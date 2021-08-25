Jalen Hurts Must Not Rely On His Ability to Scramble

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was not happy with Jalen Hurts yesterday, as the Eagles practiced against the New York Jets. Sirianni was riding the young quarterback and I appreciated the job the Birds head coach was doing. Hurts was doing something that reminded me of a former teammate I had, who should be in the NFL Hall of Fame. The reason that he’s not is because early in his career he leaned too much on his ability to scramble. I’m talking about Randall Cunningham, who may be the most talented quarterback that ever wore an Eagles uniform.
Unlike Donovan McNabb, who was developed as a young NFL quarterback and was forced by Andy Reid to play the game from the pocket, Cunningham was allowed by Buddy Ryan to rely on his scrambling ability and it damaged and delayed his growth as a young quarterback. McNabb wasn’t as reliant upon his scrambling ability as Cunningham. He developed as a complete quarterback especially when he was given some weapons such as Terrell Owens and Brian Westbrook.
Cunningham would make the highlight plays, but he couldn’t execute from the pocket and that cost him and the team in the playoffs. You can’t rely on your scrambling ability in the playoffs against a good, disciplined defense. In three consecutive seasons in the playoffs, the Eagles were beaten by good teams with disciplined defenses because Cunningham couldn’t operate from the pocket as a pure pocket passer. He would abandon the play without giving it a chance to develop.
All great NFL quarterbacks operate from the pocket by giving each pass play a chance before improvising. They get the play from the sideline, then they drop into the pocket behind their offensive line and give the play a chance to develop. They give their receivers a chance to run their routes and see if anybody comes open. They will operate this way throughout the entire game if the receivers are getting open.
As a young quarterback, Cunningham would drop into the pocket and start looking for a place to run before giving the play a chance. He would take his eyes off downfield and start looking at the pass rush to see if there was an opening. He would thrive against undisciplined defenses, but he would struggle against disciplined pass rushers and disciplined defenses.
Waiting on your ability to scramble is a crutch for a young quarterback and it will prevent them or not allow them to grow as a pocket passer. You must be a pocket passer in order to be a great quarterback in the NFL. Cunningham did develop into being a great pocket passer late in his career when he was with the Minnesota Vikings. He had a MVP season throwing the ball to Randy Moss and Cris Carter. If he had had a head coach, quarterback coach or offensive coordinator, who demanded that he operate from the pocket without relying on his scrambling ability early in his career, he would have developed as a pocket passer and it would have allowed him to develop as a great quarterback much earlier in his career.
3 thoughts on “Jalen Hurts Must Not Rely On His Ability to Scramble”
I’ve stated early on that if Jalen Hurts scrambles 8-10 Times a Game, then he won’t make it thru an Entire Season
Yes a couple of Scrambles here and there are going to happen, but if he looks to run after his first read isn’t there, then it will be a long season and he won’t last physically adn the Offense will be very limited..
He must learn to pass from the Pocket, sliding up or back or side to side with the intention of delivering the Ball,
not running at the first sign of Pressure which he will get early and often…
The Receivers have to help too and come back to the ball if hes scrambling about in the Pocket and hopefully the OL can protect him well enough where he doesn’t have to scramble too often and of course, the RB’s has to help Pass Protect when staying into protect or sliding out quickly as an pass option to receive the ball.
These are all things that every Young,Mobile QB need to happen in order to be successful at the NFL Level
so we could say the same thing for Justin Fields, Trey lance, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, etc, etc..
L. Jackson won an MVP rushing 12 times per game, Josh Allen was an MVP candidate and runs 7 times per game, Rus Wilson averages 6 carries a game (more when younger), K. Murray averaged 8 carries a game last season and even J. Herbert averaged 4 carries a game. Deshaun Watson like 6 per game–ALL OF THESE QBs have pretty much remained healthy–
The game has evolved greatly since the days of Randall.
Does he need to pass from the pocket YES- does he need to keep on R/O YES- does he need to scramble -YES-
much ado about nothing.
The first 5 years of Randall’s career he only averaged 5.5 runs per game– LOL– HOF QB steve young average 4.5 runs per game his first 5 years.
This thing about Hurts is made up, pre-season drama