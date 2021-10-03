The Eagles Offense Must Play Ball Control

Nick Sirianni was foolish to run the ball only three times versus the Cowboys last week. He should be fired if he runs the ball only three times against the Chiefs offense, which is averaging giving up 160 yards on the ground in each game. Kansas City has an explosive offense, so the Birds must put the ball on the ground and keep the ball away from Patrick Mahomes and company. The Birds offensive line which has been banged up for a while needs to step in there and take over this game.

Jalen Hurts must play much better this week than he did a week ago and the way to do this is to get the running game going and add some play action passes to Hurts in the flow. He should be throwing relatively safety tosses to Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz. Every now and then Hurts should go up top to Quez Watkins for a big play, but we must see improvement from Davante Smith and Jalen Reagor when it comes to making contested catches.