, Titans, Chargers, Colts, Dolphins, Jets/Jaguars
Teams in the NFC who improved themselves the most – Washington FT,
NY Giants, Carolina, Detroit, Minnesota, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks and Cardinals and yes the TB Bucs
Teams that have taken a Step Back
AFC – Steelers, Texans & Raiders
NFC – Saints, Eagles & Falcons
“I may have declared them early off season winners”… meanwhile you contradict your earlier posts..
You have no way of telling who actually improved themselves because as you previously said…. “the players and coaches have to go on the field and perform”.. flip flop
Patriots,,Browns & TB Bucs won the early Free-Agency period which is part of the Off-Season but not the entire off-Season as you also have the Draft, Un-Drafted Free-Agency anc then late Signings thru the Summer
Duh!! When have I mentioned the Patriots after the first week of Free-Agency in late March ?
What a Player did 3-4-5 Years ago means very little for 2021 and beyond.
Fletcher Cox has not been the dominant DL he was from 2-3 Years ago mostly due to his lack of his Conditioning
He’s put on some 20-25 Lbs, Lost some Explosion,Stamina and Endurance…
Younger, Hungrier DT’s Aaron Donald, Chris Jones, D Bruckner, Grady Jarrett, Cam Haywrd, Leonard Williams, Kenny Clark, Akeem Hicks, have been more impactful and consistent with their play than Fletcher Cox and there are a few younger DT’s really elevating their Games like Jeff Simmons of Titans, Vita Vea of TB Bucs, Derrick Brown of the Panthers…
Cox is in the twilight of his Career as N Suh is, G Atkins is, etc, and yes he can still play and be effective but but probably over a full Game or Season unless he re-commits himself and gets into the best shape of his life and we’ll know at the 1st Day of Summer Camp in a few weeks if he’s serous about completing his Carreer as an Eagle and cementing his Legacy as an All-Time Great DT in the NFL
If He comes into Camp at 315lbs and in tip-top shape, raring to go from Day 1 hen he can have 2-3 More productive Seasons, but If he comes in at 330 or more and wants to use Camp to play his way into football shape, then this will be his final Season as an Eagle
Since someone mentioned Donald I did some checking on the rams. They will be in a very strange cap situation, similar to the eagles current (without the Covid cap hit) but they put their eggs in the Stanford basket but he needs a new contract and will be 34, Donald’s contract is winding down, they have a high dollar 40 year old LT, there very good 30 year old LT is nearing the end of his contract … they will try to keep this window open but it’s gonna cost them.
Rams lost 3-4 Very Goid Players off their Defense plus their Defensive Coordinator who took the Chargers Job and brought some Staff with him…
Starting Safety Joe Johnson, Starting CB Tony Hill Jr, Starting DT M Brockers, Rotational Pass Rusher Morgan Fox and a LB to go along with losing 3rd WR Josh Reynolds and some others.. Rams will have to Win Shoot Outs this Season with QB Stafford as their Defense will not be as good as last Season for sure and they will struggle to Win that Tough NFC West Division as all the other Teams have improved while they took a step back this off-season
They would argue their upgrade at the most important position will make up for it. It’s amazing to me how harshly they judged Goff. They saw his weaknesses in neon lights. So they feel they got to SB despite his weaknesses yet Detroit couldn’t even get to the playoffs with a much superior QB…
Yes they will argue this for sure that Stafford is superior to Goff, it will be interesting to see how Matt Stafford handles the pressure of actually having Expectations, their Offense should be more explosive led by 2nd Year RB Cam Akers to go along with those WR’s in Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, D-Jax, Draft Pick T Atwell and TE T Higbee , but the Rams OL and TE Depth is kinda of thin.