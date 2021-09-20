YouTube Video – The Eagles had a 3-0 lead and were in a great situation after Jalen Hurts hit Quez Watkins on a 91 yard bomb that gave the Birds a first down on the 49ers six yard line. Instead of getting more focused the Birds started making mental errors and that started with their head coach.
Nick Sirianni tried to trick the 49ers defense, but former Eagles linebacker and current Niners defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans wound up tricking Sirianni. All the Birds head coach could think of was roll out passes, screens, outside runs, and RPO’s (run pass options).
When the Niners committed the interference penalty on Devanta Smith, the Birds should have run a quarterback sneak on the one yard line. The Niners did it a few times in the game and got first downs. Sirianni doesn’t realize we have an outstanding offensive line. He should let them do their jobs.
2 thoughts on “Examination Of The Eagles In The Red Zone”
Disappointing Performance, Game Plan and Execution in Yesterday’s Game…
Coach Sirianna loses Round 2 of the 2021 Season Championship Fight
Regroup, Learn from the mistakes and missed opportunities in Yesterday’s Game and work on having a Iintermediate Passing Attack that can free up Receivers/TE’s on this 12-20 yard Routes in the middle of the field and take a few shots here and there to keep Defenses Honest..
Injury to BG is big and could be Career ending for a long time player and leader of the Defense and the Team , Who steps up ?
Pman the Big “Blount” back
Is missing? Dress howard or find a big bruiser for goal line. Once the weather turns, it’s even more vital. The defense can’t let consecutive 90+ yd drives happen at the Linc. No question that the game felt like a heavyweight fight and I was encouraged by standing toe to toe , but as the game progressed, kelce was on that roller skates we’ve witnessed before. Hes terriffic in space but in matching up vs a behemoth Hes undersized and nothing disrupts a young qbs like that up the gut pressure. I’d like see a concerted effort to use tight ends (hoping ertz) is cleared of Covid protocol. Go into Dallas and punch back and disrupt their receivers at the point of attack