YouTube Video – The Eagles and the Niners offenses will be able to move the football against both defenses. I see an exciting game with great runs and great deep pass plays. The game will be decided by turnovers and success or failure in the red zone.
I’ve got the Eagles edging the Niners 27 to 24, but it could be a higher scoring contest where they both get into the 30’s.
3 thoughts on “Eagles Will Win A High Scoring Game”
A Major Egg Laid Today
The Play Calling was very questionable and especially in the Red-Zone
That 49ers quick TD just before the Half seemed to take the air out of the Team and Crowd … Very disappointing Game !!
Hurts looked like shit today tbh
What a fucking idiot