2021: Eagles Youth Movement

Dear Nick Sirianni,

Eagles football is back August 12th, and there is plenty of unknown with how the Eagles will perform this upcoming season. Your philosophy and execution of the offense, defense and special teams remain a mystery to all of us. Trust in the core of veterans (Graham, Kelce, Lane, Cox, Slay and McCleod), their locker room presence and leadership ability makes your job easier.

The challenge at hand will be for you to teach the Eagles last four draft classes and 2017 1st round pick to be successful at the NFL level. They presently account for 26 spots on your roster and at key starting positions. (see below)

Since being hired as the new head coach, you have consistently mentioned ‘competition’ at every position. Your philosophy centers on rewarding hard work and execution. Well Nick, we the fan base need the Eagles as part of our identity. Return Philly style of football to a city that always shows up on game day.

OFFENSE: (14)

QB: Jalen Hurts (2020, 2nd rd)

RB: Miles Saunders (2019, 2nd), Kenneth Gainwell (2021, 5th)

WR: JJAW (2019, 2nd), Jalen Reagor (2020, 1st), John Hightower (2020, 5th), Quez Watkins (2020 6th), DeVanta Smith (2021, 1st)

TE: Dallas Gieddert (2018, 2nd)

OT: Jordan Mailata (2018, 7th), Andre Dillard (2019, 1st)

OG: Matt Pryor (2018, 6th), Jack Driscoll,(2020, 4th)

C: Landon Dickerson (2021, 2nd)

DEFENSE: (12)

DE: Derek Barnett (2017 1st), Josh Sweat (2018, 4th), Tarron Jackson (2021, 6th)

DT: Milton Williams (2021, 3rd), Marlon Tuipulotu (2021, 6th)

LB: Davian Taylor (2020, 3rd), Shaun Bradley (2020, 6th), Jacoby Stevens (2021, 6th), Parick Johnson (2021, 7th)

CB: Avante Maddox (2018, 4th), Zech McPhearson (2021, 4th)

S: K’von Wallace (2020, 4th)