Key Matchup When The Eagles Have The Ball

Podcast – Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is 72 years old and he’s been coaching for 48 years. He’s been the defensive coordinator for the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots under Bill Belichick. He’s also been the defensive coordinator for a Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Championship team. He’s going to show all types of looks to the Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. He will try to confuse Hurts, so that he makes a mistake and turns the ball over. This will be the matchup to watch when the Eagles have the football.

Related