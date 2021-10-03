Eagles “D” Must Contain Patrick Mahomes & His Weapons

The Philadelphia Eagles defense has their work cut out for them this week as they battle the Kansas Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The young signal caller has an amazing arm and some great receivers, such as Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. The Eagles must keep him in the pocket and get pressure on him without leaving their lanes. If they let him get out of the pocket he becomes an amazing creator.

The Birds will try to play their two-deep zone coverage in order to keep Hill and the other speedy receivers in front of them. The two deep zone if vulnerable to a good tight end, so the Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton and Eric Wilson must do a good job of covering Kelce. Singleton and Wilson must also do a much better job of attacking the run plays. They can’t just wait until the ball carrier is seven yards downfield before making a play.