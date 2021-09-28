Ben Simmons Is Too Soft To Play In Philly

The 76ers are starting their training camp in preparation for the upcoming season and Sixers guard/forward Ben Simmons hasn’t shown up yet. He and his representatives have let it be known that he has no intention of showing up. Simmons wants to be traded because he doesn’t want to play for the Sixers any more.

The bottomline is that Simmons is “Too Soft” to play in Philadelphia. He didn’t like the criticism he received when he was underneath the basket in the playoffs and wouldn’t shoot. At times we’ve found out that his feelings were hurt when he heard basketball experts, players and fans saying bad things about him on the radio.