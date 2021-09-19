YouTube Video – In a team meeting, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni played part of the Bronx Tale movie, when he and his crew trapped a biker gang in their bar and told them, “Now You’s Can’t Leave”, before beating them badly.
One thought on “Now You’s Can’t Leave”
Birds had big plays negated, miners sustained very long drives. Good performance in a loss.