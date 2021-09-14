Eagles Got It Done In The Red Zone

YouTube Video – Check out this YouTube video of me on the JAKIB Media National Show with Dan Sileo. I thought Birds head coach Nick Sirianni did a great job of scheming up ways for Jalen Hurts and the Birds to get into the end zone when they got in the red zone.

First there was a pick play with Zach Ertz getting in the path of the cornerback who was covering rookie wide out Devanta Smith. The second score was Hurts scrambling to his right just before the half and making a big time throw to Dallas Goedert for a score. The third touchdown was a quick screen to Jalen Reagor with offensive Jordan Mailata and Goedert wiping out the defenders. The fourth touchdown was a zone blocking quick hitter up the middle with rookie running back Kenneth Gainwell going untouched by following a great double team by center Jason Kelce and guard Isaac Seumalo.

The Falcons looked like Arthur Smith and Matt Ryan were lost when they got down there. I thought it was the difference in the game. Atlanta marched the length of the field to consume the first quarter and part of the second, but they came away with only six points total. The Eagles got down there and put touchdowns on the scoreboard.