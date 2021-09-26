Josh Sweat Should Make A Statement Vs. The Cowboys

Posted on by GarryCobb

Throughout the Eagles training camp, Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat played like he was the best defensive end the Birds had on the roster. He was dominant as a run stopper and he was dominant as a pass rusher. The Eagles had a huge game against the division rival Dallas Cowboys with Brandon Graham sidelined for the remainder of the season because of a torn Achilles tendon.

The Eagles signed Sweat to a three-year extension for $40 million dollars with $26.9 million of it guaranteed. I think he’s capable of showing everybody that he is worth every dime of it. Young man, you will never find a better stage to show what you can do than Monday Night Football in front of the nation.

