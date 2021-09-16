Is Fletcher Cox Giving His Best Effort?

Fletcher Cox had zero tackles, zero assists and zero sacks in the game against the Atlanta Falcons. That makes you ask the question of whether he is giving his best effort or not. Let me make this clear, the Eagles are not the same defense without Fletcher Cox. He is still one of most dominant defensive players in the league.

I checked out the tape and Cox is being double-teamed for most of the game. That is opening up opportunities for his teammates, but Fletcher shouldn’t be taking those plays off. Yes, the two sacks by Javon Hargrave and the one sack by Hassan Ridgeway were both partially the result of the Falcons double-teaming Cox, but he still shouldn’t take those plays off.

He needs to attack one of the O linemen blocking him in the same way Aaron Donald of the Rams does. Fletcher is so powerful he can attack one of the offensive linemen, blow him back and still be a factor in the play.

I understand that he will get tired at times. That’s fine, but he should take himself out of the game, but he shouldn’t be taking plays off. Fletcher still almost had a couple of sacks during the game. He’s still a great player Hall of Fame player and he should give the team all he has when he’s on the field.