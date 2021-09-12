Video – Second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts had an outstanding performance, as he led the Eagles to a dominating 32-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in their first game of the season. He completed 27 of 35 pass attempts for 264 and three touchdowns. On top the passing yardage, he ran seven times for 62 yards, as the Birds dominated Atlanta.
3 thoughts on “Jalen Hurts Leads Eagles To Big Win Over Falcons”
The coaches scheme and integration of two rookies on offense was a great choice of attacking the falcons. The defense o, once able to pin their ears back was dominating and did so without blitzing , leaving the coverages able to limit the falcons to a paltry offense. I’d assume the next four opponents will better define the arc of this team. I’m happy our O line is healthy, but the penalties will not hold up vs stiffer competition
A Nice Opening Game by the Coaches, J Hurts,
D Smith, J Reagor, TE’s Goedart & Ertz along with the RB’s Sanders and Gainwell..
The OL got stronger and Stronger as the Game went on after shaking off some Rust early on..
DL also started slowly but tightened up in the Red-Zone which is the most important time to do so and dominated in the 4th Quarter and never allowed Matt Ryan to ever get in a rhythm in the 2nd Half ..
The LB’s we’re very Active as Singleton, Harris and TJ Edwards all were around the Ball making Tackles …
I thought the Secondary played well and disciplined in their Coverages
Special Trams Coverage Teams also Played Well and Punter Siposs was excellent on his Punts
But Hurts was the Key and had an excellent Game and took what the Defense gave him and made some key runs at opportune times
and sone nice throws into to tight windows
Clean up the Pre-Snap Penalties and Stay Healthy and March on as the NFL Season is a marathon where a Team/Staff can’t get too Up or too Down over the course of a Season
Take each Week and Game as a week of preparation, health, creativity and recharge
Obviously then as a draft wonk you would say “damn these young guys really played well”
Credit yo Howie