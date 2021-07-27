Four-for-Four Status Update

The Philly fan that identifies with the four-for-four sports mantra is having themselves quite the week.
The Phillies are doing just enough to earn the status of ‘buyers’ prior to the trade deadline with a walk off victory last night. The team is in a position to make the playoffs more so because the division is weak and not with their overall performance on the diamond. It’s felt every bit of a .500 season, the glaring holes are obvious, the need for a closer, starting pitcher, and center fielder rank in order of necessity if Dombrowski seriously wants to avoid a decade drought of playoff baseball. A depleted and mismanaged farm system to pull talent from will be an obstacle to entertain trade dialogue, but I expect a few moves to be completed by 4pm this Friday.
The Flyers became relevant for a few days with 4 trades headlined by two household names being shipped in Voracek and Gostisbehere. The Flyers were aggressive in their plan to move past the 2020 embarrassment of defensive play by trading for two defensemen and things should be looking up for Carter Hart who had his head buried in regression after a memorable 2019 playoff run. Cart is the future for a Flyers team that will have their attention focused on scoring once free agency gets underway.
Ben Simmons + X= Y, the trade exchange most 76ers fans are actively checking their social media accounts for updated rumors as Thursday’s draft approaches. It’s time for Daryl Morey to make that big trade, to be willing to part with young fan favorites like a Maxey or Thybulle if those assets are needed to get a deal done that will return a scoring superstar to play alongside Joel Embiid. Beal is 1a, Lillard is 1b and Lowry is 1c. Minus Embiid, there should be no untouchables, the ‘process’ was about increasing the likelihood of winning a title.
The Eagles, they are going to get their due. Training camp is around the corner and many wish they could plan the day around the fun that West Chester and Lehigh Valley entertained. Gary Cobb has the pulse on the Eagles with his latest article today, but I’ll be sure to make some noise once the pads go on and non-tackle drills have subsided.
All four franchises have MVP caliber faces with no identify of championship anytime soon, the realism of a four-for-four Philadelphia fan.
4 thoughts on “Four-for-Four Status Update”
Glad that in the article Jeff specifically mentions Morey as the man behind any trade that gets done. There was some weird controversy bout that a couple months ago… make no mistake he is the man that ultimately pulls the trigger.
Flyers have no choice. That core was the most boring ever. They all had skills etc but man when it comes to winning especially in the playoffs they were a snooze fest.
Phils … one day I a buyers, next I’m a seller… they are the quintessential 500 team.
Eagles let’s go birds…
Oh however on the Phillies… their stupidity in not getting the vaccine is hurting their chances. I personally would buy but if I’m in management I’m calling in Harper, JT, Hoskins and saying , “you guys want me to add pieces yet at any given time when we have a big series 4-5 dummies can flunk a test that even the stupidest person should pass with ease and I have to leave those guys home pulling their dicks while we are trying to win? “… phils don’t play smart baseball and I see why a bunch of dummies
A Good Time to be a Philly Sports Fan
Teams are competitive with some new Players, Coaches, etc,etc
Eagles have had a very good Off-Season to start the Nick Sirianna and Jalen Hurts ERA
Flyers made some nice moves to add quality Veterans with good Leadership abilities which has
sorely been lacking
76ers have Trade Opportunities, Draft and Free Agency to re-tool their Lineup minus Ben Simmons, Mike Scott,
Danny Green and D Howard I hope
Phillies has been consistently inconsistent and at times look as good when healthy buy boy, their Pitching and Bullpen is just so unpredictable to count on, that I cant see them making Post-Season unless they add 3 Quality Arms to the Pitching Staff including a Legitimate Closer (Kimbrel from the Cubs)
Whats the Eagles % of Players who have been Vaccinated ? Anyone Know ?
Saw a Report the Other Day that 14 NFL Teams were above 85% Vaccinated thus far which is good to hear
I also saw a report that the Chargers, and Washington FT were the lowest at around 50 % , which I do believe could cause a split in the Locker Room for some Teams
That spilt will happen if teams are forced to forfeit games. There is zero reason why this is going on. People getting info from Facebook and Twitter. Your doc should be your only medical advisor. Not a talking head on tv who only has political goals and doesn’t care if people die or in this case forfeit games.