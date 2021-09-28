Eagles Were Completed Dominated By The Cowboys

YouTube Video – The 41-21 beat down that the Dallas Cowboys put on the Philadelphia Eagles was for all intents and purposes, over at half-time, but they had to play the rest of the game because of the NFL rules. The Cowboys could run or throw on the Birds defense and the Eagles couldn’t do anything about it.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni called only three running plays in the football game. The Cowboys on the other hand, ran the football down the throats of our defense. All the Eagles offense did was throw the football and Birds quarterback Jalen Hurts was off target with quite a few of his throws.

Sirianni talked as if he was sure that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense was going to dominate the Birds defense. The Eagles head coach sounded like he was in awe of Prescott and the Dallas offense and that’s why he was anxious about throwing the ball on every play.

The Hurts deep throw early in the game to Jalen Reagor was thrown very short. It should have been much higher and into the end zone. The under thrown ball was an easy interception. The second interception which was intended for Devanta Smith, was thrown late and off target and it was returned for a touchdown.