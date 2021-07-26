The Eagles Offensive Line Is A Reason To Get Excited

I don’t normally get excited about offensive lines, but the Eagles have the potential of having one of the best offensive lines that this franchise has ever had. They have the potential to be flat out scary. This year’s Philadelphia Eagles squad will have tremendous size and athleticism throughout this group of five and they will also have depth in back of the starters. This group should be dominating as both run blockers and pass blockers.

Of course you can start off at the center position with Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce, who is one of the most athletic centers that I’ve ever seen. He’s a great football player and the Eagles take advantage of it by letting him get outside on screens and pull on sweeps, which is unusual in the NFL. He uses his outstanding quickness and athleticism to get in position to block big guys in the middle of the defensive line and smaller, quicker defenders outside in open space.

I need also add that the Eagles have one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL in Jeff Stoutland. He’s a great teacher and developer of talent. He does a great job of working with his players, so that they are fundamentally sound. Stoutland had a lot to do with the Super Bowl Title because his offensive line was outstanding during that championship season. This could be a very special group, he’s developing right now.

The Eagles right guard and right tackle are the best combination of guard and tackle in the National Football League. There’s not a right guard in the league better than Brandon Brooks when he’s healthy. He tore his Achilles tendon last year. but now he’s rehabilitated and back at full strength. Brooks is a mammoth physical specimen with an outstanding combination of size, quickness and power.

You can say Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is the NFL’s best right tackle when he’s healthy. He’s recovered from an injured ankle and back at full strength. Johnson at the right tackle spot is a physical freak with great size, quickness and athleticism. Johnson is a tremendous competitor and he plays his best football against the very best competition. , who play very well together. Both of these guys could be future Hall of Famers, if they play long enough and the fact that they’re playing side by side makes them even better.

When you look at the Eagles left side, they are going to need to develop. They’re going to need to get used to working together, whoever is over there. When you look at potential of former Australian rugby player, Jordan Mailata, it’s staggering. He stands 6’8″ and weighs 360, but is very athletic with quick feet and tremendous arm length. His competition is former first round pick, Andre Dillard, who was impressive when he was drafted but now is said to have put on 15 pounds of muscle. I think the Eagles are going to be pleased with whichever player wins the competition.

I wouldn’t surprised if a battle develops at the left guard with Isaac Seumalo trying to keep his job against the challenge of Eagles second round pick Landon Dickerson. Seumalo is a good football player, who has been steady and consistent at the position, but Dickerson has got scary potential.

Dickerson is a dominating player, who could team up with Mailata or Dillard to form a young and dominating left side of the Eagles offensive line. You’ve got the best center and right side of the offensive line in the NFL, then you add Mailata and Dickerson, who might not be able to line up side by side on the team’s left side because there might not be enough room in the huddle. If these youngsters could develop up to their potential, tell the rest of the NFL to look out. With all these positive things I’m hearing about Dillard, he may be able to take that starting job from Mailata because of his athleticism.

This offensive line could take pressure off of Jalen Hurts, the Birds wide receivers and their defense. They’re going to be able to run the football because they also have Dallas Goedert, who is as good of a blocking tight end as there is in the league.

Everybody seems so eager to get rid of Pro Bowl tight end Zack Ertz, but if you get that running game going with Ertz, I see first down, first down, first down, Touchdown!!! Ertz will help Hurts tremendously as a young quarterback because number 86 gets open down after down against the linebackers and safeties. Most Eagles fans don’t realize how much better Ertz made Carson Wentz and Nick Foles. They always knew they could go to him, so they leaned despite teams double-teaming to try to take him out of the offense. The presence of Ertz will take pressure off of Hurts and the wide receivers because like the WaWa, he’s always open. I’m sorry but I had to put that in there.